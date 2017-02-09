Blue Jays Sign Jake Elmore To Minor League Deal

The Blue Jays announced that they’ve signed utility infielder Jake Elmore to a minor league contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training.

The 29-year-old Elmore logged 99 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2016, hitting .218/.371/.244. Elmore boast a solid 10 percent walk rate in his big league career (some, but not all of which is attributable to batting eighth in front of the pitcher at times in the National League), but he’s just a .215/.297/.280 hitter in 478 Major League plate appearances. His greatest asset is his defensive versatility, as Elmore has played every position on the diamond — including pitching — in his big league career.

Most of Elmore’s work has come at shortstop (352 innings), but he has 100+ innings at first base, second base and in left field, as well as 84 innings at the hot corner in the Majors. He’s bounced all over the diamond in the minors as well and can function as a safety net for the Blue Jays at a number of positions as a result.