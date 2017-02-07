The D-backs announced that they’ve signed infielder Daniel Descalso to a one-year deal and designated fellow infielder Phil Gosselin for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. FOX’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Descalso will be guaranteed $1.5MM in his new deal — a $1.35MM salary for the 2017 season plus a $150K buyout on a $2MM club option for the 2018 season.
The 30-year-old Descalso spent the 2015-16 seasons with the division-rival Rockies, and while he batted a woeful .205/.283/.324 across 209 plate appearances in 2015, he did have a rebound campaign in 2016. Last year, the left-handed-hitting Descalso batted .264/.349/.424 with eight homers and three steals in 289 plate appearances, moving into a larger role following Trevor Story’s season-ending injury. Prior to his time with the Rox, Descalso was a fixture on the Cardinals’ roster from 2010-14, appearing in 529 games and posting a cumulative .243/.313/.341 batting line in just under 1400 trips to the plate.
Descalso will give the D-backs a left-handed bat to help balance out a predominantly right-handed roster, and he’ll also provide manager Torey Lovullo with some defensive versatility on the infield. While Descalso doesn’t grade out as a plus defender at any of the four infield spots, he does have more than 1000 innings at second base, third base and shortstop as well as 170 innings at first base in his career.
As for Gosselin, the 28-year-old has spent the past season and a half in Arizona, hitting a combined .283/.338/.409 316 plate appearances. While Gosselin’s bat has been better than that of Descalso over the course of their respective careers, he’s primarily a second baseman with more limited experience at third base and at shortstop.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
thebighurt619
Well, that move doesnt make much sense. Very similar players in terms of offensive upside and descalso graded worse on defense than gosselin did. So not sure why the Dbacks made this move. Gosselin seemed to be an adequate back up player for cheaper.
davidcoonce74
Probably just the very slight advantage to having a left handed hitter over a righty.
Steve Adams
That and Descalso’s experience at shortstop, I’d imagine.
kled
Descalso seems to torch the Dodgers every time he plays against them for whatever reason. I was kind of hoping he’d move on to the AL
JDGoat
Descalso was good last year, but it was probably due to playing half his games in Denver. 92 ops plus only, but I guess that’s alright for a backup middle infielder
Go Snakes
I believe Gosselin led the league or at least the NL in pinch hits last season. Obviously other factors contributed to that but he seemed to come off the bench well and provide solid play. Maybe they just wanted a lefty bat.