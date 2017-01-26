Mariners Claim Tuffy Gosewisch, Designate Jonathan Aro

The Mariners have claimed catcher Tuffy Gosewisch off waivers from the Braves, per a club announcement. To clear roster space, Seattle designated righty Jonathan Aro for assignment.
Gosewisch comes with a $635K arbitration salary that he already agreed to with Atlanta. He’ll add a defensively solid, experienced veteran to the Mariners’ catching mix. But Gosewisch has never done much with the bat at the MLB level. Over 416 career plate appearances, he owns a .199/.237/.286 batting line. He did turn things around last year at Triple-A, though, slashing .342/.399/.553 over 219 trips to the plate.
Aro came to Seattle from the Red Sox in the Wade Miley deal. The 26-year-old made a single MLB appearance and pitched to a 2.48 ERA over 36 1/3 Triple-A frames in 2016.
Comments
craiglambert50
Woo hoo!!!!!! Waaahahahaha!!!! Yes!
vinscully16
Classic baseball name – Tuffy Gosewisch.
rols1026
Very unlikely to beat out Ruiz or Zunino for a roster spot.
davbee
But decent depth in case of injury.
Xalz
Low-risk high-upside play. If he finally carries over some bat to the MLB level at 33 years old, he will make a great backup and give Seattle trading depth. Heck, the Braves might be interested in a trade for Ruiz or Zunino (doubt they trade Zunino) if it works out. Its possible he could challenge Sucre for the backup if Sucre has options left, allowing the Mariners to trade Ruiz and have plenty of depth. Ruiz should be very affordable, right? Didn’t the Dodgers pay most of his salary? That would alleviate any needed cash value in a trade. I thought, “possible primer to a catcher trade” when I saw it.
fettichico shiznilty
Only two transactions today Dipoto?? Weak.
krillin
lol this is great