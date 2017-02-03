Latest On Sergio Romo

8:26pm: The deal perhaps isn’t quite done, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag, who reports that another club is “still involved in the bidding.” Given that Romo is set to pitch in the Caribbean Series, notes Heyman, finalization of a contract may not be forthcoming for a few days. A native of Southern California, it seems that Romo is still likely to land with the Dodgers, but Heyman suggests that the mystery bidder has upped its offer.

7:34pm: Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman tells Jim Bowden of ESPN.com that a deal isn’t yet done (Twitter link), though it seems that’s a reference to the medicals.

7:21pm: The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with free-agent righty Sergio Romo, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network (via Twitter). It’s a one-year deal, per MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez (via Twitter), pending a physical.

Romo, 33, is no stranger to Los Angeles; he has been a mainstay of the NL West-rival Giants for the past nine seasons. We learned last night that he had narrowed his decision to the Dodgers and a mystery team, which may have been the Nationals.

In over 400 career innings with San Francisco, Romo has compiled an excellent 2.58 ERA with a sparkling 10.2 K/9 against 1.8 BB/9. Though he’s a soft-tosser, he has long beguiled hitters with his slider, helping to produce a lifetime 14.2% swinging-strike rate.

It was much the same in 2016, even as Romo lost about 1.5 mph on his fastball offerings as well as the vaunted slider. He also goes to a change-up at times, though it’s a little-used pitch. While the Giants’ 2016 club will long be remembered for its inability to finish out close games, Romo steadily produced results and did not actually record any of the team’s league-leading thirty blown saves. (Of course, he went on to have two unsuccessful appearances in the NLCS, including one in which he did record a blown save.)

The loss of velocity represents one area of potential concern moving forward. And Romo did spend some time on the DL in 2016, with a flexor tendon strain limiting him to forty total appearances — breaking a run of six-straight seasons in which he had made taken the ball at least 64 times. He also benefited from a lofty 92.3% strand rate and coughed up 1.47 home runs per nine innings, providing some context for his excellent results.

Still, it seems that Los Angeles did well to land Romo on a one-year commitment. Last time he hit the market, he landed back with the Giants for two years and $15MM. MLBTR had predicted much the same this winter, pegging Romo for another two year pact at a $14MM salary. (While that appears to have been off, MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes did correctly guess the landing spot.)

Romo presumably slot in with Pedro Baez as part of the righty setup unit in front of closer Kenley Jansen. The move deepens a unit that could also be bolstered by whatever pitchers fail to crack a rotation that’s exceedingly deep — albeit also filled with a number of pitchers who come with health questions.

