Diamondbacks, Hank Conger Agree To Minors Deal

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Hank Conger, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports (Twitter links). Conger, a Wasserman client, will receive a $950K base salary if he makes the big league roster and has another $450K available via incentives.

Conger, who turned 29 last week, spent the 2016 season with the Rays but struggled through a career-worst year at the plate. In 137 plate appearances, the switch-hitter batted .194/.265/.306 with three homers and five doubles. Prior to that season, he’d posted a .233/.304/.389 batting line across three seasons with the Angels and Astros.

Conger has gone through extreme struggles in terms of preventing the running game in recent seasons (10.5 percent caught-stealing rate), but he was solid in that regard in the three preceding seasons. Beyond that, Conger routinely grades out as an above average pitch-framer.

The D-backs have overhauled their catching corps this offseason, surprisingly non-tendering Welington Castillo. Following that decision, the new D-backs front office inked Jeff Mathis to a two-year deal and Chris Iannetta to a one-year deal. Since that time, the D-backs have added both Josh Thole and Conger on minor league deals, while outfielder/catcher Chris Herrmann remains on the roster as yet another option behind the dish.