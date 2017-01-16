Royals, Danny Duffy Agree To Five-Year Extension

The Royals and left-hander Danny Duffy have agreed to terms on a five-year, $65MM contract extension, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). There are no options on the deal, and the contract does not contain a no-trade clause, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The 28-year-old Duffy, who is represented by ACES, had been arbitration-eligible for the final time this offseason and would’ve been a free agent next year had he not agreed to this new deal.

Duffy’s new contract will buy out four free agent years and keep him in Kansas City through his age-32 season (assuming he isn’t traded down the line, of course). He had filed for an $8MM salary in arbitration, while the team countered at $7.25MM. Using the $7.625MM midpoint between those two figures as a presumptive would-be salary for the upcoming campaign, Duffy sold off four free-agent years for a total of $57.375MM.