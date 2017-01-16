MLBTR Poll: Who’ll Sign Greg Holland?

There has been a fair amount of reporting this winter on Greg Holland, the wild card on the closer’s market. While we won’t ever know just how much he’d have earned if his last two seasons had matched the three that came before — which would have made him the fourth top-end reliever available this winter — we will learn before too long just how much an organization is willing to commit to see if he can still return to being one of the game’s best relievers.
Holland is still working back from Tommy John surgery, but figures to be prepared for a full 2017 season, adding to the interest. Last we checked, he was angling for a one-year deal with a player option for a second (or, if you prefer, a two-year deal with an opt-out clause) — essentially, a fairly hefty guarantee with the chance to return to the market if all goes well. That he thinks he can command such a contract speaks to the level of interest.
At last look, the 31-year-old was engaged with the Brewers, Dodgers, Nationals, Rockies, Reds, and Rays, with the Cubs and Royals seemingly having fallen out of the race. If the Brewers finalize their reported push to sign Neftali Feliz, they may also be out of the hunt, though that’s still not certain.
For the time being, those other five organizations are perhaps the most likely suitors. Of the group, the win-now Nationals are in most obvious need of an experienced closer. But the Reds could give Holland the 9th, too, as might the Rockies and even the Rays — in the unlikely event that they strike a deal to move Alex Colome. Only the Dodgers seem clearly set to utilize a different pitcher in the closer’s role, though Los Angeles could certainly stand to boost its setup corps in front of re-signed reliever Kenley Jansen.
It’s still possible that a dark horse could emerge, but it seems reasonable to expect a signing before too long. So, it’s time to get your picks in: who do you expect to sign Holland? (Link for app users.)
I think it would be a huge stretch for him to sign with the Dodgers. He wants to close. To prove he’s healthy and can handle it.
The Angels need a good reliever and closer. Holland is one of them. He’ll be a great addition to our team.
The Angels have Street to close and if he’s injured, Bredosian can move from 8 th to close. They have Alvarez, Bailey and others. The Angels do not need Holland.
I’m just saying that it will be a good addition because he has been great in the past and I feel he would come through with the Halos.
When you change from page to page in the app the comments sometimes don’t change, you need to hit back and re open the article
The Nationals make too much sense as the only solid contender in need of a veteran closer. If healthy, Holland has to appeal to Washington as much as the Nationals would appeal to him.
Perhaps a stupid question, but why have I not once seen the Jays mentioned as a potential option for Holland? They should have the money, and certainly have the need for someone like him. Outside of Osuna, Grilli (who knows if he can repeat last year), and Biagini (who knows if he’ll hit that sophomore wall) the bullpen is pretty thin after losing Cecil and Benoit. The only thing that I can really see turning off Holland would be that he’d likely have to settle for a setup role, and that the AL East is of course one of the more brutal divisions to be a pitcher in (except that the Rays were still mentioned as a fit).
I’ll go out on a limb here and say the Cardinals will sign him.
Met’s need him, though I’m sure their ownership will be too cheap.
Melancon and Holland would be near enough to the best back-end of a bullpen, just like Mad Bum and Cueto are at the top-end of the rotation. The Giants surely do not want to be burned by the bullpen like they were last year.
Lets see him pitch before anointing him half of the best backend in baseball
If holland lingers on the market til spring training and the Pirates havent added another starter and decide to let the young guys fill up the back of the rotation I’d love to see the Bucs try to get him. Hudson, Holland, Watson (if he isnt traded), Rivero, Nicasio and Trevor Williams or Steven Brault as the long relief/swingman would be a very solid bullpen.
that would be a nice bullpen, the pirates need another starter in the rotation, they have been linked to quintana.
Can’t see how a playoff contender like Washington can be content with Kelley or whoever else they have in house. Might as well finally spend some money this offseason and get a guy with a much better track record,yes with an injury history, but it seems like he’s had plenty of preparation time.
Braves should spend some money on him. Could be huge rewards at the trade deadline.
My first thought was Holland might look like an augmentation move to the Angels…and they can meet his financial terms….Fangraphs seems to like the Angels projection. I’d maybe eliminate cold early environments…Maybe the Dodgers. I dont think the Reds are out there…they took Storen and have been trolling the waters. Wouldn’t rule out KC. Colorado would be a dark horse
