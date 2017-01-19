4:29pm: Trumbo will be guaranteed less than $40MM in the deal, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports on Twitter.
4:20pm: The sides are nearing a deal, Heyman adds in another tweet. If completed, it’ll be for three years, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com tweets.
4:07pm: The sides are “making progress” in their talks, Heyman tweets.
3:54pm: The Orioles are “back in touch” with free-agent slugger Mark Trumbo, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). It’s not immediately apparent how serious talks are, but Heyman notes that there’s a possibility of a deal coming together.
Trumbo and the O’s were said to be in deep discussions about a deal to bring him back to Baltimore earlier in the winter. But the team pulled its offer — reported to be about either three or four years at around $10MM annually — when an agreement did not come together.
Now, it seems, the sides have picked up where they left off. Whether the O’s will still be willing to put as much cash on the table remains to be seen. Last winter, the organization circled back to Chris Davis and gave him a monster deal, though he was certainly also a unique case given his standing in the organization. But Baltimore may now also feel that Trumbo’s market demand isn’t as great.
Last we heard, teams like the Rockies and Rangers are also involved in Trumbo’s market, though it’s not clear to what extent. The 31-year-old is arguably the best remaining free agent, though demand is also impacted by the presence of a variety of other power hitters, and Trumbo’s top-tier slugging is offset by his limited on-base abilities and mediocre glovework in the outfield.
steelerbravenation
Gonna get done now
notagain27
Any chance he could go to Boston? Didn’t Farrell mention something about adding a veteran bat?
a1544
As prognosticated
P-Rad
Anyone else growing tired of the Orioles drama filled, uneventful off season? Lots of posturing and not much in actual improvements…
rols1026
That’s what they do almost every year. They’re very good at finding bargains (Trumbo 2016, Cruz 2014). It’s when they panic that they make mistakes (Chris Davis 2016).
MisterB_71
Where would Boston fit him in? It appears that Moreland will handle 1B with Ramirez as the DH. Benintendi, Bradley and Betts have the OF covered. I can’t see a single manager in the game today who could find more than a couple hundred ABs on that roster for Trumbo without a major injury creating an opening.
E munchy
The price must have dropped.
terry
There’s no way Boston would sign him. They want to stay under the cap and where would he play? Part time first base? He’s not going to go for that. He’ll want to play full time.
rols1026
Anything more than a one year deal would be a huge mistake. Trumbo isn’t a good player and won’t age well.
babyk79
I’d argue with they could get team options or incentive option that vest based on his numbers, would work out if he played well
rols1026
Sure, team options are always good. I meant one guaranteed year.
Cam
3/36, maybe an option year on top, is my guess.
Reflect
Dan Duquette: “Hmmmmm, did you set it to Trumbo?”