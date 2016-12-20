Headlines

Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Indians Acquire Nick Goody

By | at

The Indians have acquired righty Nick Goody from the Yankees, both clubs announced. New York will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Goody, 25, had been designated for assignment by the Yanks to make way for the addition of Aroldis Chapman. Now, he’ll occupy the final open spot on Cleveland’s 40-man roster.

The slider-heavy reliever struggled with the long ball last year, allowing seven dingers in 29 innings while working to a 4.66 ERA. But he did produce 10.6 K/9, with a robust 15.0% swinging-strike rate, along with 3.7 BB/9. Goody has also posted some rather notable figures in the upper minors of late. In parts of two years at the Triple-A level, he owns a 1.64 ERA with 12.3 K/9 against 2.2 BB/9.

 

newest oldest

Comments

  1. two small moves for the tribe perhaps building up to a bigger signing??!!?? or maybe it’s wishful thinking! we’ll see!!

    • As a fan of any Cleveland sports team I always crap in one hand and wish in the other.

      • If I ever meet you, please don’t be offended if I don’t shake your hand.

  2. Who did the Tribe pick up? Oh, Goody!

    *runs away*

  3. I’m just here for the “Who?” and “Oh Goody” comments.

    • He has potential to be really good. Nice kid too

  5. It appears that Tomo Ohka may have been asking for too much, so the Indians deftly moved onto “Plan B”. Larry Dolan is one shrewd owner….Bob Nutting, your move next.

    • Nutting is tapped out after paying 2/11 for Hudson. He will command more payroll cuts.

      • So, McCutchen, Jameson Tallion, and Austin Meadows to the Blue Jays for Reggie Pruitt and a PTBNL?

  6. Callaway will fix his issues. Any pitcher the Indians signed since he’s been there has turned the corner. To me Callaway is the reason the Indians have the or close to the top pitching staff in the league. He’s one hell of a pitching coach. Go Tribe!! I’m

  7. Random question, if Goody sucks, can he be named the PTBNL? Probably not, but I don’t know.

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top
ceny narkotyków recepty w costco viagra bez recepty nastoletnich narkotyków nadużywanie fakty