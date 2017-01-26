Mariners Claim Tuffy Gosewisch, Designate Jonathan Aro

The Mariners have claimed catcher Tuffy Gosewisch off waivers from the Braves, per a club announcement. To clear roster space, Seattle designated righty Jonathan Aro for assignment.

Gosewisch comes with a $635K arbitration salary that he already agreed to with Atlanta. He’ll add a defensively solid, experienced veteran to the Mariners’ catching mix. But Gosewisch has never done much with the bat at the MLB level. Over 416 career plate appearances, he owns a .199/.237/.286 batting line. He did turn things around last year at Triple-A, though, slashing .342/.399/.553 over 219 trips to the plate.

Aro came to Seattle from the Red Sox in the Wade Miley deal. The 26-year-old made a single MLB appearance and pitched to a 2.48 ERA over 36 1/3 Triple-A frames in 2016.