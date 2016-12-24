Quick Hits: Stottlemyre, Rockies, Wieters, Rangers, Suspensions

Longtime Yankees right-hander and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre was “fighting for his life” earlier Saturday, but the 75-year-old is now “doing much better,” his wife, Jean, told John Harper of the New York Daily News. “We saw a big turnaround with Mel over the last 24 hours. He’s not in a life-threatening situation right now,” she continued. “It’s not the cancer. It was that he got sick from the chemo medicine. He was given anti-biotics to fight infection and he’s responded well.” Stottlemyre was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 1999, which he fought off before it returned in 2011. We at MLBTR will continue to hope for the best for the five-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion.
More from around the majors:
- It’s unknown whether the Rockies are interested in free agent catcher Matt Wieters, but Jim Bowden of ESPN (Insider required) argues that signing him could push the team into the playoffs. Meanwhile, for Wieters, taking a one-year deal with Colorado and playing half his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field would perhaps enable him to rebound offensively and score a richer contract next offseason, posits Bowden. Long a competent offensive catcher, Wieters batted just .243/.302/.409 in 464 plate appearances last season. The Rockies have far less proven catchers in Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy, though the former thrived as a pitch framer in 2016 (unlike Wieters) and the latter raked at the Triple-A level.
- If the Rangers’ quiet approach to free agency this winter continues, it could benefit center fielder Delino DeShields, writes T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. After an encouraging rookie year in 2015, DeShields was a colossal disappointment last season (.209/.275/.313 in 203 PAs) and spent significant time at Triple-A Round Rock as a result. While Carlos Gomez is slated to start in center field for the Rangers next year, a strong spring showing from DeShields could change that, suggests Sullivan. If DeShields reclaims center, Gomez and Nomar Mazara would occupy the corners, and Shin-Soo Choo would become the team’s full-time designated hitter. “My offseason program last year was a little different than this year. This year I’m more focused on being more explosive and getting my mobility back,” DeShields revealed.
- The commissioner’s office announced drug-related suspensions for five minor leaguers earlier this week, according to Vince Lara-Cinisomo of Baseball America: Red Sox catcher Jake Romanski (amphetamine), Astros right-hander Brendan McCurry (methamphetamine), Indians righty Dakody Clemmer (drug of abuse), Royals righty Arnaldo Hernandez (methamphetamine) and free agent righty Mario Alcantara each received 50-game bans. Clemmer, a 19th-round selection last June, is the most recent draft pick of the group. Romanski (14th round, 2013) and McCurry (22nd round, 2014) were also major league picks. McCurry has reached the most advanced level of the quintet, as he threw 42 1/3 innings at Triple-A last season. The 24-year-old recorded a 3.83 ERA, 9.35 K/9 and 2.76 BB/9 during that stretch.
Comments
chesteraarthur
Matt Wieters isn’t pushing anyone into the playoffs
seamaholic
If Tom Murphy’s what he looked like in AAA, Wieters doesn’t even start. And Wolters may be good enough defensively to beat them both.
kent814
Maybe opposing teams chances when he strikes out half the time
Connor Byrne
Agreed. Not buying it at all.
ekrog
Jim Bowden wears leather pants. That automatically discredits anything he says.
elmedius
He is the lizard king. He can do/say anything.
gameofdegroms
I haven’t taken Bowden seriously since the Marlon Byrd fiasco in 2014.
RyÅn W Krol
Neither does is any other player. It takes 25. Just ask Mike Trout…
Enarxis
Blackmon CF
LeMahieu 2B
Gonzalez RF
Arenado 3B
Dahl LF
Story SS
Wieters C
Desmond 1B
SP Spot
Would look good but they need starting pitching !!!
Cubshoops5
I can’t imagine them making that big splash on Desmond then batting him 8th but that lineup is deep
Thronson5
I gotta agree. I can’t imagine they’d bat him 8th either. He can hit for average and power plus he has speed. I see him hitting around number 2 or 5. I also see Story as 3 or 4.
Thronson5
With that said though. I guess it is hard to place guys because that is a really deep lineup. Dodgers and Giants better watch out. If they can get some pitching they’ll be really scary.
rols1026
Where do these writers come up with this crap? Why would Weiters get a better deal next year if he puts up good numbers in Coors? Its freaking Coors field! We have park adjusted numbers now that account for things like this. GMs aren’t that dumb…