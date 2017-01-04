Market Notes: Quintana, Bautista, Yankees, Hammel, Reds, Marlins

If a trade partner is to be found for lefty Jose Quintana, the White Sox hope to complete the deal prior to the start of Spring Training, Buster Olney of ESPN.com notes as part of his column today (Insider link). That’s not particularly surprising, perhaps, as most pre-season swaps are wrapped up when camp opens. What’s interesting, though, is that Olney seemingly hints that the club is motivated to get a deal done now, though he does note that the organization ought to have no trouble finding a suitor at the trade deadline.
- The Blue Jays aren’t particularly inclined to bring back veteran free agent Jose Bautista, Olney further suggests. We have heard reports of late that there is at least some chatter between the sides, and also that Bautista is amenable to taking a one-year deal (albeit at a fairly lofty salary). But we’ve seen other indications that Toronto is looking at other angles — see here, for instance — and Olney’s note adds to that side of the reporting.
- The Yankees remain engaged on Quintana and other pitchers even as the organization says it is content with its pitching mix, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. “We benefited from [the high prospect costs to swing a trade] at the Trade Deadline, but now, obviously, on the acquisition side of it, it’s very costly to do business as well,” says GM Brian Cashman. “We’ll continue to evaluate it and stay engaged, but we’re prepared to go to Spring Training with the team we have currently if need be.”
- Free-agent righty Jason Hammel has drawn at least some interest from the Yankees, Hoch adds. He’d surely welcome that pursuit given the somewhat surprising lack of action in his market after a solid 2016 season. As things stand, New York will presumably round out its rotation through some kind of camp battle. Pitchers such as Chad Green, Bryan Mitchell, Adam Warren, Luis Severino, and Luis Cessa could factor in the competition; Jason Martinez of MLBTR and Roster Resource currently projects Green and Mitchell to take rotation jobs.
- While the Reds just announced a deal with righty Drew Storen, they are still in the market for relievers, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Also seeking pen arms are the Brewers and Athletics, per the report. MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon adds that Cincinnati is additionally looking at the market for a veteran starter as well as some catching depth, so there may yet be some more additions on the horizon.
- The Marlins are still eyeing bench pieces as they look to finish off an active winter. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro looks at a few possibilities for the club, most of whom would represent right-handed-hitting complements for first baseman Justin Bour. (While the Fish say they’re inclined to let him face more lefties, his minimal experience against them has not gone well.) It’s not specifically apparent just who Miami is actually interested in pursuing, but Frisaro does note that Jeff Francoeur — who spent time with the organization late in 2016 — would be amenable to trying out first base.
Comments
kindness
No way the ChiSox are motivated to get a deal done for Q by Spring Training after indicating they would wait if their price wasn’t met.
pinballwizard1969
That certainly is an option. But there is always a risk of something happening like a injury during the season.
csamson11
Okay and that’s what it essentially says…? If they don’t get the deal they want by ST, then they’ll keep him for another year.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
There is still 6 weeks left until spring training so still plenty of time to reach a deal that that would satisfy the White Sox front office. The White Sox own beat writer in response to fans questions on their official MLB website opined that the odds were 50-50 of a deal for “Q” getting done by spring training:
Do you expect Jose Quintana to be traded before the start of the season? I’ll hang up and listen.
The answer I’ve received from a couple of people who seem to be in the know stands as 50-50 before the start of Spring Training. How’s that for me being non-committal? The asking price is high and with Quintana’s ability, tremendous temperament and team-friendly contract, those demands shouldn’t budge.
davidcoonce74
I love that Francouer is still considered a useful major league player.
jdubs346
Shapiro quite clearly does not care about the fans and is simply working for Rogers, possibly another reason for AA’s messy departure…
CUBSOXCESSFUL
To read the ESPN article you need to be an Insider, which I am. It’s part of a larger article but here’s the “Q” reference in it’s entirety:
“The Chicago White Sox could wait until after the start of spring training or even into next season to trade Jose Quintana, the best available starting pitcher. But evaluators with knowledge of the Quintana discussions say the White Sox seem intent on finishing a deal before camps open. The Pittsburgh Pirates could be the frontrunners for the left-hander, whose modest salary through the 2020 season make him perfect for Pittsburgh’s budget.”
Admittedly, not a lot new here, but at least talks seem to be ongoing in regards to “Q”.