Zach Britton, Orioles Avoid Arbitration

The Orioles and superstar closer Zach Britton have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a hefty $11.4MM salary for the 2017 season, reports Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith (on Twitter). The Scott Boras client’s salary is an exact match with the $11.4MM projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz. Britton will be arb-eligible once more next winter before becoming a free agent after the 2018 season.
Britton, 29, is coming off one of the most dominant seasons of any reliever in history. One of the best relievers in baseball (and arguably the best), Britton led the American League in saves with 47 and posted a comically low 0.54 ERA with 9.9 K/9 against 2.4 BB/9 in 67 innings of work. He also posted an outrageous 80 percent ground-ball rate that is the highest mark in Major League history of any qualified starter or reliever dating back to 2002 when the stat was first tracked.
As can be seen in MLBTR’s 2017 Arbitration Tracker, Britton was one of nine Orioles players that’s eligible for arbitration. The team has six players remaining, in the form of Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman, Brad Brach, Jonathan Schoop, Caleb Joseph and T.J. McFarland.
Comments
stryk3istrukuout
Tell me you guys don’t enjoy guessing arbitration outcomes
dwilson10
Unless the two sides work out a long term deal, I don’t see Britton in Baltimore after this season, if they don’t trade him during the season.
DimitriInLA
A very good trade candidate–one who could reap a huge return–IF the O’s are out of contention around the trade deadline. Otherwise, they have a ridiculously great bullpen piece for the pennant race.
bucsfan
Even better if Boras and co cited your model as the reason for their number
Deke
I think it’s great to see a player earning so much money before they even become a free agent. Makes you wonder how much he would make in free agency though.
chesteraarthur
similar to jansen/chapman contract, most likely
pepesilvia
A guy has one good year and you give him 12 million dollars. That’s just ridiculous id have cut him before i paid that kind of money. The guy pitches maybe one inning a game u gotta have something wrong with you to pay that kind of big money.
Dookie Howser, MD
Is this a serious comment?
TheMichigan
Edgy
O Conchobhair
Perhaps why you’re not a GM.
CubsFanForLife
While I agree in the sense that I wouldn’t pay a closer Chapman/Jansen money, that’s the current market, and Britton was already expected to get a big bump in salary via the arbitration process. You can’t just release him, since one of the best relievers in baseball could make a great trade candidate in the summer if the O’s aren’t contending.
RytheStunner
One good year?
So his 1.92 ERA with 36 saves in 2015 and his 1.65 ERA with 37 saves in 2014 doesn’t qualify as good?
jlv3gem
One good year lol, dude has pitched the last 200 games at an ERA around 1.00. So at least 4 seconds of research before you comment on any subject plz
hojostache
I wonder how much (if at all) the MLBTR estimates are considered by either side? There are plenty in the industry who read here and the estimates seem to be pretty darn close for most cases. I know teams have their own internal metrics, but I also know many clubs are always looking to see what they other guys are using and deciding if their metrics could be improved.
mcdusty31
He’ll end up on the Dodgers on or before August 1