Headlines

Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Mariners Acquire Drew Smyly From Rays For Mallex Smith, Carlos Vargas, Ryan Yarbrough

By | at

The Mariners have struck yet another two-deal day, this time adding lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays in exchange for just-acquired center fielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas, and lefty Ryan Yarbrough.

newest oldest

Comments

  2. I like Smyly. I’m not sure why the Rays wanted Smith.

    0
    0

  5. Terrible deal for Mariners. Gave up their #1 prospect and 3 other promising guys for someone coming off a really bad year.

    0
    0

  7. Now that’s what I’m talking about. Great day Dipoto!

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top
ceny narkotyków recepty w costco viagra bez recepty nastoletnich narkotyków nadużywanie fakty