Homer Bailey Undergoes Surgery To Remove Bone Spurs From Elbow

Reds right-hander Homer Bailey underwent surgery today to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, as Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets. Bailey will be shut down from throwing for the next four to six weeks and is likely to begin the season on the disabled list.
For Bailey, the setback is the latest in what has been a cavalcade of injuries since signing a six-year contract extension with the Reds. Bailey inked his $105MM contract prior to the 2014 season and pitched well for much of the year, but that campaign was halted by a strained flexor mass in his right arm. The 2015 season brought even worse news, as Bailey suffered ligament damage in April that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery the following month. He missed the vast majority of the 2016 season recovering from that procedure as well.
All told, Bailey has been limited to just 34 1/3 innings over the past two seasons combined, and he’s thrown a total of 180 innings since signing the aforementioned six-year deal. While this latest setback will obviously delay his 2017 debut, the Reds can only hope that it’ll prove to be only a minor hindrance in an otherwise healthy season. Bailey is still owed a total of $68MM over the next three seasons.
In the short-term, the latest Bailey injury could open the door for one of the Reds’ many encouraging young arms to break camp with the team. As it stands, Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan and veteran Scott Feldman (an offseason addition) appear locks to make the Reds’ Opening Day rotation. Others in competition for the fourth and fifth spots will include Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed, Amir Garrett, Tim Adleman and Rookie Davis. Each of Stephenson, Garrett and Reed currently rank or have ranked among the game’s Top 100 prospects in the past calendar year, although Reed’s struggles in his 2016 debut have caused his stock to slip somewhat.
Comments
Daver520
Better now than later … but damn !
DHud
3 seasons straight unhealthy
Reasons to believe he’ll ever be reliable again are dwindling
tommyelf
….and all I can do is remember back to when the Reds were trying to decide between him and Cueto for the long-term deal. ::sigh:: –T /|\
schellis
cueto was coming off a injury plagued year when Bailey signed. Reds had four starters, five if you count Simon, hitting FA at same time. Needed to lock at least one of them up, I’m guessing that Cueto rejected offer since he felt he could do better healthy. Leake wasn’t at Latos/Bailey level so they went to those two with likely the same offer.
I’m fine with anyone saying if only the Reds signed Latos. I don’t think Cueto was ever really in the cards at the amount that Bailey signed for.
Nick Hogan
Any chance they add another vet or two now? At least on a minor league deal?
I’m going to be so pissed if Bronson Arroyo has a better year than Homer Bailey.
redsfanman
With Robert Stephenson and Cody Reed as the favorites competing for the two open spots, I doubt it. They already have Amir Garrett (who should start in AAA for service time concerns) plus Bronson Arroyo and Tim Adleman for depth.
I guess you can never have too much depth, but the AAA rotation is pretty full of young prospects, and the chances of another veteran, after already adding Feldman, making the team seems… slim.
ronnsnow
Worst contract in MLB history?
TheMichigan
It’s not like he had a say in this….
But personally I would put Billy Butler’s 3/30mill with the As over this.
Homer has still been reliable when healthy under this contract, Butler simply could not play. He was signed for his hitting prowess and when that part of his game flaked out, he was useless. It was just a terrible signing for the As
schellis
Not even top 10. There have been plenty of bad contracts. Ryan Howards tops my list it was awful the moment he signed it. Bailey’s would have been fine if not for injury, you can’t plan for injuries.
The 2nd A-Rod deal also bad, Mauer’s after his MVP year bad as well. Albert Belle signed a deal and was on the DL list for two or three years instead of retiring.
redsfanman
Yeah, calling it the worst contract in MLB history is pretty dumb. There are lots of guys who are overpaid or under-perform, but their careers are kept alive entirely due to their salary. Ryan Howard is a great example.
Schellis is absolutely right, Bailey would’ve been fine – not exceptional but fine – if it weren’t for injuries, and you can’t plan for injuries. Guys get hurt, it’s part of the game. Look at Prince Fielder, no longer able to play, which nobody saw coming.