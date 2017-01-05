Blue Jays Sign Gavin Floyd To Minor League Deal

The Blue Jays announced that they’ve re-signed right-hander Gavin Floyd to a minor league contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training.
Floyd, 34 later this month, spent the 2016 campaign with the Jays and pitched reasonably well when healthy, logging a 4.06 earned run average with a 30-to-8 K/BB ratio in 31 innings out of the Toronto bullpen. His season, however, came to an end in late June when he hit the disabled list with a shoulder injury that later proved to be a partially torn lat muscle.
Floyd has been plagued by persistent arm issues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2013, twice fracturing the olecranon bone in his elbow in addition to his 2016 shoulder woes, but he’s steadfastly remained committed to getting back on a big league mound. He’s posted a 3.10 ERA in 98 2/3 innings since undergoing Tommy John, so the talent is clearly still there. The question with Floyd is simply one of whether his arm can hold up for the duration of a Major League season, even working in short relief stints. Certainly, it would seem that Toronto president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins are firm believers in Floyd’s abilities, as they’ve been a part of signing him in each of the past three offseasons (with Cleveland prior to the 2015 season and with the Jays last winter).
Good move !
LOL
That is quite the rave review.
I used to give Floyd rave reviews but he never reached his potent
*potential
Or potent for that matter
Yep, def a good move
I mean, barely any risk in this signing. Cant say I hate it..
Sucks to Jays go back to being a small market team even though they take in large market revenue…. for now.! Peole won’t go or watch if the team sucks.
Every team makes moves like this, irrespective of their market size.
You get this from a minor league signing?
Never have and never will buy a Rogers product.
Amen
The Orioles were never rumored this time…..
As for me, I was hoping this was the year he came to Baltimore
Shapiro and Atkins right now … “oh look a cheap used good product, LETS GET IT!”
You have to know now that Shapiro and Atkins are not investing in players unless they are young and part of a rebuild process. The only other way is if they are signing a veteran cheaply until a young resource is ready from the minors. The end game is to rebuild, not to win. They will put a product on the field that will try to compete that will put fans in the seats but they will not make a move to push over the top. Gurriel Jr is an example of the investments they will make otherwise the priority is rebuilding the farm.
And there’s nothing wrong with that. Our window is likely closed or closing fast, so we can build a farm that has grown greatly since they’ve taken over.
That is why I think they should sign guys like Bautista. Give a chance compete and if your out of it you have a good trade commodity that can fetch a decent prospect for the farm.
Not a bad move. From what I remember he was surprisingly solid until the wheels fell off just before he got shelved for the year. If he can stay out of the trainers room he should help… But this is kind of a lunch bag let-down after a month of complete silence from the team
I was hoping we would sign him, good move. They better start moving thier ass and sign Bautista