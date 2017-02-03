Twins Designate Byung Ho Park For Assignment

In a fairly surprising move, the Twins announced that they’ve designated first baseman Byung Ho Park for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Matt Belisle, whose one-year deal with the team is now official.
Park’s DFA comes just one year into a four-year, $12MM contract signed with Minnesota last winter (which came on top of a $12.85MM posting fee paid by the Twins to acquire negotiation rights with the former KBO slugger). He’s still guaranteed $9.75MM over the life of the next three seasons, so there’s a good chance that Park will clear waivers if the Twins go that route. At that point, he’s be able to work on his swing in Triple-A and potentially return at some point in 2017.
The 30-year-old Park arrived in Minnesota with lofty expectations after blasting a combined 105 home runs in his final two KBO seasons. While Park’s power was as advertised — he homered 12 times and posted a .219 ISO in 244 plate appearances — strikeouts also proved to be a problem, as he punched out in 32.8 percent of his plate appearances.
Overall, Park posted a disappointing .191/.275/.409 batting line with the Twins, although it’s certainly worth noting that he ultimately proved to have a wrist injury that required surgical repair. And, Park did bat .257/.339/.578 with nine homers through his first 124 plate appearances in Minnesota (albeit with 38 strikeouts) in addition to showing well in a number of Statcast categories, including exit velocity and barreled balls (as recently examined by Fangraphs’ Travis Sawchik).
Tanner Larson
So what is happens to him now?
AngelsintheTroutfield
He’s a pretty affordable power source. Wouldn’t be shocked to see him claimed. Miami seems like a fit. Bour needs a right handed platoon mate.
SimplyAmazin91
I don’t think Miami is going to want to take on his salary. However, on paper he is a good fit for the Fish.
AngelsintheTroutfield
$9m over 3yrs is cheap. If he’s healthy he’s comparable to Carter (who will probably get $5-7m alone)
clrrogers
The other 29 teams (in order of last year’s standings, last to first, and beginning with all of the AL teams) will have a chance to claim him, which of course means they’d also be responsible for paying him the remaining $9.75 million over the next 3 years. If nobody snatches him up, he remains property of the Twins, and they can then send him to the minor leagues (and the Twins would still be on the hook for the remaining $9.75 million that he is owed).
twins33
I believe there are no “same league” first waivers in the offseason. I looked it up earlier for something else and I think it’s by record only.
cplovespie
Lack of Faith? Seems like Park will start the season in AAA?
crazysull
Rangers maybe?
JA
This is a surprise. Makes me wonder if something else is close to being done.
crazysull
I guess they have more faith in Sano, Varges, Pulka and Kepler to split time at DH and their other positions.
bluejayssweep
why would anyone want him? go and sign chris carter… WAY BETTER THEN THIS DUDE
lonleylibertarian
And Carter will cost at least 4 times as much…
Think this is designed to smoke out any interested parties and try for a trade…..
Wanted to Pirates to sign him last year = hate Jaso…
Maybe he gets a shot with them…
buccos21
Pirates could I mean they did bid for him…..
twins33
Surprised by the DFA, but there is a 1B/DH logjam right now. I would have taken off Danny Santana first though.
I pictured Park to start in AAA on a “prove it” option, but this works too. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s claimed but also wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t. Depends on if someone wants to take the gamble on the contract. The contract isn’t large in general, but large compared to what he did so far (injury is at fault too).
Just Another Fan
Oakland looks a lock to grab him – they currently have a vacancy at DH
gaertnerj
If no one has signed Cris Carter who’d want to waste a space on park…
NonDelusional SoxFan
Wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see Boston claim him, and then designate Selsky. Not likely, but you never know.
SamFuldsFive
Another failed Korean “star” already eh? Teams should stop paying these scrubs money based off fungo league stats.