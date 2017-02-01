Rangers Reportedly Pursuing Jose Quintana

The Rangers have “suddenly increased their pursuit” of White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports (Twitter link). He cautions that it’s not clear if the Texas will ultimately be able to pull off a deal, though their emergence is nonetheless the first apparent step forward in the Quintana trade market in several weeks.
A pursuit of Quintana makes sense on paper for the Rangers, who lack clarity in the rotation behind Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Andrew Cashner. Texas signed Tyson Ross to eventually pitch in the fifth slot of the rotation, but he’s not likely to be ready to open the season. Beyond that, shifting to a six-man rotation later in the year could help keep not only Ross but the remainder of the rotation healthy. Darvish, in particular, has had recent injury woes, missing the 2015 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Darvish is a free agent upon completion of the 2017 season, so adding Quintana would give the Rangers an affordable rotation piece that is controlled for three more seasons after Darvish is set to depart.
Certainly, there are obstacles to any Quintana trade. The Rangers, for one, have seen their once-vaunted farm system diminished in recent years by executing win-now trades for Hamels, Jonathan Lucroy, Jeremy Jeffress and Carlos Beltran, among others. While they once rated among the best minor league organizations in all of baseball, the Rangers recently placed 15th on this week’s rankings from ESPN’s Keith Law (subscription required and recommended). That said, the team still has appealing young talent in both the minors and in the Majors. Law placed outfielder Leody Taveras, right-hander Ariel Jurado and lefty Yohander Mendez all in his top 75 prospects, and the big league roster has controllable pieces such as Nomar Mazara, Rougned Odor and, to a lesser extent, Jurickson Profar — any of whom could pique the interest of White Sox GM Rick Hahn and his staff. Slugging corner infielder Joey Gallo, too, has long seen his name bandied about trade rumors — especially since Adrian Beltre inked a two-year extension with the team last year.
It’s also worth questioning exactly how Quintana would fit into the Rangers’ plans from a financial standpoint. While the roughly $37MM that Quintana is owed over the next four seasons is eminently affordable for a pitcher of his caliber, multiple reports this offseason have suggested that Texas is nearly tapped out in terms of payroll. The Rangers are projected to enter the season with a $166MM payroll, which would represent a new franchise record.
Adding Quintana’s $7MM salary to the ledger could be considered a stretch, although Texas has reportedly been trying to broker a one-year contract with Mike Napoli. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine that the team definitively cannot add another $7MM to its payroll — a deal for Napoli would figure to be in that range, at minimum — though perhaps Texas does not have the financial capital available to pull off both additions.
One also has to at least consider that the possibility that there’s some gamesmanship at play on behalf of the White Sox in this scenario as well. Chicago has been known to be fielding offers on Quintana for months, and the Astros — rumored to be one of the primary suitors for Quintana — are a division-rival of the Rangers and would assuredly hate to see the left-hander open the season in Arlington. Chicago has reportedly asked Houston for a hefty package containing right-handers Joe Musgrove and Francis Martes as well as outfielder Kyle Tucker in exchange for Quintana in the past, and Houston has seemingly been steadfast in its refusal to meet that price.
Comments
Phillies2017
Because they dont have pitching
ImDaBaron
For now they do. I mean it’s possible next year Darvish leaves as a FA.
alexgordonbeckham
You can never have enough. A starting 5 of Darvish, Quintana, Hamels, Ross looks like a good front 4.
prich
Don’t expect Ross to be anything. He may be better out of the bullpen, but he cannot be considered as a dependable starter.
Ben0692
Their farm system is weak right now. Any deal would have to include mazara or odor
prich
They have a deep farm system. Prob a top 10 at the moment with a lot of higher level talent.
Priggs89
It may be deep, but it doesn’t have much (if any) top tier talent left. They’ll have to go for the quantity before quality approach if they want to get something done.
prich
Yea, but they still have more to give than most teams can offer. I like Mendez and can see Profar bringing back a good bit. Maybe Tavares finishes the deal if they can get anything done
Sibert18
It’s somewhere in-between. DEFINITELY not top 10, it’s more in the middle-lower middle range I believe. But also wouldn’t have to add Maz OR Odor. They have BP depth, couple top 100 prospects and a fringe top 100 pitcher plus profar, Gallo, Guzman so they could make a trade but it would really hurt
Brixton
They’d have to put up Maraza, Gallo, Mendez and then some.. good luck
dbonior14
This may tempt Houston to up their offer to CWS demands
Dookie Howser, MD
Ooooo, February intrigue!
coldgoldenfalstaff
Seems a ploy to get other teams to raise their offer, the Rangers can’t offer as much as other suitors.
Btw: Nightingale leaked the fake Robin Ventura contract offer story, so he has an in with the White Sox.
ImDaBaron
It’s Kenny Williams. He has a direct line to him.
alexgordonbeckham
He was also in on the 3-way deal between the Pirates, White Sox and Yankees. Rich Hahn last weekend confirmed a deal fell apart on Christmas Eve.
MatthewBaltimore23
They only have two Top 100s on MLB pipeline, in the mid 60s I think. They would need to give Mazara.
MatthewBaltimore23
No, sorry looked at it again. Mid 50s. Leody Taveras at 55 and Yohander Mendez at 56.
prich
MLBs pipeline is pretty terrible tbh. Baseball America tends to have much better stuff. I don’t think their lists are out just yet though. The rangers have a pretty decent farm system though and can pull off a deal if they really want to.
MatthewBaltimore23
Yeah, I like to look at BA.
rols1026
Is getting Quintana really worth giving up Mazara+ more? Not sure I understand the rationale from Texas’ perspective
Sibert18
They wouldn’t give up Maz unless it was straight up probably. They have other pieces to deal
24TheKid
I would love if Texas traded Mazara and Gallo out of the division, even if it’s for Quintana.
biasisrelitive
gallo profar Mendez is a start but I bet that the Sox demand maraza
Backatit
Braves will trade Julio Teheran with a very team freindly contract and four years of control, who would fit as the #2 or #3 in the rotation plus either Nick Markakis or Matt Kemp for a few prospects. Texas would probably need to give up Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo, Jurickson Profar and Yohander Mendez for the two Braves all-stars. This would surely put the Rangers in line to compete for World Championship while losing basicall only reserves.
24TheKid
You say it as if you are the GM of the Braves.
Priggs89
Nobody wants Markaikas. And if Texas wanted to give that up, they’d get the better pitcher in Quintana…
biasisrelitive
markakis has no value at this point so don’t add him like he matters
Bruin1012
Neither does Kemp.
prich
Matt Kemp makes a big difference for the Braves, but not much for the rangers. Don’t say he is a bad player though. He had 30 bombs and 100 ribbies or so. I don’t know why people down play him. I don’t care about my defense in LF if I got gold glovers in center and right.
TheWestCoastRyan
Home runs and RBI’s aren’t the end-all-be-all of offensive stats and Kemp’s defense is worse than you think. I can guarantee the Braves will be trying to get rid of him this summer. You don’t want those arthritic hips patrolling your outfield, especially not with all the young arms the Braves have coming up in the next few years.
biasisrelitive
but with the contract he’s not very valuable
rols1026
He’s just a troll. Posts ridiculous trades to get people riled up. Nobody thinks markakis or kemp are good whatsoever and mazara is worth more than Teheran. Stop trolling.
Priggs89
Not interested without Mazara. Even then, I’m still hoping this would just make Hou or Pit jump.
davbee
Gallo basically profiles as Chris Carter at best. Doubt he’d be much of an asset in any trade talks.
Michael
Meh, there’d be some value in a Chris Carter who can play any corner position. Maybe he wouldn’t be the headliner, but he has some value still.
prich
Adam Dunn will get HOF votes and they have similar power and strikeout comparisons. The guy has value.
Bill Smith
At the deadline last season, Nightengale reported the Sox required Mazara & Gallo to be included in any deal for Chris Sale. If I were viewing this from the Sox perspective, I would have interest in Mazara but I would not be interested in Gallo (or at least I wouldn’t place much value on him if he is a piece of a trade). I don’t see the Sox swiniging a trade w/ the Rangers unless they moving Quintana quickly is their goal. I would like the move from the Rangers perspective.
bleacherbum
Texas is going to be funnn to watch if they get Q.
sss847
the general consensus is that a quintana return will fall in between the sale and eaton return right? sale netted one elite prospect, one above average, and 2 below average while eaton netted 2 above average prospects and 1 below average. could texas pull it off with their top 3 of taveras, mendez, jurado plus a currently below average lottery ticket like speas, eric jenkins, or kole enright? or will the sox hold out for a package led by an elite guy?
Priggs89
I think you’re underselling Kopech as a prospect big time…
sss847
not saying he doesn’t have helium. there aren’t many (or any) starters capable of hitting 105. but fangraphs has his future value at 55. mlb has it at 55. that’s above average, not elite (at this time)
Priggs89
Ah. We’re looking at different things here.
You’re referencing their future value at the major league level (above average major league players). I’m referring to their value as prospects. Kopech is arguably top 3-5 RH pitching prospect in baseball (along with Giolito). They’re both well above average in terms of prospects, but they’re future value has them pegged at just “above average” for major leaguers.
Brixton
Kopech and Giolito are definitely in the upper tier of prospects, they’re both top 20 guys, and even Lopez is in the top 50
Bruin1012
I am not quite sure what you mean in the return for Sale. Moncada is an elite prospect and I would argue that Kopech is as well. The other two in the deal are not below average prospects especially Basbe. I guess I am just wondering what you mean by below average prospects.
prich
Moncada is an elite prospect (I don’t like him at all) and I think White Sox see Kopech as a Thor. Reynaldo Lopez was the big piece in the Eaton deal, while Giolito was the lesser piece. Giolito is obviously not that highly valued by either team because Lopez was the big player in this. I also think that the other starter that was for for Eaton is considered as a back of the rotation piece.
SilvioDante
Bob Nightengale is Kenny Williams’ boy — this is simply a smoke and mirrors attempt to light a fire under Houston and/or Pittsburgh to panic and get one of them to pony up a couple of future studs. Rangers GM Jon Daniels has said over and over that Nomar Mazara is off the table – if that’s the case, the White Sox shouldn’t be interested..
biasisrelitive
yeah maybe they believe in profar and trade odor to the Sox otherwise it’s maraza or bust out seems like a Dozier to the Giants type rummer
alexgordonbeckham
Quintana, Melky, and $10 mill for Mazara and 3 other pieces (no, not Gallo nor Profar). Melky slides in left as a stop gap next to Gomez.