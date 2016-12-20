Indians Acquire Nick Goody

The Indians have acquired righty Nick Goody from the Yankees, both clubs announced. New York will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Goody, 25, had been designated for assignment by the Yanks to make way for the addition of Aroldis Chapman. Now, he’ll occupy the final open spot on Cleveland’s 40-man roster.
The slider-heavy reliever struggled with the long ball last year, allowing seven dingers in 29 innings while working to a 4.66 ERA. But he did produce 10.6 K/9, with a robust 15.0% swinging-strike rate, along with 3.7 BB/9. Goody has also posted some rather notable figures in the upper minors of late. In parts of two years at the Triple-A level, he owns a 1.64 ERA with 12.3 K/9 against 2.2 BB/9.
Comments
jmace2710
two small moves for the tribe perhaps building up to a bigger signing??!!?? or maybe it’s wishful thinking! we’ll see!!
stanchinus
As a fan of any Cleveland sports team I always crap in one hand and wish in the other.
BaseballFuries
If I ever meet you, please don’t be offended if I don’t shake your hand.
connfyoozed
Who did the Tribe pick up? Oh, Goody!
*runs away*
wiggysf
Goody goody gumdrops!
AidanVega123
I laughed way too hard at this comment.
vtadave
I’m just here for the “Who?” and “Oh Goody” comments.
legit1213
Here to oblige.
Who?
datrain021
Seems like a good pickup for pen depth
Knuckleball Lady
He has potential to be really good. Nice kid too
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
It appears that Tomo Ohka may have been asking for too much, so the Indians deftly moved onto “Plan B”. Larry Dolan is one shrewd owner….Bob Nutting, your move next.
greg91305
Nutting is tapped out after paying 2/11 for Hudson. He will command more payroll cuts.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
So, McCutchen, Jameson Tallion, and Austin Meadows to the Blue Jays for Reggie Pruitt and a PTBNL?
cspenc64
Callaway will fix his issues. Any pitcher the Indians signed since he’s been there has turned the corner. To me Callaway is the reason the Indians have the or close to the top pitching staff in the league. He’s one hell of a pitching coach. Go Tribe!! I’m
Connorsoxfan
Random question, if Goody sucks, can he be named the PTBNL? Probably not, but I don’t know.
Timmy
Connorsoxfan
I’m on the app, so I can’t click on links unfortunately.
MrMet19
I’m not sure if the rule changed, but I know that the Mets did that with a catcher named Harry Chiti in the early 60s
TheBlueMeanie
Promising trade for the Tribe. I like it!