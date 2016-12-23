Reds Claim Richie Shaffer, Tyrell Jenkins Off Waivers

The Reds announced on Friday that they’ve claimed infielder/outfielder Richie Shaffer off waivers from the Phillies and also claimed right-hander Tyrell Jenkins off waivers from the Rangers. Both players were recently designated for assignment by their now-former organizations.
Shaffer, 25, spent parts of the 2015-16 seasons at the Major League level with the Rays but batted a disappointing .213/.310/.410 in 142 plate appearances. The former first-round pick has been considerably more productive at the Triple-A level, where he’s slashed .243/.338/.445 with 30 homers in 188 games. Shaffer, a right-handed hitter, has experience at all four corner positions but has spent the majority of the time at first base. In his big league career, he’s actually been better against right-handed pitching than left-handers, but he doesn’t come with much of a platoon split looking back throughout his minor league career. He’ll presumably compete for a bench job with Cincinnati in Spring Training.
Jenkins, meanwhile, has moved around the league quite a bit in the past couple of years. The former Cardinals top prospect (drafted No. 50 overall in 2010) went to the Braves in the Jason Heyward/Shelby Miller deal back in 2014, and Atlanta traded him to Texas earlier this month. The Rangers, though, designated Jenkins for assignment this week and weren’t able to pass him through waivers. Jenkins draws plenty of praise for his athleticism, but he’s posted rather unsightly numbers in the Majors (5.88 ERA, 4.5 K/9, 5.7 BB/9 in 52 innings) and in questionable rate stats in Triple-A (2.86 ERA in 129 innings but with 5.9 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9). Jenkins won’t turn 25 until July, however, so the Reds are adding a bit of upside at minimal cost for the time being. (It seems far from a given that Jenkins will survive the offseason on Cincinnati’s 40-man roster.)
Comments
bluecard
I remember all the chatter about the Cardinals including Jenkins in the Heyward deal as a dumb move. Now he’s proven to have little value. Funny how things work out in the long term.
Rob
Something something not all top prospects pan out, etc.
dbacksrs
Solid pickups if they can stay on their roster.
Phillies012TG
Darn, I liked Shaffer. Was hoping he would stick
rols1026
Assuming both are out of options?
mrkinsm
Neither of them are out of options yet.
jbeerj
Dammit! This would have been a perfect move for Stearns to make, having Shaffer back up Shaw and Thames.
redsfanman
That’s the cost of 5 more wins than the Reds, a lower waiver priority!
TDKnies
Don’t know that Jenkins will fare all that well in such a homer friendly park, but it’s not like he can do worse than what the Reds threw out there last year. Right? Right?!
Turtle
Can’t be worse than some of those guys. As long as his curve is working, Jenkins is a ground ball pitcher. The Reds look for those because of GABP. Could be a good fit. If not, nothing lost.