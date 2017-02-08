Top 10 Remaining Free Agents

Last we looked, there were a fair number of players left from MLBTR’s pre-winter top 50 list. As might’ve been expected, though, the free-agent herd has thinned considerably. With about a week to go before the start of spring camp, these are the best remaining free agents (by order of MLBTR’s ranking, where applicable; “HM” refers to honorable mention, “NR” to players who weren’t mentioned in that list):
16. Matt Wieters. We’re mostly still hearing crickets on the market for Wieters, though some the chirping continues to hint ongoing interest from organizations like the Nationals, Rays, and perhaps the incumbent Orioles.
24. Travis Wood. There’s plenty of chatter surrounding the next name on the list. With several clubs reportedly interested in Wood as a starter, and others valuing his swingman capabilities out of the pen, it seems there’s still some bidding taking place.
31. Joe Blanton. Clubs interested in righty setup men won’t find any who outperformed the aging but resurgent Blanton last year. He made good on his one-year pact with the Dodgers by turning in eighty frames of 2.48 ERA pitching in 2016.
49. Chase Utley. Another steady veteran who most recently plied his trade in Los Angeles, Utley is said to be weighing multiple offers. It seems unlikely he’ll land an everyday second base job, but could provide plenty of value as a platoon player.
HM. Angel Pagan. Despite a solid bounceback season, the 35-year-old Pagan hasn’t generated much buzz this winter. As a switch hitter who has plenty of experience in center, though, he could add plenty of function to a variety of clubs.
HM. Pedro Alvarez. As the market for sluggers finally sorts itself out, there remain a few big lefty bats available. Alvarez remains a limited player — he’s best used as a DH against righty pitching — but only just turned thirty and hit a productive .249/.322/.504 last year.
HM. Adam Lind. Though he’s older (33) and wasn’t nearly as good as last year as Alvarez, Lind has a higher established ceiling as a hitter. From 2013 to 2015, he slashed an outstanding .291/.364/.478 in 1,411 plate appearances.
HM. Colby Lewis. At 37 years of age, Lewis doesn’t come with huge expectations. But he turned in a 3.71 ERA over 19 starts in 2016, showing he can still provide some sturdy innings even as he missed time with a lat injury.
NR. Michael Bourn. Something of a forgotten man entering the year, Bourn found a shot with the Diamondbacks and then thrived in a brief stint with the Orioles. Whether he can sustain the momentum from his 24-game run in Baltimore remains to be seen, but he might represent a useful speed-and-defense-oriented fourth outfielder for the right club.
NR. Doug Fister. A 2016 stint with the Astros didn’t represent the comeback that the 33-year-old Fister hoped for. But while he struggled to a 4.64 ERA, he did make all 32 starts while topping 180 innings for the first time since 2013. Teams in need of rotation depth will surely have interest.
cardoso97
I think Lind could be an underrated pickup for a team. He might be limited to RHPs but he hits them well. Good platoon guy.
Lego4365
Rays?
jmeyer09
I think Lind would be a better pick up than Morrison was and maybe cost around the same amount. Wish they would bring him on board.
Phillies012TG
The rays just brought back Morrison so I don’t see them adding another lefty with Morrison and Miller in the fold. I was thinking maybe Toronto brings him back and let’s Smoak go. He could platoon first with Pearce. I also thought philly because I’m worried Jospeh won’t be able to repeat last year and may need some help against righties. But the phillies seem to be done spending.
Other then those teams The White sox on a one year deal or the angels maybe. Tough market to be a DH this year.
alexgordonbeckham
White Sox to DH?
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, the O’s can’t use Bourn because he does not have the arm for RF
He could LF and CF, I suppose, but Bourn bats lefty and Kim bats lefty, so it would be redundant
Also, why isn’t CJ Wilson ranked? Is he completely healthy yet? Can he pitch in a game this upcoming Spring Training?
Lastly, is Franklin Gutiérrez playing this year? If the O’s sign any OF’er to a Minor League Contract it should be Guti. Then again maybe Guti is retiring or taking another year off, I cannot find anything about him really.
John Anderson
Rays have been sniffing around Gutierrez
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
You are right, I see a couple of articles from Rays sportswriters or fan types that think it would be a good idea to sign Guti.
Also, there’s one or two stories about the Rangers looking at him.
Imagine an outfield with Josh Hamilton and Guti, that would be interesting.
johnsilver
He’s a solid gamer, just those injuries, then got that stomach infection 1 season and missed considerable time. As a fan of those mariners (and boston, orioles, marlins). I’ve watched Guti a lot over the years Lefty.. he’s not much with the glove anymore, close to a liability now really, but he’d be lethal in baltimore with his power am thinking and shorter walls. Just never know when he’s going to go down for a month..Or 2.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Hi Silver
Guti also has a strange arthritis problem too, but still he can hit lefties and maybe he could work on his diet and physicality with Brady Anderson, I would love to have him in Baltimore on a one year deal, just to see if he can help which I think he can.
runrunkak
Guti has ankylosing spondylitis …He also has IBS but that is the least of his worries. The former robbed Guti of a lot of his baseball career. It is actually somewhat amazing that he is even able to still play the game, but he can’t play everyday because of it. The 2009 mariner outfield with him, Ichiro and endy chevez was one of best defensive outfields in baseball. It is sad Guti couldn’t keep it up and suffers from the condition.
isaacmeep
You wouldn’t be signing bourn to give him everyday time. He’d be simply a 4th outfielder and a clear improvement over Rickard. He’d also represent the only ofer on the Orioles capable of playing center and could function as a defensive replacement for Kim/Jones. No reason for the Orioles to simply write him off at this point in the off-season.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I would rather see Rickard for the 4th outfield spot, but his thumb remains a mystery to me despite what some have said.
pinkerton
I wouldn’t mind seeing a Blanton/Phillies reunion. If he’s reinvented himself as a bullpen guy, I’m sure they wouldn’t mind having him in the pen as a stable presence, not to mention veteran presence.
tsnydacker
I wouldn’t mind Lind for the White Sox. They should have ample funds to sign him and could flip him at the deadline if he does particularly well.
Snake65
Angel Pagan for the Mets. They are stockpiled with corner outfield and only Juan Lagarus for center. Great defense no bat. See if you can unload Juan and Jay Bruce and bring Pagan in
Just Another Fan
Utley and Lind would be great fits in Oakland, being that the A’s are questionable at 2B and still have plenty of AB’s available out of the DH spot.
Joe W.
As much as the Pirates need a lefty starter.. I dont’ think Wood fits the bill. If he fails as a starter he’d be stuck in a pen full of lefties (unless traded) and they also a have Wade that fills a similar role.
I’d love to see the pirates pick up Blanton again.
bravesfan1
I think the braves should go after utley and wieters still. And if we can get fister for a stupid cheap deal, I would like him also.. Obviously we don’t need or have room for any of these guys. and maybe it doesn’t make a lot of sense to get them. but here’s my reasoning. I think utley would be strong on the bench and could potential start if Jace starts off anything like he did last year. Plus we can use that kind of veteran teaching our youth. Wieters is just a good fit for us period. We are crowded now in the backstop with the questionable signing of Kurt, but I just think wieters has a lot more in the tank and again, veteran presence for our youth. Plus at this point, got to think we can get him at a discount and we can definitely use the pop. His framing just isn’t that bad to justify not having that power and arm behind the plate. Something we lacked horribly last year. Fister is simply a cheap signing (if we can get it) and hope he bounces back. Think of it as a low risk high reward signing, that if it doesn’t work then O Well. but I will not be mad if we never sign him. I won’t be mad if we don’t sign utley, but I really think we should go get matt, and fast
fml63
I wouldn’t touch a guy like Lind. His line is misleading, and he’s completely useless against LHP. He’s never been clutch, even when hitting well (I watched him for years on the Jays), and he’s a loafer. No surprise that we turned a corner after he left.
Just Another Fan
“Never been clutch”
Dude, just stop – he has a .362 OBP with 2 out and runners on in his career.
link to baseball-reference.com