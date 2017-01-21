Tim Lincecum Hoping To Start, Pitch In Majors In 2017

Tim Lincecum is throwing in preparation for the upcoming season and is still hopeful of finding another opportunity in the majors, agent Rick Thurman tells Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group. Lincecum has no plans to retire, or to look for offers outside of Major League Baseball, Thurman said.
After signing a prorated $2.5MM deal with the Angels last May, Lincecum posted a 9.16 ERA, 7.5 K/9, and 1.39 K/BB rate over 38 1/3 innings for the Halos. Some degree of bad luck was involved in those numbers (a .432 BABIP and a whopping 22.9% home run rate), though Lincecum only averaged 87.2 mph on his fastball. He threw that fastball a career-low 42.9% of the time, as Lincecum adjusted to his declining velocity by trying a more finesse-based pitching attack, such as tossing a changeup 29.4% of the time (well above his previous high of 24.5%).
Lincecum underwent hip surgery in September 2015 and his return from injury drew quite a bit of interest, as his showcase was attended by scouts from over half the teams in the big leagues. In the wake of his rough 2016 campaign, however, Baggarly feels Lincecum will have to settle for a minor league deal if he is to catch on with a big league club this offseason.
Lincecum signed with the Angels in part because they were willing to commit to using him as a starting pitcher, and it seems as if the righty is still looking to continue as a starter rather than consider a move to the bullpen. As Baggarly puts it, Lincecum becoming a reliever has been “a long-predicted role in his career arc,” especially given his declining velocity and effectiveness in recent years. Only eight of Lincecum’s 278 career regular season appearances have come as a reliever, though that doesn’t count his postseason work in 2012, when his effectiveness out of the pen helped the Giants win the World Series.
Given how dominant Lincecum was in his prime years (winning NL Cy Young Awards in both 2008 and 2009), one can’t blame him for wanting to exhaust all possible options as a starter, though the time may have come to embrace relief pitching if he wants to continue in the majors. The Giants don’t have any more room in their bullpen for a potential reunion with their former ace, Baggarly writes, though one would think Lincecum would draw interest from at least a few teams if he indicated a willingness to work as a reliever.
Comments
chieftoto
Interesting
patborders92
Arencibia next is Timmy
CompanyAssassin
Would love to see the cardinals turn him into the next andrew miller.
Priggs89
Not too many successful bullpen guys throwing 87mph… Even assuming it goes up a little coming out of the pen, I doubt he even averages 90. I don’t see it happening.
CompanyAssassin
True, just being hopeful lol. Doesn’t zeigler throw like 90 avg. thou?
B-Strong
Hes got that submariner style that helps him though. The best comparison would be Koji Uehara but he is laser accurate with his pitches and gets a lot of late movement.
chesteraarthur
The fact that miller is so rare of a commodity should tell you all you need to know about the chances you can just take any washed up sp and turn him into that
rxbrgr
I would love to see the Cards beat the Cubs, too. But we all know that ain’t happening either.
CompanyAssassin
I bet they could, if they dumped leake
TheMichigan
Hope is a strong word here
chesteraarthur
Just go to the pen…his flop last year should have exhausted all his starting ops
ottomatic
He’s gonna have to come off his starter demands if he wants another opportunity
palehose79
Yeah, well…….good luck with that, Tim.
altuve2017mvp
Someone will give the guy a spring invite. That someone will not have a chance to play in October.
davidcoonce74
The funny thing is that basically every scouting analyst wrote, when Lincecum was drafted, that he wouldn’t make it past age 30. His fans were outraged and excoriated that analysis. But they turned out to be right.
meinhardt1992
How about the cubs? Could be another arm in the bullpen possible starter off a minor league deal.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Tim needs to come to terms with the evidence that he is no longer a SP. Embrace the pen and I’m sure a handful of teams will show interest.
Griffeysox24
I’m huge a fan of Tim Lincecum, but I think he’s done. He was great in his prime, but he overachieved for his lack of size.
oaklandathletics116
I would like to see spin rate as well, in further analysis to provide pitching abilities. If the spin rate on his unique fastball he established himself on, he needs to reestablish his secondary pitches as well to be successful again. Velocity is not always the key in a lower ERA or K/BB rate.
slider32
Interesting how how the Giants won three championships with three different aces, Lincecum, Cain, and Mad Bum., and only Mad Bum is still a factor. It shows that pitching is outleir!
McGlynnandjuice
I know he wants to stay in the MLB, but I just don’t see it happening. If he wants to still make an impact on a team, he’ll have to go to Japan or the Minors. Likely the latter moreso
crazy Jawa
Tim Tim Tim. We know it, the industry knows it, your done.
White Mamba
Welcome to the Padres, Tim.
mcdusty31
Let Timmy smoke!
CaliWhiteSoxFan
Go for it White Sox! Another potential arm to flip at the deadline if Coop can get him pitching effectively and consistently.