White Sox Outright Kevan Smith

The White Sox have outrighted catcher Kevan Smith to Triple-A, per a club announcement. He has already cleared waivers, it seems, as the organization says he’ll be a non-roster invitee. The move leaves the club with a free spot on its 40-man roster.

Smith, 28, earned his first brief call-up to the majors in 2016 after an injury to Alex Avila opened an opportunity. But he never really got much of a chance, as he was sidelined with back issues and ultimately saw action in just seven MLB contests.

Though he never rated as a top prospect, Smith has shown his share of promise. He put up .800+ OPS offensive years in 2013 (at High-A) and 2014 (at Double-A). But he owns a less exciting .245/.315/.380 batting line in his 565 Triple-A plate appearances over the past two seasons.