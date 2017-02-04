Twins Notes: Salas, Park, Rodriguez

Here’s the latest baseball news from the Land Of 10,000 Lakes…

The Twins made Fernando Salas an offer before the right-hander re-signed with the Mets, 1500ESPN’s Darren Wolfson reports (Twitter link). Minnesota’s offer was reportedly a one-year deal, like Salas’ deal with the Mets, and Wolfson notes that Salas’ familiarity with New York was a factor in the righty choosing between the two similar contracts. The Twins made another move to add a right-handed reliever to their bullpen earlier this week when they signed Matt Belisle .

The Twins designated Byung Ho Park for assignment in order to create roster space for Belisle, and Fangraphs' Dave Cameron feels Park has enough "cheap upside" for several other teams to show interest. Cameron sees the White Sox, Rangers and Athletics as potential fits for Park, who is owed $9.75MM over the next three seasons. While Minnesota didn't have much playing time available for Park with Joe Mauer and Kennys Vargas at first base and DH, Cameron makes the argument that keeping Park to gain more return on their initial investment might've made more sense for the Twins than signing Belisle.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez profiles Dereck Rodriguez, a right-handed pitching prospect in the Twins' system and the son of newly-inducted Hall-of-Famer Ivan Rodriguez. The younger Rodriguez is entering his fourth season on the mound after converting from his original outfield position, and the 24-year-old is looking to land on the Double-A roster in 2017.