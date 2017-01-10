Dodgers Re-Sign Kenley Jansen

JAN. 10: After nearly a month, the Dodgers announced the re-signing of Jansen to a five-year deal on Tuesday.
DEC. 13: The deferrals in the Nats offer only involved part of the fifth-year salary, Rosenthal tweets. It’s still not clear whether Washington was willing to include a similar opt-out provision.
DEC. 12, 6:35pm: While the deal doesn’t include no-trade protection, it does come with an assignment bonus, Rosenthal tweets.
2:49pm: Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reports (on Twitter) that the Nationals were willing to offer more, though their offer contained deferred money. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets that the Nats were willing to offer “as much as $5 million more.”
Jansen’s agent, Adam Katz, confirmed to Joel Sherman of the New York Post (all links to Sherman on Twitter) that the Nats offered more: “The Nationals’ presentation was exceptional and generous and for more money. They conducted recruitment of this player in a high caliber professional way. Kenley and I were very impressed. At the end of the day Kenley loves Los Angeles, his Dodger family, the fans here and although money was a factor, it wasn’t the most important thing.”
Of course, the deferrals involved in Washington’s offer could very well have brought the present-day value of the deal south of $80MM, and there’s been no word that the Nats were willing to include an opt-out in the deal, either (and such clauses add significant value to the deal as well, as MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz explained when attempting to monetize opt-out clauses last winter). As such, while the Nationals’ offer may have been for more money on paper, the overall value of the proposal could’ve been lower than the Dodgers’ offer.
1:29pm: Jansen can opt out of his new five-year deal after three seasons, reports Yahoo’s Tim Brown (on Twitter), who also notes that Jansen was offered more money elsewhere. (As noted below, the Marlins are reported to have topped $80MM in their best offer.)
12:38pm: The Dodgers and closer Kenley Jansen are in agreement on a five-year deal worth $80MM, reports Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (Twitter link). FOX’s Ken Rosenthal had reported that the Dodgers and Jansen were closing in on a deal shortly prior to Bowden’s report, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi had tweeted that it was expected to be a five-year deal.
The 29-year-old Jansen is fresh off what was arguably the best season of his excellent career. In 68 2/3 regular-season innings, Jansen notched a full-season career-best 1.83 ERA with 13.6 K/9, 1.4 BB/9 and a 30 percent ground-ball rate to go along with a career-best 47 saves. That performance earned him his first All-Star berth, though how he’d gone five full seasons without an All-Star appearance is a mystery, as Jansen has compiled a 2.20 ERA with 13.9 K/9 against 2.6 BB/9 in 408 2/3 innings in the regular season over the life of his career. He’s never posted an ERA higher than 2.85 in his career, and even that mark came back in 2011. Since that time, his control has improved remarkably, and his ERA numbers have dipped accordingly. Dating back to the 2010 season, Chapman ranks third among all qualified relievers in total strikeouts, fourth in strikeout percentage and seventh in earned run average.
Jansen entered the winter as one of the market’s premium free agents and drew significant interest from the Yankees (who instead re-signed Aroldis Chapman), Nationals and Marlins — the latter of whom reportedly made an offer to Jansen that was greater than the five-year, $80MM pact to which he has agreed with the Dodgers. (It’s not known whether the Marlins’ offer included any sort of opt-out clause or deferred money, however.) In the end, he’ll join Rich Hill (three years, $48MM) back in Los Angeles, and that pair seems likely to be rejoined by Justin Turner, who is reportedly close to a four-year deal to return to the Dodgers. That trio comprised the Dodgers’ top three offseason targets, and while it figures to cost the club just shy of $200MM, that expenditure will net president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, GM Farhan Zaidi and the rest of the Dodgers’ front-office staff three of the winter’s top open-market talents.
The Dodgers already projected to have a $203.9MM payroll even without Jansen in the fold, and adding his average annual value to the mix — we don’t yet know the official breakdown of the deal — should push the Dodgers’ 2017 payroll up to $219.4MM (via Jason Martinez of MLBTR/Roster Resource). Further adding Turner at a reported $16MM annual value would push next year’s overall commitments upwards of $235MM, though the luxury tax is calculated on the average annual value of a team’s total contracts as opposed to the bottom-line payroll figure.
The Dodgers are known to be working to decrease their payroll, which may seem counter-intuitive after they’ve spent nearly $200MM on their top three free agents (assuming the Jansen deal gets done). However, the Dodgers will also see their commitments to Alex Guerrero and Carl Crawford (roughly $28MM combined) come off the books next winter, at which point they can also buy out the mutual option on Andre Ethier’s contract. A year later, they’ll see Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir, Hyun-jin Ryu and Brandon McCarthy each come off the books as well, creating further opportunity to trim down the payroll. And, with a number of young in-house options both on the roster (Corey Seager, Julio Urias, Joc Pederson) and rising through the farm (Cody Bellinger, Jose De Leon, Yadiel Alvarez, Alex Verdugo, among others), they could eventually field a roster that is built more on homegrown talent than through free-agent spending, as recent iterations of their roster have been.
socalblake
BlueSkyLA
patborders92
SuperSinker
ttinsley1434
TheMichigan
dutch91701
LADreamin
stryk3istrukuout
jleve618
liamsfg
TheMichigan
Connorsoxfan
LAforreal
formerlyz
Um…Marlins fans like me are really happy the Marlins didn’t get Jansen…if anything, it would be a Giants or Nationals logo.
RytheStunner
Why would it be a Giants logo? They got the closer they wanted.
It should rightfully be a Marlins logo. They offered more for Chapman than the Yankees and were rebuffed, and then were again rebuffed by Jensen.
formerlyz
And that’s a good thing for the Marlins. Only Loria may be salty, and that’s always a good thing. True, giants shouldn’t be that upset b/c they got their guy, but they also were pretty close to not having to deal with Jansen anymore…so I guess if anything, it would be a nationals logo
jeff51488
No. should be Miami. You’re in denial.
formerlyz
In denial of what? It would have been incredibly dumb for the Marlins to have signed Chapman or Jansen. They lucked out
lucero5000
No they didn’t. They got a good closer. But not one of the two best available. The one they wanted was Jansen or chapman.
elscorcho the marlin
Totally agree. We have a closer and need our draft pick. Use the $ on lower cost armS.
00944
As a braves fan, I’m quite pleased that he didn’t land in either Washington or Miami
patborders92
Why it doesn’t really matter for the braves atm
chuckymorris
And they’re still gonna sign Turner. Do the Dodgers print money?
CubsFanForLife
MLBTR had an article saying that the Dodgers will owe at least $200MM annually (to their players) for the next two years. With this signing and what appears to be Turner, yeah… that’s going to be a monster luxury tax.
TheGreatTwigog
Not that I claim to be any kind of source, but I feel like all the debt may have been a total bluff and the Dodgers actually couldn’t care less if they owe money, if hey are in so much debt at al.
MB923
Pretty much
dutch91701
Yes. $340MM/year for tv deal alone and reportedly they keep more of it with new revenue sharing bits of the CBA
jeterdontpaymyrent
Yes they do!! As well the Red Suxx, Cubbies, Yanks, and nearly ALL MLB and NFL teams!! All owned by Billionaires fighting with Millionaires!! Luxury tax means NOTHING to Dodgers!! Or Yankees for that matter.. read further along,a lot of those bad contracts will be gone soon
liamsfg
No, the league said if they dont bring their debt down they will be punished.
Expect some draft picks to be taken as compensation in a couple years for ignoring the league’s request.
politicsNbaseball
Adding to the payroll doesn’t mean they are adding to the debt especially when they have so many contracts coming off the book these next two years. Also Rob Manfred said the Dodgers aren’t in any trouble concerning there debt most of those rumors came from a la times article
jmcossio87
No they didnt. The media said that.
conquerbeard
“Red Suxx”. Boy, I hope you don’t cut yourself on that edge.
RaysFan2021
It seems like they print money
vtadave
Big day in LA. Looks like Turner is back as well. According to the fan trolls, the Dodgers wouldn’t re-sign anybody.
ladfan
Agreed. I hope the one in particular I’m thinking about, the one who demeans others and has to always get in the last word, deletes his account. Not holding my breath, though.
Connorsoxfan
wiggysf
matthewan
cvcarson2
is it just me or should the Dodgers not be allowed to sign people if they are debt?
CubsFanForLife
Such is the intent of the luxury tax.
bonquisha
Just you. You are misinformed
That story was an actual nonstory way overblown by non dodger media. Good dodger blogs were never worried
dutch91701
It’s just you. Teams are often in and out of debt for various reasons. The new ownership inherited debt. Their issue with MLB’s regulations is not about having debt, it is about servicing that debt. Essentially there can’t just be a revolving door of different debts to cover debts to cover debts. They’re working on a sustainable financial plan to pay it down, so there is no reason they shouldn’t be able to sign players.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Stop it’s not the debt it’s the debt calculator. Dodgers skewed it on one time expenses international free agents and stadium improvements. They have a huge tv contract that is shaving the debt. Not to mention they pack the stadium.
duhtruth
dam 16 million for turner and jansen. What a steal for the Dodgers. Remember free agents with the same contract= Chapman,Fowler, Melancon. Give me any of the those dodgers over the three guys i listed.
my5tika1cll
The Jansen deal alone is an AAV of 16 million, so how are you getting that they are getting both players for the same money? I agree if you mean that they are both going to receive 16mil/yr which somes to a 32mil/yr hit for the Dodgers…
duhtruth
jansen got 5 years 80 million, Turner got 4 years 64 million. That’s 16 million AAV for both. Money is not an issue to Dodger fans because next year they get 35 million off(Eithier, Crawford, Guerrero) the books and 50 million off in 2 years(Gonzalez, kazmir, Mccarthy)
lesterdnightfly
Please learn the difference between “both” and “each”. Jansen and Turner EACH get $16 million AAV, not both. That’s $32 million AAV total.
To illustrate, which deal costs you more: Two pizzas for $8 each, or two pizzas, both for $8?
Connorsoxfan
lesterdnightfly
Senioreditor
Your math is way off! After 2017 they loose roughly 45 million and after 2018 they loose roughly 52 million.
wiggysf
basilisk4
YARRitsBLAKE
Signing Jansen, soon going to sign Turner? It’s a good day! Jansen at $15 million AAV isn’t half bad. Turner at $16 million AAV is great, especially with deferred money (per the reports). And Hill for $16 million AAV is also good value. We’ve been able to retain all three our target free agents for less than $50 million. That’s great value if you ask me. I thought for sure it would take closer to $60 million to retain all three.
RytheStunner
Lanidrac
Sorry, but I don’t consider giving a 37-year-old Hill a backloaded 3 year deal at that price to be good value at all. A frontloaded 2 year deal would’ve made a lot more sense.
SuperSinker
Front loading pretty well never makes sense, since a dollar today is worth more than one 2 years from now.
cardfan2011
Goodness I’m shocked at how much relievers now make lol
Vedder80
They should all be sending Christmas baskets to Andrew Miller thanking him for his performance in the playoffs and the effect it had on the free agent market (although it should have had a similar effect when the Royals rode a bullpen to 2 straight WS appearances).
SuperSinker
It did have a similar effect. The Ken Giles trade was reflective of that.
Ricky
Thank you Dodgers! a couple of very fair deals.
Thronson5
I did not see this coming at all! I thought he was a goner. I can’t lie either..I was okay with letting him go and wanted to sign Turner more than Jansen. Not that I didn’t want him back but I just figured if there was only one of the two we could sign I’d rather have been it Turner but I am pretty stoked right now!! Im kind of in shock actually lol I was just waiting to get he notification on my phone that he had signed with the Marlins. Good job, Dodgers! Welcome back, Jansen!
I hope this doesn’t mean we can’t bring back Turner, I heard we were close to a deal to bring him back for four years and I hope that’s still the case. Let’s get it done Dodgers! Bringing back Hill, Turner and Jansen are all big moves and I’m stoked!
BlueSkyLA
After the winter meetings with the news hanging in the air that the Marlins had made him a solid offer it seemed like almost a foregone conclusion. Then the story went quiet for several days so it felt like other gears were turning. Conspicuously missing from this discussion are all the commenters who said the Dodgers were better off without Jansen at anything like the price he was bound to get from somebody.
degeneration nation
That seems a bit disingenuous. I don’t think any of us who weren’t sobbing on the message boards that Jansen might leave are disappointed to see him re-sign. The Dodgers are undoubtedly a better team the next two years with Jansen, but thinking those last two years will be worth it is hard to say. The best long-term contract for a reliever from a team’s perspective was probably Papelbon and that didn’t end well at all. Let’s just hope Jansen’s cutter ages like Rivera’s.
BlueSkyLA
Your own words: “As a Dodgers fan I feel fine watching Jansen walk at that price.”
We all knew he was going to sign at that price. The only question was whether it would be paid by the Dodgers or somebody else.
I’m not trying to throw your words back in your face, but there was never much defense for the purely financial argument, which basically came down to addition by subtraction. Lots of people were making that argument. It was always a baseball-second argument. Fortunately, the Dodgers’ FO saw it that way too.
degeneration nation
I think saying that I would be fine with him walking is different than saying we’re better off w/o him. I’ll agree that it is a baseball-second argument at the moment, but it could seriously hamper efforts to sign free agents several years down the road. And at the end of the day, there’s only so much we as fans are aware of. I trust the FO and if this fits in their long-term plan, then I’m good with it.
BlueSkyLA
Fair enough, but this is why I steer clear of financial arguments. They are all about pondering the imponderable. All we really know even roughly is the team’s payroll and revenue and little to nothing about their internal financials. So pretty much everything else is guesswork, and it’s about money (boring) instead of the game (interesting). For the game, the Dodgers clearly needed to sign Jansen, Turner and Hill, or the team is inarguably weaker. They do that and I am a happy camper. Let them count the beans. All I want is winning LA baseball.
degeneration nation
Well, I’m a bean counter… Agreed resigning that trio makes them better. Full year of Ethier, Urias, and Kersh (hopefully) makes up for no new players. Wouldn’t mind signing another solid relief arm. Imagine you’re in agreement.
BlueSkyLA
Absolutely. This is where it makes sense for them to take a flier on Holland, ideally on a minor league contract with a spring trading invite. Still holding out some hope they can figure out a trade to send Puig to Milwaukee for Braun and to finagle Dozier somehow.
ttinsley1434
Also missing is the Padres fan that was boasting that the Dodgers would not be signing any free agents this year. Can’t find him anywhere……..
Solaris611
I assume the next order of business is filling the void at 2B
SuperSinker
Let the big dog Kiké eat a little bit.
gregn213
The contracts are likely to be backloaded, the way the Nationals did with Scherzer and Strasburg. The league required the Dodgers to submit a 5 year plan on its debt. They did, and league was okay with it.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
It doesn’t matter because AAV is calculated for payroll. So backloaded or front loaded doesn’t matter much essentially.
ladfan
Unless we’re talking Bobby Bonilla, no? Isn’t he still getting paid by the Mets??
rmullig2
It does as far as their debt level is concerned. Back loading the contracts allows them to maintain the current debt level at a lower ceiling hopefully making the difference up with expiring contracts in the coming years.
BlueSkyLA
I read the technical description of the debt service rule and though it is loaded with accounting jargon, I am pretty certain that AAV is used to calculate the ratio of revenue to debt, presumably to prevent this very trick from being used.
bonquisha
True dodger fans knew we had the money and not phased by overblown budget stories.
Now we just need a 2nd baseman, we have plenty of extra pitching to ease the cost monetarily wise
formerlyz
Would you guys take back Dee gordon? Obviously not expecting anything close to what the Marlins gave up for him, but I’ll take anything
lesterdnightfly
bonquisha: It’s fazed, not phased. You get phased on Star Trek.
Dookie Howser, MD
ripperlv
The way I see it, the Dodgers have the same team that couldn’t get to the World Series the last couple years, only now they are paying a whole lot MORE!!! LOL.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
They also had an outrageous amount of injuries and a gassed Urias so the remaining moves will dictate.
RytheStunner
They did have an outrageous number of injuries to their rotation. And still having guys like Kazmir, Hill, Ryu, and McCarthy in that rotation isn’t going to improve things much in 2017.
Bruin1012
Yes but a full season of Urias will help a ton. He is going to be special and by the end of the year everyone will see why they didn’t trade him.
SuperSinker
Pretty sure everyone already saw why they didn’t trade him last year. He’s phenomenal.
CursedRangers
A lot of stars have to align to make the World Series, and even more so to win it. But your point is one that is often overlooked. Jansen is about as good as they come. Now he is getting paid roughly $1/4 million per inning he pitches. And the team is no better off than they were at the end of the season. It’s been discussed on other threads, that one player can’t make or break a team (Trout was used as an example) like they can in basketball. But the Dodgers are better off with Jansen then they are without him. So can’t blame them for signing one of the best closers in baseball.
Ricky
To say they are “no better” assumes all their younger players (seager, urias, pederson, barnes, etc.) won’t be better, and that they’ll suffer the same injuries to their pitching staff that they did last year. Plus, don’t be surprised if they land a huge upgrade at second base before the new season starts.
wiggysf
And hill is there for a full season…
From a giants fan: GRRRRRR
Ricky
The way you see it is through green (with envy) colored glasses. Hahaha!!! Great signings by Dodgers to retain three key players.
wmurphy24
You said Chapman instead of Jansen when citing stat ranks since 2010.
Eck
Damn…. he must’ve needed a World Series blown game 7 to get that extra 6 million.
Mikel Grady
Kershaw gets 210 mil for blown game 6 of nlcs. Chapman gets extra 6 for shutting down Giants in nlds dodgers in nlcs and shutting Indians down in 9th inning
Eck
AndyWarpath
Wow. Jansen at 16M. Really makes Melancon seem like an overpay. I’ll take Jansen at 5/80 over Melancon at 4/62 any day.
bobtillman
Jansen and Turner….guess they won’t need the Food Stamps I was going to send them……
formerlyz
24TheKid
JT19
That sound you just heard is the collective exhaling of Dodgers fans everywhere.
lesterdnightfly
“That sound you just heard is the collective exhaling of Dodgers fans everywhere.”
Uh-oh, Smog Alert.
stymeedone
Quite a few Marlin fans were joining in. Better ways to spend their money.
formerlyz
T206
Brandon Philipps is available
RytheStunner
SuperSinker
Brandon Phillips is something like a 1-Win player. Not really someone worth trading for anymore.
michaelc35
As a White Sox fan, I am happy to see Jansen off the market with the hopes of some team overpaying for Robertson and/or Nate Jones. Fingers crossed!!!
strike4
Hahn is doing a great job so far picking some pockets. Definitely a possibility.
theo2016
even the Dodgers still need relievers like Jones and Quintana is definitely a possibility. maybe they package even Dodgers really only need more pitching and 2b.
michaelc35
Frankly, whoever needs it, I hope they’ll give Hahn a call. Guys like Robertson, Jones, heck, even Abreu and Frazier will simply be wasting good years here. Sell it all, in my opinion. The White Sox brass have avoided a re-build for decades. They finally started a real one, I feel they should go all-in on it and not try and dilly-dally.
SuperSinker
Gotta be patient. They’ll be traded when the market dictates it I’m sure. Nate Jones has an especially nice contract, I could see him getting a quality return. I hope the Jays are on him.
michaelc35
Agreed! Rizzo looked like a fool for what he gave up for Eaton. That was basically the package they were offering for Sale. Then lost out on Melancon. Rough off season for the Nats.
Cam
If I offered two lollipops and a ticket stub for Sale, does that matter? What the Nats offered for Sale doesn’t really equate to anything, when it wasn’t considered “enough” by the Seller.
The Nats got a really good player in Eaton for a few unknowns with upside. They get great value, a known quantity up front.
SuperSinker
Except Eaton isn’t really a known quantity. If his crazy defence doesn’t hold in CF then he’s likely a 3-4 win player, a nice player but it would tilt the trade considerably.
kaido24
Looks like the Nationals are going to have to trade more prospects for a closer.
SuperSinker
Treinen/Kelley aren’t terrible alternatives.
Francisco
Makes some like Andrew Miller seem like a huge bargain. If he had been on market would have broke the bank.
michaelc35
He would’ve gotten $100 million. Easily. If his regular season wasn’t proof enough, his post-season performance(s) were more than enough to make him that amount of dough.
Thronson5
Bringing back Hill, Jansen and Turner is huge. The only thing I wonder now is..who plays second? Any guesses? I think we might bring back Utley.
AndreTheGiantKiller
I hope not. Given the team struggles against lefties, they need to go after somebody who mashes lefties (Kike bombed in that role)
SuperSinker
Kiké has a career 133 wRC v. LHP, and rode a .220 BABIP this year against lefties. He posted a healthy 14.7% walk rate however, as well as a promising .172 ISO. Have faith, Kiké can crush lefties.
lesterdnightfly
“Who plays second?”
No, Who’s on First. What’s on Second.
punchandjudy
We really need to acquire a righty-hitting second baseman IMO. Hoping that we work something out for Dozier or Kinsler, but even if it’s something more under-the-radar, I’m hoping for a righty. And not an internal option.
SuperSinker
Kiké or Austin Barnes could definitely be the short side of a 2B platoon.
norcalblue
This Dodger FO made the right call! The decision to not re-sign Greinke last year was also the right call. The AF had other options last year and he made it work. The Dodger starting pitching was excellent last year. Moreover, IF AF had signed Greinke last year, even on the terms he offered, I doubt they would have been able to retain KJ, certainly not KJ, JT and Hill.
However, in KJ’s case, the LAD needed to make an exception and pay him. The Dodgers have NO back up and they would have been chasing after a closer all year. After seeing what Chappie and Melancon got, the Dodgers got the best deal–by far!!. SF is paying Melancon $62 m for 4 years and the LAD got KJ for 5 and $80 m. An argument can be made that KJ was the best closer option this year and the Dodgers got him for less than what the Yanks paid Chappie. The Giants clearly overpaid for Melancon.
sfgfan10121416
Yeah the Giants overpaid for Melancon but they know they needed him to win a few more rings….which the lads haven’t seen since orelball!
bruinsfan94
I disagree. 18 million for one more year is not a huge deal for the team. Melancon has been just as good as Chapman and Jensen and while he does not have the ceiling of the o other two he is a lot cheaper, and less risky. Nats, Marlins plus others are now in need of a closer, Giants paid what was fair in this market.
xabial
If it was anyone else, I’d laugh at this comment but seeing its the Giants, I wouldn’t be surprised. They’re like the Spurs of the NBA. Low Key but somehow win championships every other year.
justinept
Guess too much was made of their debt situation.
This move keeps them in play with the Cubs, Nats, Giants, Mets, and Cardinals for one of the five playoff spots. Losing Jansen – and presumably Turner given the aforementioned debt situation – would’ve made it tough for them to contend against those five teams.
For this team to contend with the Cubs in the playoffs, though, they’ll need Hill to be healthy in October (50/50 shot since he’ll be injured at some point) and for two of either Urias, Maeda, or DeLeon to take that next step and be above average starters into October.
Imo, even with Jansen, this team can’t rely too much on their pen to beat the Cubs. That team adjusts as well – or better – than any team in the league. Not many starters can shut them down twice in a row (see Kershaw) and not many relievers can shut them down more than twice (see Andrew Miller.) They eventually get to everyone. So it’s important to throw out as many good starting pitchers as possible to get the Dodgers to late-game situations with the lead. A tired Maeda and Urias really hurt he Dodgers badly in the NLCS.
Enarxis
The best Ace in the Game One of the best CL=To success !!!!
Bill Smith
The Dodgers had to lock up some of these guys. That said, the Dodgers just spent $193M (assuming no opt outs) on quite a few decling age seasons. K $ are always progressing, but I would be reluctant to shell out that kind of coin for age 32 + 33 seasons for Jansen, age 34 + 35 seasons for Turner and age 37 + 38 + 39 seasons for Hill. Factoring in decline, projected injury, etc at current $/WAR I suspect the Dodgers will not receive surplus value on any of these ks.
puigpower
You’re probably absolutely right, but to retain their farm system and looking at all other options I don’t think they had a choice.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
they essentially spread Grienke’s contract on three players. So the decline isn’t as damaging as if they had signed Grienke.
Cam
That’s an incredible thought – they locked up Hill, Turner and Jansen for less than the cost of Greinke.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
It came to me seeing the numbers. Maybe the FO does know what it’s doing.
BlueSkyLA
To be totally clear, not on an annual cost basis.
SuperSinker
Was there ever any doubt?
Enarxis
Dozier 2B
Turner LF
Seager SS
Frazier 3B
Gonzalez 1B
Puig RF
Pecderson CF
Grandal C
That line up by acquiring Frazier fro
The WS and Dozier from the Twins Re-Signing Turner and switching him to LF and the likes of:
Kershaw
Maeda
Urias
Jansen (CL)
Would make that team very competitive !
dcrising
…and you’d need to deplete the farm to get there.
Cam
I don’t get it. Turner has played all of 5 games in the outfield, in his entire professional career. Just 1 of them in the Majors. He’s a plus defender at 3B, and you want to move him off there to plug in a guy coming off a .300 OBP season? While giving up the prospects you have left after already giving up a haul to get Dozier?
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Why would you move Turner who is a GG caliber 3b off of the hot corner to accommodate a downgrade at 3b.
SuperSinker
Turner went from being a comfortably above average 3B for two years into some Arenado-lite. I’m more inclined to believe that isn’t his true talent level.
WazBazbo
Not surprisingly, there’s not many “I never saw that coming!” comments…
myplane150
So, basically, we signed an awesome closer for 3 years. We can have a decent closer for 5 but not the awesome one… man, I hate opt-outs.
hawkeyedodger
None of those guys broke the story. Chris Camello tweeted last night the Turner and Jansen news… Give credit where it belongs.He also mentioned Dodgers getting close w/Holland.
norcalblue
Nats offered KJ $5 million more than Dodgers; but Kenley chose the Dodgers because he “loves LA, his Dodger family, the fans here and although money was a factor, it wasn’t the most important thing”.
This wouldn’t have happened a year ago. Dave Roberts has created an atmosphere in that clubhouse and a camaraderie among the players that is now very special. The guys in that clubhouse want to play for DR and they want to be in LA for reasons other than the money.
dcrising
Jansen came up with the Dodgers. Of course he’d want to stay if the prices elsewhere aren’t marginally different than what the Dodgers offered. Not sure it’s a clubhouse vibe thing or more that he just knows exactly what he’s getting with the Dodgers and doesn’t need to make a huge move to the east coast or elsewhere. The Nats offered deferred salary because of the MASN deal, and the Marlins aren’t that close to competing. So it turned into a near no-brainer for him to return.
BlueSkyLA
The others evidently also didn’t offer an opt-out. We’ve seen how valuable and highly prized that item is for players. He potentially gets more in the future by giving up a bit on the front end. You could perform a present-value calculation on those terms, and probably agents do that very thing for their clients.
basilisk4
>”Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reports (on Twitter) that the Nationals were willing to
>offer more…”
At least with the Dodgers, Jansen has a shot at making it out of the first round of the playoffs.
dematteo42282
I mean….i get keeping your own free agents and all…but why keep things status quo when it wasnt good enough in the 1st place?? I know teams have injuries and a bounce back in health is able to be expexted…but for a team with a payroll in excess of $200 million…and no world series appearance with rhe current core…im confused as to why a little shake up wasnt in order….
I can say the same thing being a Mets fan…but the core has proven it has the chops to reach the World Series…..costs 30% less, and the health was the only major drawback…and we still made the post season as a wild card
dcrising
Thing is, these players were more the reason they made it that far as opposed to the ones who led their playoff ousting. They have a lot of money coming off the books over the next few years, so the financial impact here won’t be too much of a factor.
Cam
Since 1995, only five teams with the best regular season record have won the WS. In other words, get to the playoffs, and you’re in the hunt.
The Dodgers are in a good position. They’ve retained talent that they could have lost, and the kids they’ve developed are now coming into positions where they can contribute.
norcalblue
Agree. I’m sure they wish that some of their impressive depth was lined up behind KJ or JT and they could have picked up a supplemental first rounder or two and saved having to make these two deals. I am pleased they realized that these two contracts were necessary to avoid being in a position of weakness going into the year and being forced to overpay with prospects to acquire guys not as productive as these two players.
I’m excited to see which of the young players that we’ve held on to will significantly step forward and contribute next year. I think it’s a good bet that one or more of Urias, JDL, Barnes, Stewart, Stripling, Toles, Thompson….maybe even Bellinger will emerge.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
I think that’s entirely unfair because this core is different than what people realize. Long gone are the days where Kemp and Ethier were main cogs. Long gone are the days where you could count on Kersh, Grienke an Ryu to make the pretty deep 1-3. This I could argue is a completely different core. In part we’ve seen Pederson, Seager, and Turner grow up in front of eyes. The Dodgers also saw Urias grow up last year. They also saw some unexpected contributions from Toles and Thompson who look like legit big leaguers maybe not stars but much needed youth infusion. With the 50M of dead money, this is a different team that’s not to far off. Same things could be said about this team health permitted. But I could say that the injuries they dealt with and unexpected guys that stepped in, this base deserves another run before transitioning. As of right now Bellinger,DeLeon,Calhoun, and Verdugo are all a plain trip away. If they can address a 2b and setup guy I’d say they are in good shape. They’ll also be watching 100M of mostly dead money fall off their payroll in next two years. Simply put shaking it up is likely to also happen as some guys will be shipped out as the young guys continue to fill slots.
notsofast
Nationals should be having trade talks with the Yankees involving Bryce Harper. They have the pieces to make the Nationals WS Champs now. Betances, Sanchez, a couple of top prospects and/or MLB ready players.
Move Eaton to right then go get Cutch or better yet Kiermaier from the Rays.
norcalblue
This actually makes some sense to me. If Nats could flip Harper for several MLB ready assets, they’d be wise explore it.
SuperSinker
You should always be exploring ways to improve. That said, the Nationals are on the part of the win curve where squeezing as much production out each position is paramount. Trading for a haul of young players and prospects doesn’t help them.
Brandon Sans
Man. Happy for him. Waiting for the day where I get offered over 80 million dollars to work and live in Miami, Los Angeles, or Washington, DC for the next five years!
mannyl101
As a Dodger fan, I didn’t want the Dodgers to resign Jansen! I’ve seen his games
Cam
Cam
So much for the “Jansen will take the most money” and “Jansen wants out of LA because they tried to get Chapman” narratives.
BlueSkyLA
The opt-out clause might not have a dollar sign in front if it, but it has real value to the player. I mean, don’t we keep hearing about how dumb it is for teams to offer them? So in the end the offers he got from the Dodgers, Marlins and Nationals might have been valued very closely, so the talk about Jansen giving the Dodgers a hometown discount are pretty much window dressing. His narrative about feeling being hurt when they went after Chapman always seemed bogus though.
Cam
Yeah that is very true. Perhaps we’re getting to the point where the market can start quantifying the value of these opt-outs, who knows just how much people are over and under-valuing it. It definitely has to be part of what made or broke the deal for Jansen.
Nice to see him back.
BlueSkyLA
You can bet they have spreadsheets and charts for all of these calculations. Way too money at stake for them to assess these values any other way. I’m pretty sure player agents also have a fiduciary responsibility to their clients so you can be sure they go over the financial implications of every option they have in detail.
Anyhow, yeah, it’s huge.
LAnation
This is the best signing all offseason! Less than chapman! Are you kidding me! Great signing. Can’t wait for him to continue his legacy as a Dodger.
jleve618
People thought he’d get less because of QO. Think the value is around 6 million for a QO, or something like that.
SuperSinker
The loss of a draft pick is something like ~$10,000,000, and that’s often calculated into the players contract.
Solaris611
If there is an opt out after 3 years, the Dodgers need to spend the next 3 years grooming his replacement from within. Unless Jansen gets injured or his performance tanks, this should be considered a 3-year contract.
punchandjudy
Three years is a long time away. An in-house option could emerge, or free agency could be an option. Not worried about that right now. More worried about getting an 8th inning guy now.
Dannydeman
If I were the dodgers gm I would have signed chapman and taken the free first rounder for Jansen. Seems like you would have gotten an equal closer and probably a free 17th pick from the yankees
bsim31
You do realize that chapman put no trade protection only for the west coast? Players have to agree to come to a team. It’s not just an auction.
Dannydeman
Also like why don’t gms make moves like this. Redsox have Kimbrel
Making 12 mil a year, when closers trade value is very high. Why not have signed chapman to a 17.5 mil AAV over 5 seasons, added a sixth year vesting option and 3 year opt out. Then trade Kimbrel and pomeranz for a boat load of prospects. Because pomeranz is going to make like 2.5 mil and Kimbrel 12 mil. In essence you probably force your rival to overpay for Jansen and lose the 17th pick, but you basically pay 3 mil more per year to get a boatload of prospects.
Sugoi51
Wow, good on ya’ Dodgers fans. Got the guys you needed while keeping Loria from blowing up the market by overpaying and then flipping Jansen.
Pads Fans
LMAO at payroll projections. Dodgers were at $204.1 million BEFORE signing Hill. So add $16 million AAV, then add $16 million for Jansen, then add $16 million for Turner and add it up. $252.1 million. Then add 50% luxury tax for the $57.1 million they are over since 2017 will be the Dodgers 5th straight year over the threshold. Then add a 42% surcharge . Its ugly.
lesterdnightfly
If a high or penalized Dodger payroll puts a strain on their ability to build and keep their roster assets, it’s an advantage for their rivals. Not sure it’s such a heinous thing.
ttinsley1434
And? It’s not your money, so why do you care? Seriously, you need a hobby……or four.
ttinsley1434
mcdusty31
