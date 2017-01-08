Dodgers Close To Minors Deal With Jose Miguel Fernandez

The Dodgers and Cuban second baseman Jose Miguel Fernandez are closing in on a minor league contract, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports (via Twitter). Fernandez left Cuba in December 2015 and Major League Baseball officially granted his free agency last April.
Fernandez drew wide attention from scouts and evaluators during multiple showcases last year, with the Padres long thought to be one of the favorites to sign the 28-year-old and the Athletics also reportedly showing strong interest. Instead, it seems as if Fernandez will become the latest in a long line of Cuban talents to suit up in Dodger blue. Financial terms aren’t known, though Fernandez is exempt from international bonus pools due to his age and experience in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.
Back in April 2015, Baseball America’s Ben Badler ranked Fernandez as the third-best player in Cuba, with Badler praising Fernandez’s approach at the plate, contact skills and plate discipline. Fernandez his .319/.403/.423 over 2580 career plate appearances in the Serie Nacional, recording 263 walks against just 113 strikeouts. Badler felt Fernandez was only an “adequate” fielder at second base and graded his power and baserunning as below average, though overall, Fernandez was thought to be a player capable of more or less stepping right into the major leagues.
Thanks to a previous failed attempt to defect, however, Fernandez hasn’t played since 2014, so he’ll certainly need some time in the minors to get back into proper game shape. If he is able to regain his old form and stick at his old position (Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register notes that Fernandez has been mostly playing third base in winter ball action), he stands out as an intriguing possibility for the Dodgers’ wide-open second base spot. Enrique Hernandez, Micah Johnson, Charlie Culberson and Chris Taylor are the incumbent candidates on the Dodgers’ roster, though L.A. has been widely linked to Brian Dozier in trade rumors. The Dodgers have also explored trades for players like the Rays’ Logan Forsythe and the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler, while Chase Utley is still available as a possible fallback option if a bigger-name upgrade can’t be acquired.
Comments
BaltimOrioles2016
I wonder how many other baseball players named Jose Fernandez there are
kent814
I guess we dont need the miguel anymore
BlueSkyLA
According to Baseball Reference, currently, none in the majors. In the minors, 12 including two active, and two played in the Negro League.
Polish Hammer
Are there any ball players left in Cuba? Seems like they all defected in the past few months.
warpaint
Thanks Obama
Savedby2sticks
This is an intriguing idea. I love getting a player on the cheap. Keep De Leon and possibly get a starting 2B with talent. Or this is a tactic to get Dozier with the price they want. As a Dodgers fan…any chance on getting better without giving up the future sounds good to me!!!
Savedby2sticks
Does he bat right handed?
Visions_of_Blue_LA
No he’s left handed but the scouting report is that he handles both sides more of a pure hitter just one without much significant power.
Savedby2sticks
Bummer…Pure hitters are always welcome!!! I do hope we can get some Right handed bats in our lefty filled major league and farm teams. I know others don’t trust Friedman and co. But I think they are doing whats best for the Dodgers, and not the quick fix and sacrifice the future. We are spoiled Dodger Fans with our resources. Heck it’s not our money 😉
BlueSkyLA
So they get that money from the baseball faeries?
Savedby2sticks
I live in Nor Cal. I’m happy with MLB TV
BlueSkyLA
Without “our money” where do they get “their money?”
Savedby2sticks
Agree with you that it comes from Dodgers fans. I must speak for myself. My yearly cost is MLB TV and an occasional Dodgers gear. I don’t like to spend money. Therefore, it doesn’t feel like i invest a lot of money. I hope that makes sense, maybe it’s just me. I bleed Blue, and love the offseason. Hoping for a 2017 Championship.
Phantomofdb
I don’t follow your logic. How does this signing force minnesota’s hand in any way? They’ve been saying since before offers started that they’ll listen but they’d be happy to hold on to Dozier. Why would the twins say “huh they signed an international second baseman. I guess we don’t want to hold on to Dozier anymore”?
Savedby2sticks
Doesn’t seem to be the tactic. Only a reach!!! Depth is the Friedman way.
rustyhinge
A minor league deal? So many teams could use this guy. Makes no sense to me.
Savedby2sticks
Insurance policy. I love the depth!!! No other team in MLB could have done as well as the Dodgers. For example: lets say Samardja was the only healthy starter all year for the Giants. That’s what we had with Maeda. That would have crippled any other team
strostro
Can he pitch? #JF16
gregn213
How about adding him to the offer for Dozier? Twins want prospects.
Thronson5
That’s what I was wondering. But then again, why wouldn’t he twins just sign him if they wanted him? I hope that we can still get Dozier but if we do not I like the idea of bringing back Utley for a year and possibly letting this guy take over after sitting in the minors for a year.
Ricky
Lifetime .403 OBP and 2/1 walk/k rate is impressive. Wonder how that will translate to majors after two years off.. No speed or power, apparently.
Kirby34
Where has Alex Guerrero gone? Just another $16 million blown, eh?