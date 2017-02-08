Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Diamondbacks, Hank Conger Agree To Minors Deal

By | at

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Hank Conger, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports (Twitter links). Conger, a Wasserman client, will receive a $950K base salary if he makes the big league roster and has another $450K available via incentives.

Conger, who turned 29 last week, spent the 2016 season with the Rays but struggled through a career-worst year at the plate. In 137 plate appearances, the switch-hitter batted .194/.265/.306 with three homers and five doubles. Prior to that season, he’d posted a .233/.304/.389 batting line across three seasons with the Angels and Astros.

Conger has gone through extreme struggles in terms of preventing the running game in recent seasons (10.5 percent caught-stealing rate), but he was solid in that regard in the three preceding seasons. Beyond that, Conger routinely grades out as an above average pitch-framer.

The D-backs have overhauled their catching corps this offseason, surprisingly non-tendering Welington Castillo. Following that decision, the new D-backs front office inked Jeff Mathis to a two-year deal and Chris Iannetta to a one-year deal. Since that time, the D-backs have added both Josh Thole and Conger on minor league deals, while outfielder/catcher Chris Herrmann remains on the roster as yet another option behind the dish.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Don’t know much about this guy but I remember he hit a grand salami vs. Dbacks @ Minute Maid in 2015. I was there :(

    0
    0

  2. Was gonna say – thought he wasn’t a FAN. Rays had hella catchers!

    (I update MLB the show rosters daily!!)

    0
    0

  3. Whatever they are paying him is worth it for that robot dance he does after his team hits a home run.

    0
    0

  5. Mike Hazen won’t stop until he has all the free agent catchers remaining.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top