Rockies To Sign Greg Holland

The Rockies and free agent right-hander Greg Holland are in agreement on a one-year deal with a vesting option for the 2018 season, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (on Twitter). The deal is pending a physical, he adds. FanRag’s Jon Heyman had reported that the two sides were close to a deal earlier this afternoon. Holland is represented by the Boras Corporation.
The 31-year-old Holland missed all of the 2016 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery that was performed late in the 2015 campaign. Prior to that operation, however, he was one of the game’s top relievers and a key factor in the Royals’ return to prominence. From 2011-14, Holland tossed 256 1/3 innings of 1.86 ERA ball with 12.6 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 with a 44.4 percent ground-ball rate. Holland racked up 113 saves in that time and anchored the Royals’ bullpen in the 2014 postseason, throwing 15 innings and allowing one run with a 15-to-5 K/BB ratio.
A year later, when the Royals won the World Series, Holland watched from the dugout following his operation. He’d pitched to a 3.83 ERA with 9.9 K/9 and 5.2 BB/9 in 44 2/3 innings prior to going under the knife. Incredibly, at the time Holland’s injury was reported to the public, manager Ned Yost suggested that Holland had unknowingly suffered a tear of some degree in his UCL back in Aug. 2014, which would mean he pitched the entire 2015 campaign with a tear in the elbow. The Royals reportedly recommended medical examination on numerous occasions, though Holland declined. Presumably, the tear was minimal in nature at first, but it progressed to the point where it was termed a “significant” tear by the tail end of the 2015 season.
If Holland passes the Rockies’ physical, he’ll add to what’s been an active offseason for Rockies GM Jeff Bridich and the rest of the Colorado front office. Colorado has clearly been operating in a win-now capacity, as evidenced by the team’s signing of Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70MM contract (which cost them the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft) and the addition of lefty Mike Dunn on a three-year, $19MM deal.
With the Rockies, Holland would likely be the favorite to pitch the ninth inning, though he’ll presumably have to prove healthy and effective enough to push past incumbent candidate Adam Ottavino. That duo and the newly signed Dunn will pair with holdovers Jake McGee, Jason Motte and Chad Qualls to comprise the relief corps for first-year Rockies manager Bud Black. Also in the mix for ’pen jobs in Denver will be lefty Chris Rusin and right-handers Jordan Lyles, Carlos Estevez and Miguel Castro.
While the addition of Holland certainly doesn’t make the Rockies an immediate contender, the team’s offseason maneuverings have improved the 2017 outlook. Not only will Desmond and Holland be bolstering the lineup and the pitching staff, but the Rox will receive full seasons from sophomores David Dahl, Trevor Story and Tyler Anderson, each of whom impressed in their rookie efforts this past season. Beyond that, it’s certainly plausible that emerging rotation leader Jon Gray will take another step forward, and the Rox have an intriguing blend of young and veteran arms to round out the rotation. That group includes Chad Bettis, Tyler Chatwood, German Marquez and Jeff Hoffman.
Holland was linked to about two-thirds of the league early in the offseason, but the number of teams interested in his services began to narrow over the course of the past few weeks. Most recently, the Rockies, Nationals and a yet-unreported “mystery” team were believed to be the three most serious suitors for Holland’s services. With Holland off the board, the Nationals will presumably have to look elsewhere to add an experienced arm to their ninth-inning mix.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
krillin
Add one more for me in the contest:)
imnak
And the Nats continue to stand pat in the bullpen.
metseventually
Lol!
CubsFanForLife
Don’t worry, the Nats will sign another reliever. Dusty can’t stand the idea of going in-house for closer solutions.
TurkeyClubSamich
I love this signing for the Rockies. As a fan, this is precisely the guy I felt they should pursue, and they got him.
Chrysostom
I agree. Probably the first interesting year in a while for them. Glad they kept on to Blackmon.
mattang
you want to have a good year and try to make more money in 2018 and you go to col stupid
ericl97
shut up he’ll do fine. teams don’t just look at era as an indication as to how they did. they look at k/9, BB/9 and other saber metrics casual fans like yourself would not understand or follow. era can be one of the most overrated stats in baseball.
rols1026
Ikr ericl97. People on here just don’t get it. ERA is a very overrated stat, especially for relievers.
wil1447
No it’s not that’s a dumb statement who wants a pitcher with a 6 era no matter how good his k/9 is
rols1026
Because ERA is inflated in Coors and everyone knows it. A 6 ERA in Coors is not a 6 ERA somewhere else. It’s called ERA+ or ERA- maybe go do some research
ericl97
era can be wrong because of many things. for example, team defence and range. if your playing with a bunch of Pablo Sandoval’s in the infield, do u really think they will have the range to get ground balls. it wouldn’t be errors because the players are just fat. same thing goes for ball parks, and relievers in particular, with the limited innings they pitch, they could pitch 10 amazing no hit innings, but have one inning where they give up 3 runs. era will be bad even if he’s pitched well. era is a bs stat sometimes.
Red_Line_9
I 6 era at Coors is a 5 everywhere else….still want that sack?
Chris Koch
You do know that park affects those numbers too as thin air affects the movement on breaking pitches.
rols1026
You do know he will pitch on the road too? Scouts from other teams will have plenty of data on Holland, pitching in Coors won’t have a major impact on his future earnings.
ericl97
I am well aware, that is why im saying stats won’t determine whether he gets paid or not , and era won’t be the underlining reason teams won’t want him. his other stats will be fine.
kehoet83
How can you have a legitimate point by starting off with” shut up”?
ericl97
I made it work haha I do have a legitimate point. era is a stat that is very hard to judge.
kehoet83
Yeah I get it
johnsilver
Modern day manners. Seems to be what the culture teaches now and all some kids know.
mattang
he will not pitch good in col no pitcher is good in col jon gray might be 1st exception
bosox90
You might wanna check out Ubaldo Jimenez’s 2010 season
bosox90
Jhoulys Chacin and Jorge De La Rosa both had pretty great years in 2013 as well.
bosox90
Brian Fuentes and Rafael Betancourt had some nice runs out of the pen for them, too.
Red_Line_9
Jeff Francis. Manny Corpas.
RytheStunner
Bad place to be if you want to rebuild your value.
stop21
With his splitter idk if that is the place to rebuild your career
yanks2009
Good point!
Kyle Trisler
This is a good signing for both sides. Col takes a gamble at a potential elite closer, have they released numbers yet? A one year w vesting option seems they take on little risk. And as for Holland being “dumb because he wants to rebuild his career” thats just a dumb take, He gets a short contract if he stays healthy and the 2nd year vests he still has a chance for another 2-3 year contract on the other side of this, and its not like other teams dont realize what Coors does to pitching numbers. If his k/bb ratio is good and his velo is there he’s going to do just fine. Col is a fringe team and they might have just shored up the back end of their bullpen
rols1026
Exactly. Couldn’t have said it better myself.
ericl97
yep exactly
bosox90
Woah!!! Wasn’t expecting this, didn’t think Holland would sign there. Going to be some amazing division races this season I can’t wait until April 2nd!!!
dwilson10
Why would he sign with the Rockies if he is trying to rebuild his market for next year?
cofan17
Because if he pitches well he’ll get even more having “conquered” Coors. If he pitches poorly everyone will blame Coors Field and he’ll still get another chance somewhere else. Win/win.
seamaholic
Don’t get the “why sign with a non-contender” takes, beyond the fact that COL probably will at least contend for a wildcard this year. If he pitches well, he’ll be on a contender by August.
ericl97
yep exactly
BlueSkyLA
Not so much the non-contender issue as the notoriously difficult pitching environment at Coors and a rotation that demands a lot from the bullpen. Not the best formula for rebuilding market value. We don’t know the full terms yet but I am surprised he did not get at least similar one year + option offers from other teams.
pplama
Now get Quintana?
ericl97
would cost too much. they’d want Dahl, Hoffman at the very least.
overratedsandy
Why didnt the Mets take a flyer on him?
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Possible good news for the White Sox with the Nationals once again losing out on a free agent closer option this offseason. This should increase the chances of rekindling the trade talks regarding David Robertson that were initially discussed during the Adam Eaton negotiations.
The signing of Holland by the Rockies is yet another indication that the front office plans on being a serious contender in 2017. To enhance their chances, perhaps they will also engage the White Sox more seriously in their pursuit of Jose Quintana to bolster their starting rotation. The Rockies would certainly have centerpiece options in young OF David Dahl or top SS/2B prospect Brendan Rodgers to entice the White Sox.
Red_Line_9
Good signing for Colorado. Dont know terms yet, but if he pitches well and they are in the hunt….hes valuable…. and they still have a valuable trade chip…or he walks after the season. Its alright unless Colorado is on the hook for that second season as per his reported demands.
Still need to get Desmond off of 1B and sign a 1B…get a frontline starter.