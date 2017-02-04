Minor MLB Transactions: 2/4/17

Here are the latest moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Cubs assigned Dylan Floro to Triple-A after the right-hander cleared waivers, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports (via Twitter). Floro was designated for assignment earlier this week when Chicago acquired Eddie Butler from Colorado. Muskat adds that Floro will be a non-roster invitee to the Cubs’ Spring Training camp. The 26-year-old Floro made his MLB debut last season, posting a 4.20 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 2.8 K/BB rate over 15 relief innings for the Rays. He joined the Chicago organization in January after the Cubs claimed him off waivers.