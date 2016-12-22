NL West Notes: Rockies, Rollins, Giants, De Leon

Some rumblings from around the NL West…
- The Rockies formally announced their 2017 coaching staff, including new hires Tony Diaz (first base coach), Duane Espy (hitting coach), Jeff Salazar (assistant hitting coach) and Ron Gideon (major league coach). This is Espy’s second stint as Colorado’s hitting coach, having previously worked in the job from 2003-06 under then-manager Clint Hurdle. Diaz, Salazar and Gideon are all getting their first experience working on a big league coaching staff, though they’re all longtime fixtures in the Rockies organization.
- In an insightful and wide-ranging interview with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, Jimmy Rollins discusses such topics as his new minor league deal with the Giants, his abbreviated 2016 season and whether or not he considered retirement after parting ways with the White Sox last summer.
- The Giants are amassing several utility infielders, leading SB Nation’s Grant Brisbee to wonder if the team could be building depth for a potential trade. Rollins joins Kelby Tomlinson, Ramiro Pena, Ehire Adrianza, Juniel Querecuto and Orlando Calixte as candidates to fill infield roles in the majors or Triple-A. Beyond a trade, the Giants could simply be preparing to have an open battle for the utility job in Spring Training, or getting added depth given Joe Panik’s injury history.
- Jose De Leon has been rumored to be a central piece of a potential Dodgers trade package for Brian Dozier, and while the Twins are justified in asking for more beyond just the young righty, Fangraphs’ Dave Cameron writes that Minnesota shouldn’t get cavalier about passing on a very talented young arm. Interestingly, Cameron suggests that if the Twins are concerned about De Leon’s long-term potential, they could still make the trade, give De Leon an extended audition in the big leagues in 2017 and then look to deal him next winter. In theory, De Leon would have even more trade value at this point as a controllable young pitcher with some MLB experience.
Comments
Fred
The Twins are going to overplay their hand, just like the Johan Santana trade
ClancyJ
I sure hope not…. but they’ve disappointed me for so long
TheMichigan
Man remember Hurdle at the Helm of the Rockies? Good times…
Red_Line_9
Yeah….they had some pitching too. Jimenez and Francis. The thought of them even having league avg pitching is frightening.
Just Another Fan
The Giants are mastering the art of giving playing time to a UTL guy no one has ever heard of before. Juniel Querecuto? Que???
slimjones92
….please stop
wiggysf
Even giants fans haven’t heard of him. He hasn’t actually played for us yet.
wiggysf
Also, who is Calixte?
sacball
minor league free agent signing
Wolf Chan
it’s code for Calexit I think.
AddisonStreet
Former Royals nobody.
Phillies2017
Calixte has great defense and solid power. He needs to learn how to hit offspeed stuff tho. Still young.
Giants51
It’s called depth…….
tigers1968
De Leon for Dozier is obviously not enough. It is essential that the small market teams get maximum value in these types of trades.
baseball0021
Agree, Cameron’s suggestion is flawed because if he gets hurt or pitches poorly he’ll have less value than now, plus more MLB service time
bonquisha
How is his logic flawed? All youre basically saying is he’s a pitcher so hes risky. Which dave cameron clearly mentioned as a caveat.
Then you forget to mention how he went on to say that JDL could go from 2005 james shields to 2008 james shields trajectory and value wise. But i guess hes just all risk and no potential at all
chesteraarthur
Dave Cameron has shown throughout the years that he should leave evaluating prospects to the people who do it professionally. Google his impressions of prospect robinson cano
Pads Fans
It’s not that DeLeon is a pitcher, it’s that he has already suffered an injury that typically leads to Tommy John surgery or at the very least significant time lost on the DL. Cameron is great at looking at major league stats, but he leaves a lot to be desired at evaluating trades involving prospects. Since Cameron is very into sabermetrics, let’s look at this from an advanced metric standpoint. According to Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and ESPN’s Keith Law, DeLeon is projected to have a ceiling of a mid-rotation starter. That is a 3 WAR pitcher. Dozier put up a 5.9 WAR last year and is a 4.6 WAR player on average the past 3 seasons. Dozier’s floor is higher than DeLeon’s ceiling. That is not a trade you make if you are the Twins.
takeyourbase
Great assessment. DeLeon is not as valuable to the Twins as Dozier is. I still don’t see them trading him this winter. While he is their best trade piece, how do they replace his production even with the likely regress? They need a package with significantly more than DeLeon.
thinkblech
….except it’s two years of Dozier vs 6 years of De Leon. If they hit on those projections, then the Twins’ yield in WAR is double that of the Dodgers with just De Leon. Of course, he has to stay healthy for that to happen, and therein lies the risk. What can ya say? Prospects break your heart.
Pads Fans
DeLeon lost time to a forearm strain last year. It’s pretty close to 100% that forearm strains turn into significant time on the DL and better than 90% from Tommy John surgery. Too big of a risk for the Twins all by himself. The Twins biggest holes are in the middle infield. DeLeon and a couple of middle infield prospects like Johnson and Estevez probably get that deal done.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
When did he lose time to a forearm strain? He lost time for an ankle and shoulder inflammation. So no he did not lose time for a forearm strain.
hahahahahahaha
Well he’s a Padres fan so we know they lie and don’t keep proper records on anything lmaooo
rols1026
Eh, 2 years of Dozier (who won’t be cheap in arbitration) isn’t worth much more than De Leon. Maybe a couple minor pieces but that’s it.
rols1026
Crap, he signed an extension didn’t he? So no arbitration. That adds a little more value than I though considering his salary is fixed over those two years.
hahahahahahaha
Nobody is saying it’s de Leon for dozier but dodgers other piece sure not gonna be Alvarez or bellinger or even bueler because the nats are idiots and overpay doesn’t mean dodgers are de Leon is a future #2-3 by future I mean about 2 years that will probably be winning about 10-16 games a year if the twins put a decent team on offense bellinger is a future 30 hr + guy that hits for good average , 2 years of 246 avg dozier isn’t worth that because he had a great year don’t get me wrong I knownyou have to give up talent to get talent and of course I’d love dozier in the dodgers but what they’d be demanding is a joke it’s almost like when the Marlins were asking for seager Pederson and urias for Fernandez I don’t like to be talking about this now because of what happened but I wanted to use the example and last year before anything happened I said I wouldn’t even do seager for Fernandez staight up
bonquisha
Nobody ever said just de leon for dozier. Not even dave Cameron
Everybody with a brain simply said: take de leon while you can if youre smart, don’t overplay your hand before the dodgers lose interest and back out
Translation: no yadier Alvarez, yes willie calhoun and depends which lottery prospects you want.
The dodgers aren’t dave stewart trying to acquire Shelby miller lol
rols1026
De Leon and Calhoun is too much IMO
rols1026
Didn’t realize dozier signed an extension thru 2018 for relatively cheap. So maybe De Leon and Calhoun is about right.
bonquisha
Hes getting paid 15million when hes worth like 60 million (asssuming hes worth 8 war next 2 years)
So his surplus value is something like 40-50 million
2 top 100 prospects is in no way a light return (i realize calhoun is borderline top 100 since he only made sum top 100 lists) for 40-50 surplus value.
Dodgers are in the ballpark. Twins are just going for extra bases
joe
twins want more upsided then a 22 year old dh in calhoun
joe
and if they dont get extra bases they can walk away and there fan base will be happy. i cant say the same for dodger fans if the run utley out there or someone like that
av8njosh
Too soon..
joe
below average arm, speed, and well below average range
joe
twins just need to walk far away from this trade keep him for 2 years a leader, a 4.5 war player over the last 4 years, team friendly contract, a fan favorite who puts fans in the stand. 2 years from now twins have almost 50 mil coming off the books and can look at a new deal. the dodgers need a good 2baseman to contend the twins dont need a mid rotation starter and a 22 year old dh to help not contend. if they dont get what they want no reason to make the trade
hahahahahahaha
This made no sense at all you’re basically saying twins are losers and have no need to be future winners as long as we have one guy that keeps a few of our fans happy?? That’s if he keeps up those numbers which i doubt hahah it’s sad how loser fans of losing teams think they’re happy just to be part of it
joe
no baseball is a business some teams like the dodgers yankees and others have the money to contend every year other teams like 2/3 of the league fight to make money and once every 5 to 10 years or so they have a shot to contend for a small window of 2 or 3 years thats just the business of baseball when you have some teams spending 200 million a year on payroll and most teams spending under 100 millon on payroll
hahahahahahaha
Doesn’t matter you said future prospects aren’t worth it keeping a guy that keeps a few of our fans happy for 2 ‘more years is better even tho we’re gonna be losers and you know for a damn fact dozier is gonna hit at most 25 this year whether in Minnesota or LA that’s the most he’s gonna hit so stop acting like he’s this year after year 40+ hr guy that’s hitting for a high avg he ain’t that great
joe
im not but saying he wont hit more then 25 is just as much of a joke as the people who think he will hit 40 just looking at his numbers he is a lock for 25-32 hrs and 33-37 doubles
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’ve said the same. Twins need to not get cute. If they think DeLeon is a legit MLB arm, even if he’s only a 3 or 4, they need to make the deal. If they don’t, then no amount of extra prospects matter.
What would be a fair offer from the Dodgers prospect wise for Josh Harrison if the Dozier talks break down?
joe
not to much a below mlb average player who had one good season 3 years ago who is owed 18 million for 2 years and another 1,5 mil in byouts
sleepbot
The teams are playing a game of chicken. The Dodgers could use a power bat who can mash lefties. The Twins need pitching and are going to suck this year (and probably next) with or without Dozier. There is no good market for Dozier, so there isn’t any real competition for the Dodgers during these negotiations.
DeLeon is a high end prospect (the 6th highest pitching prospect according to MLB.com).
Teams will no longer get a compensation pick for losing someone via free agency. So in two years, Dozier is gone. The Twins are not going to resign him.
Dozier is likely not a 40 HR guy. He’s going to regress this year to say 30 HR. So his value is literally as high as it is going to be in a trade.
As the year progresses, there is a chance the market gets better for trading Dozier, so perhaps other suiters could help the Twins get something more in return.
Who are the 5 higher rated pitching prospects?
Alex Reyes. He is sick. He isn’t going anywhere. Not to mention, the Cardinals aren’t in the market for a second baseman.
Lucas Giolito. The White Sox just got him. He’s not going anywhere. Plus, they’re in full rebuild. They’re not going to take on Dozier.
Tyler Glasnow. The Pirates aren’t moving him.
Anderson Espinoza. The Padres just got him, but could use an upgrade at 2B. But they’re unlikely to give up their top pitching prospect for a <2 year contracted player.
Jose Berrios. Twins don't need to trade for him. They already have him
So I'm not sure what more they are trying to get. If they want another prospect thrown in, it won't be someone rated in the top 100. There is no reason for the Dodgers to do that. Doziers value can only go down. Even if he matches his career year, he's still eating off days of that contract.
DeLeon's value could easily go down, as pitching prospects value usually does. But controllable starting pitching is currently what it's all about in the Majors.
In my opinion, I don't see why the Dodgers would give up anything more than DeLeon in a trade for Dozier.
joe
twins have almost 50 million coming off the books when dozier is a free agent why trade your best player for a mid rotation projected starter.. the twins won 83 games 2 years ago and with the same team they won 59 so they are a lot better then a 59 win team everyone on there roster had major setbacks aside from dozier kintzler and sanatana the odd of that happening again are unlikely they will be a 72-75 win team this year as is with the majority of there players all still very young
BlueSkyLA
You nailed it. In De Leon the Twins would get five seasons of a mid-rotation starter. What is that worth on the open market today? At least $10M, per. What do the Dodgers get? Two years of Dozier. What would he get on the open market today? $15M, a season, maybe. In addition, the salary offset strongly favors the Twins. So it is hard to see how the Twins can demand more than De Leon, and maybe, just maybe, somebody else from a lower drawer.
joe
a 4.5 war player is worth more then 15 million a year and de leon is far from a sure thing like any other prospect. dozier you know what your getting a average defensive 2baseman who is a plus on the bases and will hit 35 doubles 25-30 hrs and steal 15 bases. de leon who might get a mid rotation starter or you might get another bust of a prospect the twins are taking the risk
hahahahahahaha
You’re a. Baseball fan and you don’t know how this works??… that’s the point the twins aren’t ready to win now that’s why they are getting future players that aren’t proven the dodgers are which is why they are getting a sort of proven player even tho those numbers won’t stick and are crap but you get what I mean
joe
wont stick? his carrer lows in 4 season are 33 doubles 18 hrs and 12 stolen bases that would be a career low season so idk how you can say those number wont stick?
kenphelps44
So the Dodgers lose 3 more games over the last two years than the last two years of Ned Colletti’s reign and can’t even match the 94 wins Colletti had, which got his butt fired, this despite spending tons more money. Still people are worried about giving up prospects who may or may not live up to their expections? “Oh not for Dozier!” Really? Let’s not forget there are only 30 starting Major League second basemen in the whole freakin’ world of which Dozier is one of those elite few starters and he’s a guy who posted the 8th best WAR (6.5) in the AL in 2016. Additionally he is set to make less than half of what soon to be 37 year old LHP Rich Hill (6 million/12.67 million) despite Hill having exactly one good season as a starting pitcher since 2007. Can you say career spike? Let’s also not forget that the Dodgers don’t exactly handle left handed pitching well and this guy could make a difference in their lineup. In fact the Dodgers were terrible vs lefties .213/.290/.332. About this time Andrew Friedman and his over priced dream team front office need to starting producing better than his predecessors or they’ll all be looking for a new job. After spending north of a half billion dollars in salary over the last two years it is going to be exceeding hard to justify to ownership why failure of inclusion of a good prospect in a trade to get the piece they need was the reason the team fell short of the true goal here…winning the World Series. It seems like there are a number of people who are forgetting what the Dodgers are playing for…this year not tomorrow. They have more than enough money to get more prospects.
Wolf Chan
one thing bugging me about that Rollins article – it isn’t Encinal, California, it is Encinal HS in Alameda, California.
Giants51
Tomlinson and Panik are are future…… Theraes now way they should be moved….????
Wolf Chan
it depends on if they see arroyo or others in the pipeline making strides, at least tomlinson becomes a chip if you think you could say, move arroyo into 3rd and move nunez to utility or such. If he works out, having a power bat added to the infield vs tomlinson’s speed – considering the high average low power makeup would make sense, especially if tomlinson can’t bring up his defensive numbers.
Rocketride
I hope the Dodgers hang on to De Leon and pass on Dozier. Pitching is more valuable than power. And it is doubtful Dozier would hit more than 20 HRs playing in the NL West. And let’s be honest, power is the only thing that stands out in his skill set. He does not get on base enough. It is too bad the Dodgers traded Peraza.
kenphelps44
Well they had better do something to land a right handed power bat. I disagree with you about Dozier. I think he’s have a very good year in that lineup. He’s certainly going to see better pitches in LA than he did in that Twins lineup. I doubt they will wait that long but if the Dodgers do wait until they are struggling against lefties again during the season the other GMs are going to smell blood and jack up the price on the Doziers of the world. And you’d do the same if you held the cards.
Msvhs79
Is this Jose De Leon kin to the one that pitched for the Cardinals years ago??
hahahahahahaha
No he said a dodgers prospect he pitched about 5 games last year when they brought him up
hahahahahahaha
anyone else getting the feeling that if this trade goes down it’ll be one the dodger fans remember as a giant mistake and if it doesn’t the dodgers laugh and twins think about when they didn’t take the offer I keep getting that feeling . Imagine how funny it’ll be if it doesn’t and dozier gets injured early in the season or even if he doesn’t and his numbers are really bad and he ends up hitting like his career avg 240 with like 17 hr and 55 RBI hahahah i kinda wanna see that happen
wiggysf
I agree with your last sentence.
Also, “It’ll be the one dodgers fans remember as a giant mistake” … It’ll be the one Giants fans will remember as a dodger mistake.
hahahahahahaha
ANd even tho eaton is 5 years left at a great price and higher war the nats are still idiots and over payed dodgers won’t be , dozier is a giant question mark
joe
eatons war has not been higher over the last 4 years and if a question mark will putt up at least 60 extra base hits steal 15 bases and play average d score 100 runs and have 70 plus rbis on a poor team ill take question makes all day
kenphelps44
The Dodgers, of all people, should be the ones who know how a young player’s status can fall of the cliff in a hurry. You only need to look at the player who was talked about in the same light as Mike Trout…Puig.
hahahahahahaha
YEAJ we do and we know doziers numbers aren’t gonna stick that’s why we’re having this talk
joe
35 doubles 15 sb and 25 plus hrs those numbers have been pretty consistent with dozier
kenphelps44
Really, you know Dozier’s numbers aren’t going to stick? Joe, you just made my point. Those numbers may be consistent with Dozier’s but A.) he doesn’t play second base B.) His numbers couldn’t even overcome an abismal team showing against lefties and C.) Those number hardly put him in an elite category like Trout who many compared him to after his rookie season. Wishing on players with little or no time in the Major Leagues while having a chance to obtain a known quality, in the long haul, is chasing fools gold. Don’t believe me? Fine, just check out how many top 5 or 10 prospects in Baseball America’s Prospect Handbook over the years either became below average Major Leaguers or didn’t get to the ML at all.
kenphelps44
It should have read top 5 or 10 in each team’s top prospects by the year.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Twins should just re up Dozier so we can put an end to this all.
joe
they should