Mariners Acquire Drew Smyly From Rays For Mallex Smith, Carlos Vargas, Ryan Yarbrough By Jeff Todd | January 11, 2017 at 2:51pm CDT The Mariners have struck yet another two-deal day, this time adding lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays in exchange for just-acquired center fielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas, and lefty Ryan Yarbrough.
Comments
Seattlehof24
This was my dream scenario. Sweet.
BillGiles
I like Smyly. I’m not sure why the Rays wanted Smith.
Gogerty
Shorter move for Mallex now.
oaklandathletics116
The new #NewYorkBankies
unsaturatedmatz
Terrible deal for Mariners. Gave up their #1 prospect and 3 other promising guys for someone coming off a really bad year.
a1544
Well done dipoto
Danny
Now that’s what I’m talking about. Great day Dipoto!