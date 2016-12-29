The Ad Experience On MLBTR

Despite our increased efforts over the last several months, many of you are currently experiencing ads on our mobile site that automatically redirect your browser. Sometimes it goes to the app store, sometimes to other sites, but it’s always incredibly annoying. I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with it. At MLBTR, we loathe these ads. We don’t make money from them; they are the result of shady ad networks violating their terms. You can read more about the issue here; it is something even Google and Apple have been unable to stop.
I don’t say that as an excuse, but just an explanation. We’ve worked to remove these redirect ads for years, but it’s been a game of Whac-A-Mole. This month I am renewing my efforts to fix the problem. If you’re willing to help, please contact us so we can gather details from your case.
In the meantime, please consider downloading our free app, Trade Rumors, and using that instead of the mobile website. The app has fewer ads than our mobile site does, and has rarely had redirect issues. It’s also a well-reviewed app that offers custom notifications and a sleek reading experience on mobile devices.
We’ll continue to do everything we can to root out the bad ad networks. Thanks for your patience and understanding in this matter.
Comments
pickme123
And then there’s an ad in the middle of the story and at the bottom. On the app… Gaga
pickme123
**haha
EileeNyyanks
lolol
Tim Dierkes
Well, those are part of every post automatically and by design. Ads keep the lights on here. We need to stop those that redirect your browser.
jimmyp
And how do you expect MLBTR to keep going without revenue? The ads here don’t redirect as Tim said. Keep up the good work chaps.
lesterdnightfly
pickme123: Read much? “The app has fewer ads than our mobile site does, and has rarely had redirect issues.”
MySoxAreRed
Keep up the good work fellas! I’m sure the ad thing will get sorted out
Just Another Fan
Whoever created ads that blast audio no matter what needs to flung into the sea. Worst ever, so obnoxious and not work friendly either..