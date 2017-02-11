East Notes: Top Prospects, Fernandez, Mackanin

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is the best prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America’s new top 100 prospects list. Following Benintendi is Yoan Moncada, who would have given the Red Sox the top two prospects in baseball had he not been traded to the White Sox this offseason. In fact, what sticks out about Baseball America’s list and other recent top prospect lists is just how many top talents have been traded lately, including Moncada as well as the players at spots No. 3 (Dansby Swanson), No. 5 (Gleyber Torres), No. 21 (Anderson Espinoza), No. 25 (Lucas Giolito), No. 27 (Lewis Brinson) and No. 29 (Jose De Leon). Here’s more from the East divisions.
- The families of Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Jesus Macias, who were killed in a boat wreck along with former Marlins ace Jose Fernandez last September, are suing Fernandez’s estate for $2MM each, Rafael Olmeda of the Sun Sentinel writes. Fernandez’s attorney says a settlement is “highly unlikely,” noting that he expects the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s pending investigation of the wreck to show that Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed. He also adds that there are indications Fernandez’s use of cocaine that night was “not voluntary” and that Fernandez might not have known he had the drug in his system.
- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin’s contract runs through 2017 with a team option for 2018, but GM Matt Klentak remains mum on an extension or an exercise of Mackanin’s option, CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury writes. “We have time to do that,” says Klentak. “Obviously last year we talked about his status in spring training and I’m sure the time will come when we’ll sit down and talk about it again.” The Phillies signed Mackanin to his current contract last March. Salisbury points out that there’s no danger of Mackanin losing his job at this time after the Phillies improved from 63 to 71 wins in 2016, so Mackanin’s contract now qualifies as a “low-priority item.”
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
“May not have known there were drugs in his system” Of course not! Your his lawyer, your supposed to say that even if he knew there were drugs in his system! And how can there be evidence that it wasn’t voluntary? Wtf
ronnsnow
One does not simply involuntarily do cociane.
turner9
Everyone has to breath. He may have fallen on a big pile of powder.
Brixton
I mean, Mackanin isn’t an awful manager, but hes not really that good. Adding 8 wins to their team last year is just due to the addition of talent, not the manager
SimplyAmazin91
I feel like the Phils see Pete as a filler manger during the rebuild kind of like the Mets did with TC until their unexpected run in 2015. Once they start to compete in a couple years they may look to get a new manager. There are a lot of managerial prospects on the rise.
Phillies2017
Crawford drops out of the top 10? Thats a bit worrysome
Metsfan93
It’s interesting that Frazier (39), Rey Lopez (31), Kopech (32 here, top-10 on Keith Law’s list), Margot (24, traded last winter) have all recently been dealt and are top-40, too. Willie Adames, the # 10, was the centerpiece of the David Price deal as well.
Metsfan93
Hoffman and Barreto are both also top-40 and were centerpieces of trades by Toronto for stars.