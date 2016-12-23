Angels Sign Ben Revere

The Angels have officially agreed to a one-year, $4MM contract with free-agent outfielder Ben Revere, as ESPN.com’s Buster Olney first reported (Twitter links). There are also incentives in the deal based upon plate appearances that could boost its final value by up to $2.25MM, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag adds (Twitter links). Los Angeles has designated first baseman Ji-Man Choi for assignment to create roster space, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports on Twitter.
With Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun entrenched as everyday options in center and right, it seems likely that Revere will mostly share time with Cameron Maybin in left field. The Maybin-Revere pairing figures to represent a higher-grade version of last year’s left-field platoon; while they’ll cost a combined $13MM, both are youthful players who won’t come with any future obligations.
Of course, there’s a reason that the fleet-footed Revere was available for such a limited commitment. Though he has been a heavily utilized player for the better part of the last six seasons, and offers quite a lot of versatility, Revere is coming off of a 2016 season which was the worst of his career at the plate.
Revere came to the Nationals last winter after playing in over 150 games in each of the two prior seasons — over which he carried a solid .306/.333/.369 batting line. He also swiped a combined eighty bags and rated as one of the game’s most valuable overall baserunners.
But things simply never took in D.C. After an oblique injury slowed him at the start of the season, Revere ultimately hit just .217/.260/.300 over 375 plate appearances. Though he continued to display excellent contact ability (34:18 K/BB ratio), his BABIP plummeted by about a hundred points (to .234) and drug his average down with it. And while Revere did steal 14 bases, he delivered only average value on the bases.
Given the struggles, Revere’s projected $6.3MM arbitration salary proved too rich for the Nats, who non-tendered him. Now, he’ll join fellow former Nationals Danny Espinosa and Yunel Escobar (each of whom was acquired via trade) as important role players in Los Angeles.
For the Halos, Revere appears to represent a solid value that solidifies an excellent outfield and adds flexibility for skipper Mike Scioscia. If he can return to being even a marginal offensive presence, Revere figures to represent at least a strong fourth outfielder who won’t cost quite as much as many similar players. While he carries neutral platoon splits, the left-handed-hitting Revere represents a natural platoon mate for Maybin and is plenty capable of spelling Trout at times up the middle.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
noahflesh
Awesome buy-low option for us…as long as we didn’t throw him millions.
lpaz
A career OPS+ of 83. Just another below average option for Arte.
Brixton
You don’t have to rake in order to be a good player if you’re an elite base runner, never strike out, and can be a really good defensive corner outfielder + good enough in CF to be a passable back up.
Taejonguy
Too bad the didn’t sign a player like you use described…
He is just horrible defensively and a career 320 OBA shows that, even while not striking out much, he doesn’t get on base much.
jorleeduf
Does this mean they might finally trade Trout?
Joe Kerr
are you serious?
jorleeduf
Yes, they need to trade Trout. Revere isn’t the best, but if they want to be successful they they need to do it.
JKurk22
While I don’t think they’ll ever trade Trout. He is very likely going to wast away for years on a non competitive Angles team. Way too many pitching injuries and questions marks along with the worst farm system in MLB and no extra budget to spend with them already being right at the luxury tax threshold.
bkbkbk
Why does everyone keep saying that? This is a team taht was literally the best in the majors two years ago and if their rotation stays healthy and posts a league average WAR they are a playoff team. Its this popular narrative that is just emotioanlly reactive to the last year and the lack of names outside of trout.
Even Fangraphs has them being just behind the Astrons in the west and being the #1 wild card team.
link to fangraphs.com
Like on the flying Trouts at your own peril, but this team is also MUCH more balanced than last year.
angels fan
They have about 20 million to spend right now and about $25 million after the 2017 season
Shaddup
Because of the “worst farm system” label and the fact that everyone wants Trout on their team and they want to delude themselves of that happening.
Farm systems are over rated, for every successful story like the Cubs there’s a Twins, A’s and Rays that have nothing to show. Then there’s the SF Giants whose farm system hasn’t been top ranked winning World Series left and right.
If the Angels were to trade Trout (which they won’t) they could do it when he’s one or two years removed from free agency he would be equally if not more valuable then.
RyÅn W Krol
And people forget the Cubs had something like the 4th highest payroll in MLB. They just happened to hit the jackpot with a young starting lineup panning out all at the same time, but it still took a starting rotation that had 4 arms that were over 30, and one that was 29, and a veteran bullpen.
chesteraarthur
Because “if there rotation stays healthy” is a long shot. And that’s why fangraphs projections are over rating them (read the chats, multiple fangraphs contributors have agreed that the projections are likely far too favorable on their rotation).
RoyalsFan2.0
Boy. Rethink what you just said.
halos101
…
RyÅn W Krol
Oh sure! Then the team that acquires him can gut their farm system and be in the same boat as the Angels are!
TheBoatmen
Yes but Trout will be a throw in when they trade Revere for somebody like Jay Bruce….
Good signing, his speed should play well for the Angels.
jorleeduf
The Yankees are ready to trade for him (but I hope they don’t get him), that’s why they have been trading for a bunch of prospects.
Michael
I think they’re trading for prospects so that they have good prospects, not to try and trade for Trout. They can sign Machado or Harper in two years and keep their young core together.
Shaddup
They have been trading for prospects because the past few seasons their lineup consisted of old/expensive players and that got them nowhere, they’re trying to get younger and more athletic
Gogerty
And Hal wants to pocket as much as he possibly can. George wanted championships, Hal wants money.
jonnyblah
Lol, nice
Hålosfån14
Decent!
natsgm
Dont even care what the money is. This will be a good deal for LAA. No way he repeats last year. Nats will regret releasing Revere in my opinion. (Which made acquring Eaton happen, thus being even more regretful)
Hard luck by Nats with Revere and Ramos. Offseason would be significantly different if Revere performs and Ramos doesnt get hurt.
impatix
I feel like the Nets gave up a lot for just eaton! But, this is a great signing for my Angels. Eppler made some great moves this offseason, making the team look a little more competitive than before. I hope the Angels check into Tyson Ross although I know it is rather unlikely
Diablo
Ross for a rotation spot on a 2 year deal, Valbuena for 3B on a 1 year deal, thus trading Yunel, Greg Holland, Neftali Feliz and Joe Smith for the pen all on a 1 year deal.
halos101
we need yunel more than valbuena i think. I wouldn’t mind holland and feliz, but keep in mind joe smith wants to be by his sick mom who lives east.
Diablo
Valbuena would add versatility, defense (better than Yunel) another lefty bat in the lineup with some more pop than Yunel.. Trading Yunel can land the Angels a prospect (nothing high but some mediocre pitching prospect for depth) Everything would improve with Valbuena in the team over Yunel. I forgot about Smiths mom. Jerry Blevins can be a nice addition too and would be a much needed lefty in the pen although he is looking for a long term deal which I wouldn’t mind if he comes something like 3/13
angels fan
I recall joe smith also saying he wanted to be on the Angels for the rest of his career but a team near his mom would also be a plus for him
GeoKaplan
I’ve been touting Valbuena as a replacement for Escobar, and marketing Escobar’s bat and cheap contract for a decent prospect. Valbuena brings versatility all over the diamond, pretty good D (hard to be worse that Escobar at 3B), and a LH bat.
halos101
who leads off if we trade yunel though?
Shaddup
Either Revere or Maybin
halos101
i don’t think that’d be as good as what we have now
JFisnasty
Dont regret acquiring Eaton. Hes really good.
William
Good sign, he will be productive hitting in front of Trout and Albert !
halos101
he’s not gonna be hitting in front of them when he plays
JDGoat
Are you sure he’s not a juicer though?
halofan20
World Series bound baby!!!
Stop getting guys from the Nationals man
beauvandertulip
WS bound? Yeah with Ricky nolasco in the rotation and a great bullpen….
ronk
Wooooosh!
fettichico shiznilty
He’s kidding
halofan20
Gullible much
LADreamin
Angels wanna be Nationals Jr like the Marlins wanna be Dodgers Jr
jorleeduf
They Dodgers are the Phillies Jr. so the Marlins would be the Phillies Jr. Jr.
angels fan
Lmao
cheeseman
Wouldn’t that make the marlins the PhilliesIII??
LADreamin
We got two stopgaps from the Phillies that aren’t even on our roster. You don’t even know what you’re talking about. You don’t even know…
C. A. H.
I know 1988 was a long time ago and they haven’t been close since.
halos101
great move. last year we had a left field combo of baba and gentry and johnny G at second. Now we have maybin, espinosa and revere. I really like eppler
halos101
nava* not baba.
Brixton
Instead of cheap bad player, now he just has expensive bad players.
halos101
expensive? didn’t realize 4 million was that much for revere. Maybin and espinosa are worth their contracts
sss847
pretty expensive 4th outfielder. flip candidate? or does Calhoun get moved?
halos101
4 million is not that expensive
GeoKaplan
$4M is roughly 1/2 a replacement player, which is the opposite of expensive. If Revere is able to provide a sense of his former self, the FBI will be all over Eppler for theft.
cmancoley
lmao
halos101
exactly
babyk79
Without a doubt
fettichico shiznilty
Nope. It’s just a 1 yr contract. Same with Maybin.
wileycoyote56
Seems like an odd platoon, Maybin and Revere, but should add a lot of speed to the lineup if they play together. But having 3 cf’s is way better than having 0
stymeedone
It is an odd platooning cause both Maybin and Revere hit righties best. Who’s batting against lefties?
halos101
there’s no platoon. Maybin is the everyday left fielder, and eppler told jeff fletcher that after he signed revere
Diablo
WOOOOOO! Nice move AGAIN by Billy! Keep it going Billy!
dave
Any chance this creates enough depth for them to shop Calhoun? He’d be a nice fit in Toronto IMO.
Diablo
For Sean Reid Foley, Vladdy Jr, and Jon Harris. I’d be down if Angels traded Kole for that
angels fan
I don’t think so as both maybin and revere are on 1 year deals
vinscully16
Good signing. Revere brings a Howie Kendrick-like-quality the Angels have missed.
ilemungo
Calhoun is not going anywhere. They need his left handed bat
dwilson10
Revere must not care about winning. You’d think he’d at least get more money from a contending team with an obvious need for an outfielder. He will be platooning with the Angels, that’s not ideal for a guy trying to build his stock for next offseason.
TheBoatmen
Revere cares about rebuilding value. A contending team cares about winning where Revere could be platooning or worse yet on the bench.
TheBoatmen
I don’t think he will be platooning with the Angels. However I also don’t see the Angels as a contending team.
halos101
revere is on the bench on the angels, who you call a non contender
TheBoatmen
Unless Trout can start pitching … I just don’t see it.
david722
Halos have not had much quality on their roster. I like the low cost moves Eppler is making. Revere while not high end represents a much better LF upgrade along with Maybin. Halos are far from a legit playoff team, but they will be competitive. Would like to see them do something at catcher. Weiters?
Diablo
Weiters would be nice for 3/40 contract or less, but Boras is looking for way more.
halos101
i want nothing to do with weiters as an angel fan
GeoKaplan
^^^This. And Arte doesn’t deal with Boras anyway (so no Machado or Harper as FA, either).
mike156
Ben Revere is a useful player, and better than he was last year with the Nationals. But he’s not that extraordinary. This is going to be his fifth team in five years. There’s a reason for that–no one has ever found him so incredibly valuable that they just had to have him.
radar
Every player who makes the Bigs is extraordinary! Not all of them are extra-extraordinary! I signed with Salinas in the early ’70’s and thought I was good. It took all of about a day and a half to see that I was no where near extraordinary. Went back to college and played fast – pitch softball in the LA leagues for 10 years. Had fun, still love ball and admire every one who lasts more than a year anywhere in professional baseball.
angelsfan4life412
this was a good signing for the angels, now they should take a flyer on greg holland for the bullpen
Diablo
Greg Holland and Neftali Feliz would be nice additions to the pen
HaloShane
Great pickup by the Angels.
halos101
is this the same haloshane that rips the angels on every article lol
HaloShane
I am just very blunt and honest. I apologize for that. I know at times it can come off wrong.
angels fan
Lol
sportsjunkie24
Orioles would have payed thateasily
ilemungo
Ben revere is a good fit. Finally a good outfielder off the bench. His speed on the bases will help too even when he doesn’t start
Pads Fans
Why would you pick up a guy to hit righties when the guy you already has hits righties better than lefties?
C. A. H.
I think they brought him on to run.. The Angels have been trying to run with guys who cant run for years — Espinosa, Maybin, now Revere can all run the bases well. They needed a pinch runner type for a long time and my guess is that is where we will see a lot of Ben Revere.
IACub
Looks like the Angels actually have a bench this year.
Maldonado- the back up catcher
Pennington- Utility Infielder
Revere- 4th Outfielder
Now if everybody can avoid injury….
angels fan
And Jefry marte who has shown power who can play 1B, 3B, and LF although in LF not very good
Wrek305
Revere will start over maybin. You gotta go with the better defender and hitter. At this point Cameron maybin is journeyman. He will be the next Milton Bradley. 11 teams in 10 years.
chesteraarthur
You mean the Cameron Maybin who is a better hitter and fielder than Ben Revere? Go away
davidcoonce74
Revere is a bad defensive player and Maybin is a slightly above average defender and a well above-average hitter.
radar
Hope he can get a bunt down under pressure……
arcadia Ldogg
Good pickup.
GarryHarris
The Angels are by no means a great team but they are a greatly improved team over last year.
Even though Mike Trout and Cole Calhoun are the only all-star quality players on the Angels, the team has enough options so that a decent team will be on the field if some players fail to perform better than last year.
Young players such as C.J. Cron, Jefry Marte, Deolis Guerra and Cam Bedrosia will continue to improve.
In addition to Albert Pujols, there is hope is that either one or both Huston Street or Andrew Bailey; Cameron Maybin or Ben Revere; Matt Shoemaker or Garrett Richards and Danny Espinosa or Yunel Escobar will improve their performance over last year.
AddisonStreet
“Greatly” is a stretch.
Diablo
not really. Considering what the Angels had playing LF last year and 2nd base along with catching. The defense which was already a top 5 defense in baseball last year has improved this off season and offense improved as well with the additions of Maybin, Revere and even Espinosa.
babyk79
Obviously this frees up Maybin to play center with Benny boy taking over LF. Thus letting Mike Trout assume a rotation spot and take on mascot duties because since he already carriers so much of the team on his back, what’s a few more pounds….
Jk though, no such things as a bad one year deal, makes a speedy OF even faster for Mr. Socia
Wrek305
Anaheim will trade him to a contender in July. By July/Jon Jay will be dfa. The cubs would be a great place for him to platoon him with Almora Jr.
Will
Yeah as the offseason has gone along, I thought the Cubs would be a good fit for Revere.
Past seasons I thought so too. The Cubs have had interest in the past.
The thing about the Cubs lineup, and the signing of Jon Jay, they didn’t replace what Fowler brought to the Cubs, a true lead-off hitter. Revere, if healthy and regains form, he’s the perfect speedy lead off hitter for the current Chicago lineup.
Not to mention, 4mill is chump change in this market and for the deep pocket Cubs.
daved
The only guy more worthless than Revere is Jon Jay. Jay getting $8M and Revere $4M. MLB now stands for the Medicore League of Baseball. All this platoon/specialty/sabre crap has turned this into a 4 hour snoozefest night in and night out.
ducksnort69
That is a great signing for 4 million. I’m surprised he couldn’t get a bit more.
dlamsinger
One of the worst players in MLB last season gets rewarded with 4 million dollars…. oh to be a baseball player.
bleedorangeandblue
You can’t be serious..
bleedorangeandblue
I was kind of hoping that my Mets were the “mystery team” in talks with Revere. Especially for that price. I feel like a Lagares/Revere CF platoon would’ve been a nice (and cheap) solution to the CF situation. I guess they feel confident in Reyes’ abilities in CF.
saintguitar
Sure, Maybin/Revere isn’t Yoenis Cespedes. But it sure beats what we had last year. It was just dismal. Hopefully this year the duo can turn it around.
Rob Black
Astute signing. Low costwith the possibility of flipping him if the Angels are struggling in July. This is how teams in the Angels position get things turned around–fippables.
rgreen
Phillies should try for Choi and drop Luis Garcia.let Choi compete with Nava as a lh bat off the bench that can sub for Joseph and Kendrick.especially with Gomez,Neris,Benoit,Neshek,Ramos & Gonzalez giving us plenty of rh relief options.
daved
A cheaper and better option would have been to bring back Peter Bourjos.