Active MLB Players That Are Exempt From Future Qualifying Offers

Under Major League Baseball’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs may not tender a qualifying offer to a player who has previously received one. In many cases, it’s a moot point, as the player in question has reached a point in his career where another qualifying offer is no longer realistic. Others, though, are set to hit the open market as soon as next season at an age where another qualifying offer would’ve been plausible with a strong season. We’ll keep this post updated each offseason as new waves of players receive the qualifying offer, but for now, the following players are ineligible to receive one in the future.

Brett Anderson, SP

Jose Bautista, OF

Carlos Beltran, OF

Michael Bourn, OF

Melky Cabrera, OF

Robinson Cano, 2B

Yoenis Cespedes, OF

Wei-Yin Chen, SP

Shin-Soo Choo, OF

Nelson Cruz, OF

Chris Davis, 1B

Ian Desmond, INF/OF

Stephen Drew, INF

Jacoby Ellsbury, OF

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Marco Estrada, SP

Dexter Fowler, OF

Yovani Gallardo, SP

Alex Gordon, OF

Curtis Granderson, OF

Zack Greinke, SP

Josh Hamilton, 1B/OF

Jeremy Hellickson, SP

Jason Heyward, OF

Hisashi Iwakuma, SP

Kenley Jansen, RP

Ubaldo Jimenez, SP

Howie Kendrick, INF/OF

Ian Kennedy, SP

John Lackey, SP

Francisco Liriano, SP

Kyle Lohse, SP

Russell Martin, C

Victor Martinez, DH

Brian McCann, C

Kendrys Morales, DH

Daniel Murphy, 2B

Mike Napoli, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Colby Rasmus, OF

David Robertson, RP

Jeff Samardzija, SP

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Ervin Santana, SP

Max Scherzer, SP

James Shields, SP

Nick Swisher, 1B/OF

Mark Trumbo, 1B/OF

Justin Turner, 3B

Justin Upton, OF

Melvin Upton Jr., OF

Neil Walker, 2B

Matt Wieters, C

Jordan Zimmermann, SP

Retired: Michael Cuddyer, Hiroki Kuroda, Adam LaRoche, David Ortiz, Rafael Soriano