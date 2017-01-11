Greg Holland Seeks Two-Year Deal With Opt-Out

Free-agent righty Greg Holland is arguably the highest-upside reliever left on the open market, and Jon Heyman of Fan Rag provides some notable updates on his situation. The 31-year-old is in a somewhat unusual spot as a free agent, in that he brings a sparkling track record but is also seeking to return from a long layoff due to Tommy John surgery.
Given his health situation and also the evident interest around the league, Holland seeks a two-year deal that would allow him to opt out after the first season, according to Heyman. That’s the same structure that Brian Wilson landed with the Dodgers before the 2014 season, though he had made it back to the hill late in the prior campaign.
In Holland’s case, there’s perhaps greater uncertainty, but also greater upside. He took a step back in his most recent action, in 2015, but that may well have been due to the elbow issues that led to his surgery. Over the prior four campaigns, Holland was one of the game’s very best relievers, as he compiled 256 1/3 innings of 1.86 ERA pitching with 12.6 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9.
There’s interest in Holland’s proposed two-year arrangement, per the report. Among the teams still pursuing him are the Dodgers, Nationals, Rockies, Brewers, and Reds. While the Cubs showed prior interest, it’s not clear whether they are still in. And the Royals have also indicated a desire to bring back their former closer, though it seems that the team’s payroll situation may not allow for a competitive bid.
That group of organizations would presumably offer Holland a variety of possible roles. The Nationals, Rockies, Brewers, Reds, and Royals (if they’re involved) could all promise him first dibs on closing roles, while the Dodgers and perhaps the Cubs are more likely to view the veteran as a setup man. Whether and to what extent the chance to take hold of the ninth is an important factor in Holland’s decisionmaking is not immediately clear.
Comments
prich
Great idea everyone! Give a guy a 2 year contract even though he hasn’t thrown a major league pitch in over a year. Then he also wants an opt-out in case he somehow succeeds. This guy is crazy. He should sign a one year deal if he really believes he can be a good reliever again. Probably a 2 year 10 mil and incentives for him. Don’t know if he can get an opt out. I mean 10 mil in total not per year.
trace
It’s nice to want things.
imnak
Give him 2/$10mil with it distributed $3/$7 with a mutual option for the second year. If he’s not on a contender but performs well, flip him at the line for whatever prospect you can get since you know he’ll decline his portion of the MO.
johnnyfang
This is correct. He gets $10 guaranteed even if he never pitches again. If he is great again, the $3 keeps the lights on at the Holland household and then he gets a lot more as a free agent the next year. The team takes a gamble but it’s not too much money if he’s a bust, but an incredible bargain if he isn’t.
virginiascopist
But how is the $10 million guaranteed if the second year is a mutual option?
kevinnelson
I was thinking the same thing. I’d like to see the White Sox (bias) take a chance on him for this reason. In no way is he apart of the long-term goal, but if he does bounce back, either this year or next, the Sox can flip him to gain more prospects to keep building their farm and future for when they are ready in 3-4 years to contend again. If he doesn’t, then it is still only 2 years and he can serve as a bullpen piece to help try and keep the ship afloat (i.e. not being the worst team in the league and losing 100+ games).
Joseph Anderson
Upside is huge for him but I don’t think he will be anywhere near what he was, at least not right off the bat. If a team has patience and some money just sitting around to waste, it could pay off for them.
baumer16
I agree but what contender is going to want to wait around while he gets his fastball back? Didn’t the reports say when he pitched for scouts a couple of months ago his fastball was sitting at 92 when he used to hit 98 in his prime. Best bet is for a rebuilding team to take a chance on him.
alexgordonbeckham
He makes a lot of sense for the White Sox.
padreforlife
Yeah I seek a date with Jessica Biel it’s not happening
ronnsnow
And I seek to conquer the seven kingdoms with 3 dragons.
retire21
Spring is coming!
Red_Line_9
Reds still in after signing Storen?
redsfanman
Personally I still expect the Reds to sign another veteran reliever to a MLB contract. Maybe Nefatli Feliz, maybe Cincinnati native Joe Smith. To me it’s more a question of ‘who’ than ‘if’. They still have one wide open bullpen spot.
As far as Holland, under Jocketty the Reds tried to avoid risk, and Holland is definitely risky, if they do sign him it’d be a big change, a big gamble, by Williams, by a team that prefers to play it safe.
Personally I think Drew Storen is currently the likely guy to get save situations for the Reds, but it’s also not like he’s so great that he’s grabbed that opportunity from challengers. Holland or Feliz, if they signed, would probably pass him on the depth chart. Iglesias and Lorenzen are better than Storen, but may be used less often for multiple innings, rather than in a traditional 9th inning role like Chapman always was. I think Storen’s signing makes the Reds less appealing for other free agents with aspirations of closing, though. At least there’s serious competition from a former MLB closer that the Reds didn’t have at the end of the season.
Nick4747
Somebody will give him the question is how much? He might be better off on a 1 year deal with high incentives if he’s that confident in his health. I.e 1 for 3 million guaranteed with incentives on top of that.
Red_Line_9
Has to be a mutual option deal…this only increases financial risk for a team. On the other hand…if he’s back doing well he can be flipped at the deadline with an added seasons worth of control. Smart to open up the market on this structure. I’d have to say the Dodgers seem logical….Rockies….even Mariners.
alexgordonbeckham
Mutual options are so pointless. If he does well, the team can pick up their end and he can decline and is a free agent, If he does bad and he picks up his option but the team elects not to, he’s a free agent. You never really see both teams pick up their end.
Kayrall
Are there really any teams that he wouldn’t be a good option for on a smart deal? Contenders are already contenders attempting to further bolster a bullpen. Rebuilding teams can attempt to flip him to a contender if he succeeds.
There’s not much downside to signing this guy. The only team that really comes to mind that would not is the Rays because of their annual tight payroll.
BlueSkyLA
That depends, on the dollar amount, obviously, but even more on whether the signing team is counting on him in the closer role. The other factor is he takes up a valuable roster spot, which can be a real dilemma if it looks like he needs time to regain his form. Brian Wilson is a good comparable. The Dodgers stuck with him for a lot longer than they might otherwise, keeping him on the roster until their only option was to pay him to go away.
slider32
I do think the Nats need to get Holland and give him a incentive laden contract.