Offseason Outlook: San Francisco Giants

A disastrous 2017 season could have the Giants looking for some big moves this winter to try and spur a quick return to contention.
Guaranteed Contracts
- Buster Posey, C: $85.6MM through 2021 ($22MM club option for 2022 with $3MM buyout)
- Johnny Cueto, SP: $84MM through 2021 ($22MM club option for 2022 with $5MM buyout — Cueto can opt out of contract and receive buyout within three days after conclusion of 2017 World Series)
- Brandon Belt, 1B: $64MM through 2021
- Brandon Crawford, SS: $60MM through 2021
- Jeff Samardzija, SP: $54MM through 2020
- Mark Melancon, RP: $38MM through 2020 (can opt out of deal after 2018 season)
- Hunter Pence, OF: $18.5MM through 2018
- Denard Span, OF: $9MM through 2018 ($12MM mutual option for 2019 with $4MM buyout)
- Matt Moore, SP: $9MM through 2018 ($10MM club option for 2019 with $750K buyout)
Arbitration Eligible Players (service time in parentheses; projections via MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz)
- Will Smith (4.155) – $2.5MM
- Cory Gearrin (4.136) – $1.6MM
- Sam Dyson (3.142) – $4.6MM
- Joe Panik (3.100) – $3.5MM
- Tim Federowicz (3.022) – $1.3MM
- Hunter Strickland (2.163) – $1.7MM
- Non-tender candidates: Federowicz
Contract Options
- Matt Cain, SP: $21MM club option for 2018, $7.5MM buyout (option will be bought out, with Cain heading into retirement)
- Madison Bumgarner, SP: $12MM club option for 2018 ($1.5MM buyout)
- Pablo Sandoval, 3B: Minimum salary club options for 2018 and 2019 if Sandoval is still on MLB roster at season’s end (the Red Sox will pay the prorated remainder of $41MM owed through 2019)
Free Agents
After investing heavily in free agent signings and lucrative extensions for homegrown players over the last two offseasons, the Giants watched in dismay as virtually all of those core pieces underachieved in 2017. It all added up to a shocking 64-98 record, the worst performance by a San Francisco team since the 1985 squad lost 100 games.
While it isn’t likely that another Murphy’s Law type of season will happen again, there are enough questions surrounding the club’s veteran core that standing pat isn’t an option. The Giants can be pretty confident that they’ll get more than 111 innings from Madison Bumgarner, though they can hardly be sure that all of Johnny Cueto, Mark Melancon and Brandon Belt will be healthy, or that Brandon Crawford and Matt Moore will both return to form.
Some changes are clearly necessary to upgrade a team that finished near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, including last in homers and OPS and second-to-last in runs and on-base percentage. San Francisco was also one of the league’s worst defensive teams, and recent comments from GM Bobby Evans indicate that the front office is looking to re-establish itself as a pitching-and-defense team first, without selling out that core identity in a pursuit of power hitters.
The outfield is the clearest area of concern, as left field was a revolving door all season and Denard Span and Hunter Pence combined for just 1.9 fWAR as the regulars in center and right field. Defensive metrics haven’t been kind to Span’s center field glovework for years, while Pence’s work in right field has traditionally received above-average UZR/150 grades but below-average marks in terms of Defensive Runs Saved. Since neither player has a strong throwing arm, the Giants are in a tough spot of having two high-priced outfielders best suited for a move to left field.
A free agent like Lorenzo Cain would be a great fit for the Giants’ needs, as the long-time Royal brings a major defensive upgrade to center field and some right-handed balance to the lineup. Even if a big name like Cain is brought in to handle center field, however, simply going with Span and Pence in the corners may not be a recipe for success. The outfield mix could be shaken up entirely with a big trade or two.
As of late August, the Giants were the team with the most interest in Giancarlo Stanton, who is a logical trade candidate for a Marlins team that seems poised for another payroll cut. Stanton has clearly stated that he doesn’t want to be part of another Marlins rebuild, so his no-trade clause probably wouldn’t be an issue, especially since the California native is reportedly open to a move back to the west coast. It also stands to reason that the Giants would ask Miami about Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, with Yelich perhaps being the best fit since he can play center field (even if the defensive metrics weren’t enamored with his glovework in 2017).
All three outfielders would come with big asking prices, and given the Giants’ thin farm system, other teams are better equipped to sway the Marlins with a package of prospects. Stanton may cost the least in terms of players and prospects if a suitor is willing to absorb a significant chunk of the ten years and $295MM remaining on the slugger’s contract (provided Stanton doesn’t opt out after the 2020 season).
The lack of prospects won’t help the Giants in trade talks with the Marlins or other teams with outfielders for sale, and signing Cain or another expensive outfielder in free agency may also be tricky since the Giants have already made a number of long-term commitments. San Francisco has at least $100MM in payroll on the books through the 2020 season, and that isn’t counting the possibility of an extension with Bumgarner. Between guaranteed deals, projected arbitration payouts and the no-brainer pick-up of Bumgarner’s club option, the Giants have roughly $170MM committed to 16 players next year, putting them in danger of surpassing the $197MM luxury tax threshold.
While the Giants have slightly exceeded the tax limit in each of the past two seasons, they’ll face a larger penalty for repeated overages under the new collective bargaining agreement. Like every other team in the game, the Giants also surely want to be under the tax limit to clear their path for next winter and the star-laden 2018-19 free agent class.
(One big salary could still potentially come off the books if Cueto exercises his opt-out clause after the World Series, though it’s hard to fathom that Cueto would walk away four years and $84MM after a season that saw him limited to 147 1/3 innings due to a minor flexor strain and blister issues.)
An existing contract could be moved as part of a trade, either as partial salary relief for someone like Stanton or simply to dump some money on a team willing to absorb a large contract in exchange for some young talent. Complicating this strategy, of course, is that so many of the highest-paid Giants have either full (Melancon, Pence, Crawford, Buster Posey) or partial (Belt, Bumgarner, Jeff Samardzija) no-trade clauses, and the club obviously isn’t going to deal cornerstones like Posey or Bumgarner. The likes of Span or Joe Panik could become viable trade candidates almost by default since they’re two of the few notable Giants that can be freely dealt.
Span’s trade value is questionable, with a $9MM salary due in 2018 and so-so numbers last year. If he was traded and the Giants acquired an established center fielder, they could go with internal options in left field (Jarrett Parker, Austin Slater, Mac Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez, plus top prospect Chris Shaw). While Slater and Shaw are promising youngsters, it could be a tough call to entrust the position to unproven players, especially since San Francisco got so little out of its left fielders in 2017.
Moving Panik would open a hole at second base, though there is some question as to whether Panik is a long-term answer for the Giants at the keystone (Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News recently examined the idea of Panik as a trade chip). The second baseman is entering arbitration eligibility for the first time and has posted solid numbers when healthy, though Panik’s history of concussions is a big concern, particularly for a Giants club that has already invested in a first baseman with similar health problems.
Speaking of Belt, he hit well when he was able to play in 2017, but his season was cut short in early August after he suffered the fourth documented concussion of his career. There have been rumblings that manager Bruce Bochy would be open to a change at first base, though Belt’s health issues and the $64MM owed to him through 2021 don’t help his trade value. (Plus, as noted earlier, Belt has partial no-trade protection in the form of a ten-team no-trade list.)
Elsewhere around the infield, Crawford is hoping for a rebound after a down season at the plate (which could possibly have been influenced by much more serious off-the-field concerns). Third base is wide open, with Pablo Sandoval on hand as a veteran option and top prospect Christian Arroyo battling to win the job or at least earn a platoon role.
With this much uncertainty, a multi-positional infielder would be a good fit, and old friend Eduardo Nunez seems like a logical target in free agency. Assuming the Giants don’t make the bold move of shopping Arroyo, Nunez’s versatility doesn’t outright block Arroyo at third base, whereas signing a Mike Moustakas would lock up the position over the long term (and, again, further muddy the luxury tax outlook). A player like Nunez would get the bulk of third base time and, if Arroyo did break out, Nunez could be shifted all around the diamond rather than create a logjam at the position.
Todd Frazier would also make sense as a third base signing, as he wouldn’t require too long a deal and he could also shift over to first in the event that Belt again misses time. (Acquiring an outfielder who can play first base would also help in this regard.) Posey will also get his usual share of time at first in order to keep him fresh, though he is firmly ensconced behind the plate for the foreseeable future. Nick Hundley is a free agent, and there is mutual interest in a reunion between the two sides, so he’s probably the favorite for the backup catching job in 2018 unless he gets offered more playing time elsewhere.
Turning to the rotation, San Francisco has one of baseball’s best one-two punches (when healthy) in Bumgarner and Cueto. Samardzija still hasn’t taken the step forward to become a true front-of-the-rotation pitcher, though he has been durable and generally solid in his two years with the team. The Giants already exercised their $9MM club option on Moore for next season, hoping the southpaw can return to his 2016 form after a rough 2017 season.
Ty Blach and Chris Stratton are the top choices for the fifth starter’s job, and with such inexperienced options in the mix and Moore coming off such a shaky year, the Giants could stand to bolster the back end of their pitching staff. Like every other team in the game, the Giants have an interest in Shohei Otani, though they’ll be limited to offering him a $300K deal (due to exceeding international signing bonus limits in the past) and they don’t have a DH spot to offer the two-way star.
Barring a win in the Otani sweepstakes, the Giants could turn to the free agent market for veterans willing to sign a short-term deal, perhaps to rebuild their value pitching at AT&T Park. Jeremy Hellickson, Chris Tillman, Doug Fister, or Ubaldo Jimenez fit this description, or perhaps Bartolo Colon would like to spend what is probably his final season playing for a potential contender. CC Sabathia is already in the midst of a career renaissance, though the Bay Area native stands out as an intriguing target if he wants to make a homecoming. On the trade front, San Francisco could again look for short-term veteran arms or perhaps go bigger by asking about a controllable young starter (i.e. Julio Teheran, Jake Odorizzi). The latter option, of course, could again by limited by the Giants’ relative lack of available young talent.
The Giants’ bullpen was a problem area last year, thanks in large part to Melancon’s injury-plagued season and Will Smith missing the whole year recovering from Tommy John surgery. The pen will improve simply by dint of those two relievers being back in the mix (Smith is tentatively expected to return in May), joining the right-handed trio of Cory Gearrin, Hunter Strickland and Sam Dyson atop the bullpen depth chart. I’d expect San Francisco to target at least one more left-handed reliever given Smith’s status. The team could shop on the free-agent market for one southpaw (e.g. Tony Watson, Brian Duensing, Jake McGee) and then turn to internal options (such as Josh Osich, Steven Okert or Blach) for further left-handed depth.
With so much talent on hand and big contracts on the books, the Giants don’t really have any choice but to try and compete in 2018. As the Tigers or the pre-rebuild Phillies could tell you, this can be a dangerous spot for a team, though a teardown would also seem awfully hasty. The Giants’ front office faces a challenge in fixing a roster that they didn’t at all think was broken heading into 2017, and it remains to be seen if the team is just one or two additions away from contending or if a more thorough roster shuffle is coming.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
2018 is an even year…
lonestardodger
So was 2016
kyleschwarbersmom
Hey, their core four is signed through 2021.
truthlemonade
I wonder if CC Sabathia and his bum knee and big belly would be interested in the National League.
SundownDevil
He’s skinny now; he looks anorexic in some pics.
NuckBobFutting
Sign Moose and trade for Billy Hamilton
Deke
Except Hamilton isn’t a good hitter and SF need offense.
bigkempin
Except Sabean stressed that SF needs to upgrade its defense and Hamilton is great defensively.
tad2b13
No, Moustatkas is too expensive. Whoever signs him will over pay. 3B isn’t that much of an area of need. Nunez would be a better option. Hamilton is good defensively but they need more offense from their OF. Cain would be a better choice for CF.
strostro
I can’t see the Giants getting Stanton, Yelich or Ozuna. No terrific prospects
mrnatewalter
No one is giving up “terrific prospects” for a $300MM contract.
slider32
Cashman may be looking to move Headley and Gardner this winter. They both are a fit for the Giants. Both are in the last year of their contracts and the Yanks might be willing to pay some of their salary like they did with McCann. Cashman is trying to get under the cap and he has young replacements in Frazier, Torres, and Andujar. Both Gardner 12 million and Headley 13 million had WARs above their salary, 3.8 and 1.9 this year.
yankees25
Gardner is a free agent this year and I dont think they let him go
thegreatcerealfamine
Gardner is signed through 2018,with an option for 2019. No they are not trading him…
bigkempin
Even with arb raises and Tanaka potentially opting in the Yankees will be well under the cap for next season.
tad2b13
Headley will be 34 and his defense is starting to erode. I don’t think the Giants would be that interested.
Caseys Partner
The Giants finished worse than the Phillies.
Deal Posey and Bumgarner before they turn into pumpkins too.
WalkersDayOff
And the Padres. Their front office is completely delousional. They expected to be a serious playoff contender and they finish worse than 2 rebuilding teams. To think 2018 they can magically turn it around and be a real threat is unrealistic
mrnatewalter
Will Bumgarner miss most of the first half again? Will Belt miss significant time again? Will Moore be as terrible? What about the bullpen, will they also miss time?
So many questions remain that make it a foregone conclusion they’re without hope.
Coast1
The Giants are like the Phillies after their disappointing 2012. They decided that if Utley, Howard, and Ruiz were healthy, and Roy Halladay bounced back, they’d contend. So they brought in Michael Young, Ben Revere, Delmon Young, and John Lannan. It wasn’t a great group but they had little payroll room. The team went 73-89.
They decided that it was injuries again since Utley and Howard were hurt again. So they spent a bit of money on A.J. Burnett and Marlon Byrd. That didn’t work and they went 73-89.
Of course the Giants aren’t coming off an 81-81 season or even 73-89. They were 64-98.
The Giants right now can’t really add salary since their up against the luxury tax right now. Most of their regulars/pitchers are 30 and over, so many of them aren’t getting better. And they have a farm system with little talent to trade or replace disappointing Major Leaguers.
They have little hope of contending in 2018 and are in a bad spot for the future.
southi
Excellent analysis Coast. The high payroll, the aging roster, and terrible farm system don’t spawn a lot of hope in my opinion for anyone looking realistically at the Giants. I’m not sure how anyone could logically argue they could successfully compete against the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Dodgers in 2018.
differentbears
They were a bad team before Mr. Bumgarner’s wild ride.
Coast1
The Giants were 4-13 in Bumgarner’s starts mostly because they scored 3 runs or less in 14 of them. Bumgarner was replaced in the rotation by Ty Blach. The team went 6-8 in his 14 starts before Bumgarner returned. The Giants scored 20 runs in those 8 losses. Bumgarner might’ve won 2 games Blach lost.
The offense was a big problem. Their most significant injury was Brandon Belt. Belt wasn’t having a good season before the injury, so the drop off to Ryder Jones wasn’t that dramatic.
The Giants actually didn’t have that many players get injured. Their opening day rotation made 128 starts for them. The Phillies, the next team above them, only got 88 from their opening day starters.
I’m guessing that the Giants will feel they “owe it to the fans to compete” and won’t rebuild. They’ll find out that even if they try to win, they won’t.
BalcoBomber
Coast1 and southi, you guys are spot on. Do I think they are as bad as 2017? No. Seems like every player outside of Posey had a down year. However, I see them as of now as nothing more then a. 500 team at best and as you guys already pointed out not much money to play with and not much in the farm going forward. It’s a bad place to be. The best move would be to rebuild now and get the most value as possible for the future. Most of the NL West teams are on the upswing. Trying to win with what they have now is going to hamper them now and for the foreseeable future.
Coast1
Moore, Cueto, Samardzija, Span, Belt, and Pence are all desirable in trades as long as the Giants pay a percentage of their contracts. That might be a high percentage or a lower one. In another year Span, Moore, and Pence are free agents. So there’s value now but maybe not later. The other three could decline or get injured to lose value.
The Giants could swap all of them and hope the return on them and the money freed up could put them back in contention in 2019. They could also consider trading Crawford, Bumgarner, and Posey. That was the Phillies’ method.
The Reds held onto Joey Votto. The Brewers held onto Ryan Braun. They could hold onto Posey and trade Bumgarner the way the Phillies did with Hamels. Bumgarner is the player who could get them top prospects.
BalcoBomber
Moore and Pence don’t have much value and won’t net much. The Giants are in bad shape.
tad2b13
The 2012 Phillies, both position players and pitchers, were significantly older than the 2017 Giants. Halladay was 35 in 2012, Samardzija is the oldest SP at 32. Philly brought back 3 pitchers that were 33 or older.
The average age of the 2017 Giants pitchers was 28.9, and that was counting Cain and Kontos who were both 32 and both gone. Melancon is the oldest pitcher and he’ll be 33. 8 teams had older pitching staffs than SF and they included CLE, WSN, LAD, and CHC.
em650r
That team will explode next year if they get off to a bad start
skip
They will never NEVER trade Posey!
Nick4747
Kinda hard to do much but try to contend with how many large contracts they have. It may be a delusion or it might not as the diamondbacks showed last year after the year they had in 2016. If cueto returns to form and healthy and mad bum stays off dirt bikes plus an outfield fix this upcoming season could end up being a good season.
citizen
too many question marks for a poorly declining team which has already won a few ws and garnered/earned the big contracts.. theyll finish below .500
Deke
I’ve said it before but I’m gonna say it again. Trading Panik is DUMB. SF struggles offensively and to give up a guy who actually gets on base isn’t wise. What they need is someone to drive in the guys who get on base.
SF has a terrible farm and depleting it significantly for trades is also stupid.
What SF does have is money! They just need to do what LA has done. Spend big for a couple of years, don’t give away the farm, let it replenish and then a few years from now they will have some options while being competitive in the short term (possibly).
Trading anyone that is valuable to the team is just stupid unless they get a Stanton in return and even then, I would take more of Stanton’s salary on before I traded prospects. They can afford it, I know this because the money they make on my drinks alone would cover a new outfield.
SundownDevil
With two years at minimum salary due to him, if he got serious about baseball again and had a huge year, Pablo Sandoval could simultaneously be a huge bargain (to the Giants) and a colossal failure (to the Red Sox) at the same time during the same contract.
wiggysf
But look what he did to the Giants last time he did something “good”?
(It cost them the #1 draft pick)
mrnatewalter
It is laughable, and shows how ridiculous Giants fans have become that they think there’s a massive difference between the #1 and #2 picks.
There is no Harper/Strasburg in this draft (a #1 pick we’ve known for years is going #1).
arc89
Pablo is finished. His hitting went south fast. His defense is not what it used to be. Giant fans need to quit holding on to the past and let a young improving player take over 3B.
JoeyPankake
It’s not the fans holding onto the past, it’s the front office. They never release players when they are way past their primes and they give too many thank you contracts for past performance.
BigFred
Is there a team in MLB in a worse position than the Giants? Too many bad contracts and too many underperforming/injured/bad players. Not many promising prospects to deal and not much payroll room. Geez.
Wolf Chan
Well the only real worry contractually should be belt, they signed him high for a lot – the ones that are a money pit over the last few years are going away after 2018 or gone this year, really it would take a couple of pieces to get the team on track if the underperformance can turn around which i can’t imagine it’s not going to ever turn around.
xabial
Can’t tell which team dissappointed more. The Detroit Tigers or San Francisco Giants. Both began the season intending to compete but ended the year separated by 1W between #1 and #2 overall picks.
Both have long term contracts, but Giants are more talented and healthier. (on paper)
At least the Tigers admit to a full scale rebuild. What are the Giants doing? Do you expect the Giants to compete 2018, after the colossal 2017 season failure to meet expectations?
Wolf Chan
I feel like if the giants can get on track and patch a couple of holes they can be successful, I don’t know about going all the way in 2018, it might be 2019 or later before contention but stranger things have happened. The giants seem to play best when they are playing for each other, and they will have pence and span who likely won’t be returning.. hopefully it will spark something.
PasswordIsPassword
Melancon is due $53 million through 2020.
You all keep saying he’s due $38 million through 2020. How come?
Can the Giants update his contract and use you as a source? They’d appreciate it.
PasswordIsPassword
Matt Moore is an option. Giants have said they’d pick it up, but haven’t actually done it yet.
theArchitect
A complete rebuild of the front office first would be helpful.
geg42
If the front office mortgaged the future for the 3 championships, it was worth it.
Coast1
No one is saying it wasn’t. What I’m arguing is that now that the bill has come due they need to stop chasing the 4th championship that isn’t going to happen. If they try to chase again this year they may be pushing contending off even further.