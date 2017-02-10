White Sox Outright Kevan Smith

The White Sox have outrighted catcher Kevan Smith to Triple-A, per a club announcement. He has already cleared waivers, it seems, as the organization says he’ll be a non-roster invitee. The move leaves the club with a free spot on its 40-man roster.
Smith, 28, earned his first brief call-up to the majors in 2016 after an injury to Alex Avila opened an opportunity. But he never really got much of a chance, as he was sidelined with back issues and ultimately saw action in just seven MLB contests.
Though he never rated as a top prospect, Smith has shown his share of promise. He put up .800+ OPS offensive years in 2013 (at High-A) and 2014 (at Double-A). But he owns a less exciting .245/.315/.380 batting line in his 565 Triple-A plate appearances over the past two seasons.
Comments
kerplunk905
Are there any hot, legitimate rumors on the Sox right now? This puts the 40 man roster down to 39,. Unless I am missing something there would be no reason to do this unless some kind of move is near, right?
cubsfan2489
Agreed
JDGoat
I heard they were trading shields for pujols and to offset the money LA was throwing in trout
pplama
From what I’ve read it was just timing. 4 days before ST is a good time to sneak a C through waivers. Sox may need that roster spot with so many ST battles in OF, DH and ‘Pen.
sss847
i haven’t heard anything since the last one of washington offering a glove on a chair for david robertson
Tom S
As far I know the White Sox do not have a left handed backup 1st baseman or a DH unless it’s going to be Melky?
alexgordonbeckham
Frazier is backup 1B. DH will be a mix of guys to get more looks (as of now).
pullhitter445
Matt Weiters??
sss847
I certainly hope not
alexgordonbeckham
They probably figured now was a good time to sneak him through waivers as opposed to the end of spring training when a team might have an injury and need the depth.
genghishahn
I was hoping we signed Travis Wood. He’d be a great bridge between now and potential holes we create trading starters or relievers as the new guys develop. plus he builds value as a potential starter. Trading partners haven’t been willing to give mlb ready talent. less likely at trade deadline.
alexgordonbeckham
Yeah I thought Wood would be a good signing if they were to trade Quintana but that is looking less likely right now.
palehose79
Maybe to pick up Alvarez or Howard. That’s the Sox way. Unfortunately that makes them even thinner at catcher. Just seems this “rebuild” has started and stopped with Sale and Eaton even though Hahn had expressed desire to do it as quick as they can.
maxmadsen
Yeah, not buying the “sneak him through waivers” excuse. Injury-prone 28-year-old catching prospects aren’t exactly a hot commodity. And that’s not even mentioning his mediocre offensive performance. As seemingly dumb and counterproductive as it might seem, I wouldn’t rule out a Wieters deal given the current market conditions. With a solid first half, he could be good trade bait or they can keep him as a stop gap until Collins is ready. I could be 100% wrong, but it’s not crazy if the price is right. It’s not like it hasn’t been talked about by multiple outlets.