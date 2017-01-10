Twins, Dodgers At “Impasse” In Dozier Talks

The Twins and Dodgers are at an “impasse” in their discussions over second baseman Brian Dozier, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). Minnesota could still hold further discussions, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today also suggests via Twitter, but it seems that the sides are at a standstill for the time being.
Meanwhile, there’s another intriguing thread to the Dozier saga, courtesy of MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. He says that the Twins have had at least some talks with the representatives for free agent slugger Jose Bautista, as well as other prominent open-market hitters. Particularly if Dozier remains in the fold, it seems, the Twins could perhaps make a slight pivot in their offseason strategy to take advantage of a tantalizing arrangement of power bats still available to the highest bidder.
In a sense, of course, the news on Dozier isn’t new. We’ve been told for some time that the Dodgers were largely standing on their offer of young righty Jose De Leon for the veteran, with the teams bargaining over the additional pieces. While Los Angeles was said to be willing to kick on some more prospect assets, perhaps those pieces aren’t viewed as significant enough to move the ball for Minnesota.
It seems there’s still some opening for talks to continue, but we are at the end of the roughly one-week period within which Minnesota was reportedly set to make a decision. The club has put out the word that it doesn’t intend to drag out negotiations over the rest of the spring, due at least in part out of respect for Dozier. Of course, the organization likely also would like to move on with alternative approaches in the event that Dozier is to remain on hand for at least the first half of the upcoming season.
Comments
n1659115
Resign Jeff Kent
frankiegxiii
I guess no news isn’t good news
Backatit
Twins may get more interested in Matt Wisler and Aaron Blair, bot MLB top 100 pitching prospects prior to their rookie years in exchange for Brian Dozier and either Mitch Garver or Ben Rortvedt.
rols1026
That’s one of the worst trade proposals I’ve ever seen
pukelit
What about the Shelby Miller proposal… oh wait that wasn’t a proposal…
casualatlfan
Dozier by himself for Blair and Wisler is a bad trade proposal for the Twins, not to mention for Garver/Rortvedt also being added. Not going to happen.
antonio bananas
why would Atlanta ever take that? to be a little better (but still under .500) and make the rebuild take longer?
redsox01925
Not even close. Dozier alone worth much more
mcdusty31
I’m glad the Dodgers aren’t budging on this…he is a huge upgrade at 2B and he would definitely fill our need for a bat that handles lefties but we can’t mortgage the future…I hope they stand firm and if we end being the best offer out there then maybe they will accept DeLeon and some other pieces…if not he’s obviously an intriguing arm that could help out this year
jmcossio87
Exactly. I’m more excited to what JDL could bring to our rotation. Give Barnes a chance at 2nd base. Or Barnes/Utley platoon. If that fails, revisit negotiations for Dozier mid season.
dodgers805
I agree. We need more innings out of our rotation more than we need more pop from a middle infielder. If we had to give up DeLeon, I’d rather it be for more of a more consistent higher average contact hitter/table setter at second, rather than a seemingly streaky Dozier.
OCTraveler
DeLeon plus Toles, Van Slyke or Puig
XSilva2
Dozier wouldn’t be worth Bellinger and De Leon. As many have reported that Minnesota wants Bellinger in the deal. Even a package of Verdugo and De Leon wouldn’t be worth it either.
mcdusty31
I hope the Dodgers hang on to Bellinger…I think he’ll be ready to take over for A-Gon soon
olereb
rols, i don’t think it is as bad trade proposal.. The Twins are getting two top 100 pitchers and the Braves are getting a backup catcher or AAA catcher and they are getting a second baseman that may or may not be above average mlb player.. Good trade proposal backatit
olereb
I think ypu twin fans are really overvaluing Dozier, what has he had one year when hes gotten hot?
mrnatewalter
Over the past three seasons, he’s been one the best second basemen in the game.
What exactly would you want your team to get for a top three 2B with 2 years still before free agency?
DeLeon organizational fodder isn’t going to do the trick.
mcdusty31
Organizational fodder might be undervaluing some of the Dodgers other prospects not named Bellinger…they have some other pieces in their overall strong farm system
dodgers805
DeLeon is “organizational fodder”?
Check, please.
casualatlfan
Except that being within the top 100 prospect lists on their way to the Majors doesn’t mean that they’ll have that amount of success when they reach it. Both Wisler and Blair still need a good amount of work before they have good success at the top level, with Wisler desperately needing to have a third pitch other than his fastball and slider and Blair needing to work on his mechanics.
redsox01925
neither are top 100 pitchers actually
halosfan4ever27
Prediction! Dodgers don’t sign Dozier and move on but still win the division. The angels sign him out of nowhere and dozier and trout carry them to win the AL west.
mcdusty31
Well actually nobody will be signing Dozier because he’s not a free agent…and the barren dumpster fire known as the Angels farm system doesn’t have enough pieces in it to acquire Dozier so…no
GeoKaplan
And already acquired a 2B, so no urgency to be the team to find out if Dozier really figured the game out or simply had a magical season.
Chris March
Dodgers will just trade for Brett Lawrie.
mcdusty31
The Dodgers do need to move an OF but I would prefer it be Puig or Ethier, with more of a return for Puig of course…Toles was so good in the playoffs I’m curious to see how he would pan out during the regular season
ClancyJ
Dozier for DeLeon and Alvarez.
Dmalsch22
Dodger get starlin Castro, Yankees get puig or
Dodger get Castro and Mateo, Yankees get joc
I know the Yankees already have too much outfield but Gardner can be traded so can hicks for a solid 4th starter which Yankees need( also clears some payroll) puig needs a change maybe there are some guys in New York (past Yankees) who can sit down and get something g through his head. Not to mention that the doubles he pimps would be homers at Yankee stadium. Or with joc the Yankees get a guy that can do serious damage at Yankee stadium if he figures it out
The dodger get a second baseman that will hit .260-.280, 20hr, 60-70rbi and enough athletic ability to improve defensively
The Yankees can fill the spot until Torres comes up
Dmalsch22
Maybe not .280 more like .260-.270
mcdusty31
Sounds like you’re a Yankees fan…not a good enough return for Joc…Puig maybe but definitely not Joc
Dmalsch22
Yankees get joc, McCarthy(and his whole contract
Dodger get Castro Mateo 10-15 prospect or someone like judge
thewolfeofpittsburgh92
Sweet. Could the Dodgers go for a cheaper Josh Harrison for a couple of lottery tickets?
Danthemilwfan
The Dodgers want a superstar to add to the roster but they don’t want to give up anything for that superstar
mcdusty31
Superstar might be pushing it a little…Dozier is an upgrade but he isn’t worth Bellinger and DeLeon and a few other prospects isn’t exactly a package to sneeze at
clintwolfrom
Even if he regresses he will be worth substantially more than De Leon at the deadline when other teams enter the market.. De Leon has durability concerns and has never pitched deep into a season, he has a lot of development left to go. Dodger fans are delusional when they can’t just buy something
georgebell
The Twins would be fools not work work out a deal that includes De Leon. They are probably just stalling and squeezing a little more from the Dodgers, and that is just good business. FYI, not a Dodgers fan
dodgerfan711
Superstars in baseball need to bat over .268
clintwolfrom
His OPS was..886 with good defense and base running, he’s under contract for two more years. De Leon has never pitched deep into a season and has durability concerns. He is not a head line piece, Dodgers fans are being ridiculous.
Phantomofdb
No surprise here at all really, except the little blurb about the Twins potentially being interested in Jose Bautistia. What?!
bucknerforhall
The Rays make a ton of sense with Logan Forsythe
Brad Miller could play 2nd – & they could sign Trumbo
or some other 1st baseman.
vinscully16
This Dozier trade is getting drawn out. I can only assume Dozier is eager for a resolution, one way or another. Twins have taken an odd approach on this matter, seems an awfully public manner to trade a top talent.
davbee
The Twins have all the leverage. Dozier is really the only impact 2nd baseman on the market. If the Dodgers don’t meet their asking price Minnesota could switch directions, sign a couple power bats and make a run for a wild card. The Dodgers only have one direction–World Series or bust.
dodgerfan711
This is cole hamels all over again. Dodgers wont budge and will find someone to play 2B and keep deleon
hock13
Someone remind me what these remaining power hitters are expecting in FA? What would 1yr deals look like?