East Notes: Harvey, Nationals, Mets, McCutchen

Former big-leaguer Bryan Harvey says his son, Orioles prospect Hunter Harvey, could return to throwing next week after having Tommy John surgery in July, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. (Hunter Harvey himself told MASN’s Steve Melewski last week that he would begin throwing the day after Christmas.) Harvey’s progression will be slow, in keeping with the very long timeline associated with TJ recoveries — he won’t pitch off a mound for quite awhile. Still, he appears to be on schedule, and there’s a chance he could pitch near the end of the 2017 minor league season. Harvey, the 22nd pick in the 2013 draft, is currently the Orioles’ third-best prospect, according to MLB.com. He was off to a very promising start to his pro career in 2014 when he suffered an elbow injury that caused him to miss the entire 2015 season. He briefly returned in 2016 before it became clear Tommy John surgery was necessary. Here’s more from the East divisions.
- The Nationals’ search for a solution to their closer issues goes back nearly a decade, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post writes. Janes identifies Chad Cordero — who had three good seasons in Washington from 2004 through 2006 — as the team’s last good long-term option at the position. Now, the departure of Mark Melancon and the team’s failure to sign Kenley Jansen fit in with a long-term pattern of the Nats missing out on long-term closer help. The team could now turn to an internal option like Blake Treinen or Shawn Kelley to take the ball in the ninth.
- The Mets do not need to trade for Andrew McCutchen, who provides “a very convoluted answer to their outfield logjam,” Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News writes. The Mets have been fleetingly connected to McCutchen, but he’s coming off a season in which he was poorly rated defensively and didn’t fare much better on offense. The McCutchen rumors indicated the Pirates would want pitching in return, but Ackert notes that the Mets themselves can use their young pitcher stockpile, and that their young arms are likely to be healthier in 2017 than they were last year.
Comments
rustyhinge
Mets should be content to get a dilson herrera type prospect for bruce, to replace dilson herrera who they traded for bruce. Not sure why anyone would want bruce, he stinks, and that’s why they can’t get a dilson herrera type guy in return, or any-type guy in return, let alone a dilson herrera type guy.
Dmalsch22
You do realize that 2 bad months doesn’t mean he “stinks”. Look at the guys career , he’s a had a pretty impressive one so far
bleedblueandorange
Impressive in Cincinnati. 2 months in a big boys park not so impressive
John_Gilroy
A “big boy park” doesn’t make you swing and takes the pitches he did. With the fences moved in, Citi isn’t bad anymore, but regardless of the park, you need to hit it to hit it out. He’s not the player the Mets need anymore, they already have a Bruce Lite in Duda at first and seem content with that. They can get a Dilson type for him, but are instead looking for direct help (like the Brach deal that was rejected).
overratedsandy
Agree with you 100%. It doesnt help that Sandy telegraphed to every other organization how desperate the Mets are to get down to $135 Million. Watch they’ll get exactly what they got from the Pirates for Ike Davis (Nothing and a nothing)
gameofdegroms
They should have traded Davis before the season, although I don’t think his value was very high, even at that point.
overratedsandy
Agreed. However Sandy did promise a significant prospect from the Pirates.
sagbagels
pretty sure that’s wilpoon’s doing
Burn0820
I get your point but did you really just compare Jay Bruce to Ike Davis?
overratedsandy
Comparable situation that’s all.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Mets should owe the Pirates the $150 bucks it cost to make Ike Davis a jersey.
mergspvy
maybe the Mets could get dilson herrera? why did bruce accept the trade. they were on his no trade list. what I really want to know is, who is the idiot who screwed up the lucroy trade?
busta37
Dude is a perennial 30 90 guy for his career. Granted getting shipped to New York was a shock for him and he didn’t adjust well, but I don’t see another Jason bay situation. Also if I had to choose between grandy or Bruce I would keep grandy because he has proven he can do it with the mets and yanks. So basically saying he stinks is too harsh.
chesteraarthur
hrs and rbis don’t make a good baseball player. Bruce is a below average player making about double what he’s worth in a market flush with players like him.
overratedsandy
He’s another Jeremy Burnitz…Dave Kingman, ad nauseum..A one-note player who cant play defense to save his life.
thunder12k
Which means he’s a DH. He’s the lefty hitting Mark Trumbo an led he’ll sign a similar deal next offseason
lesterdnightfly
Kingman could produce over a career (444 HR) and was actually a good athlete.
Burnitz played OF like a rhinoceros. At the plate he’d swing hard in case the pitch hit the bat.
Bruce was an overpay by the Mets and looked completely overmatched in NY. His value is next to nil right now.
overratedsandy
Agree. He’s probably worth a single A prospect now.
jackyd12345
Bruce drives in a lot more runs then most players on the Mets, also don’t forget hes 29 and will be looking for a long term deal going into 2018. The team needs to make moves to win now they have all the pieces especially the way Gsellman and Lugo finished last year. I say you give both those guys away for Mccutchen and maybe someone like Nimmo. If the Mets want to keep one of those guys for more depth then throw in Rosario and one arm for him. Do not count on this team winning with Granderson in center hes over paid and even tho he hit a lot of home runs he had barely any RBI’s. Its time for Sandy to wake up and start making moves now.
theruns
lol at “throwing in Rosario”.
On what planet is that a good move?
ExileInLA
The same one that elects Russia’s ally as President of…
Never Mind.
Sam.rhodes16
Move on. Let it go.
overratedsandy
Excellent response.
jackyd12345
It’s a good move when your getting Andrew Mccutchen in return. The dude had his worst season and still had far better numbers then half the players on the mets. Put it this way the Red Sox needed a pitcher they went out and traded one of the best prospects in baseball to get it. The mets need a center fielder but they don’t wanna give up Rosario and maybe Lugo to get it?
staypuft
Nice tin foil hat bro
jackyd12345
Obviously the Pirates will want more, so maybe even adding a guy like Gsellman could get a deal done, but will the mets ever take a risk that’s the big question.
theruns
Rosario will be their SS for the next 7 years, and will be an all star.
Have seen him play quite a bit in person, while he was tearing up AA this summer. He can play the hell out of shortstop, athletic, great range and an absolute cannon for an arm. He can also fly and is starting to hit. A leader on the field as well, they’re not trading him for 2 years of Cutch. Period.
There’s very few people in baseball you trade away guys like that for.
jackyd12345
I pray to god that you are right, So let me ask you what would you do if you were Sandy right now? If you were to make a trade for Mccuthcen who would you offer?
BigSEXY92
Bruce is a 3x all star, including last year when he hit 33 home runs. So i don’t know how you could say he stinks. Also, I’m sure the mets want someone more valuable than Dilson Hererra, being that Hererra hasn’t done anything in the major leagues. Do your homework buddy.
mike156
Nationals could have kept Storen rather than messing with his head by bringing in Papelbon?
frankthetank1985
The Mets would love storen back at closer for the nats
goplen05
You realize Storen has an ERA of 1.69 against the Mets with 20 SO in 16 IP over the last 3 years, right?
I completely agree, the Nats messed with his head while he was there. He had his bad outing in the playoffs, but that was his main blemish. He was dominating until they traded for Papelbon with an ERA under 2. He couldn’t do anything in the mind of Rizzo to earn the trust back after that blown save, despite pitching extremely well.
rustyhinge
If chad cordero was so good, they should just re-sign him.
Gnotorious
Rafael Soriano closed 75 games between 2013 and 2014. While he wasn’t truely “long term” he was only there 1 less year than Cordero and he only had 15 less saves.
Just Another Fan
Nats should trade an OF for either Axford, Madson or Doolittle – bigtime matchup between the A’s and Nats there.
josebatista89
See the Mets are in a rough spot here because you need to make room for Cespedes in left since he doesn’t want to play Right. Which puts Conforto out of left and misplaces Granderson. They tried to get Lorenzo Cain but to give up Smith, or Rosario for a one year rental player is absurd. Billy Hamiltion would make a perfect fit. But if your the Reds your going to want Conforto, Rosario, plus two other A+ prospects. So at this point it might not be ideal but i would trade Bruce for a B+ prospect and try Reyes at Center.
theruns
That package for Billy Hamilton?
That is more insane than Cutch that is nowhere near what his value is.
BigSEXY92
Lol trading Rosario and conforto for Billy Hamilton? That is hilarious
blovy8
Loved Flatbrim Chief Chad Cordero – he did a lot with a little. A straight 90 mph fastball and a tight little slider. Always just short of a quick pitch in his delivery.
JD396
I think he attended the Bob Wickman School of Closing.
billysbballz
Yanks should deal Gardner to Os for Hunter Harvey and another mid level prospect. Buck loves Gardner and Os tried dealing for him. Makes sense.
driftcat28
Chad Cordero, now that’s a name that I’ve not heard in a long time…a long time
lesterdnightfly
Long time? How about Virgil Trucks, Joey Jay, or Bo Belinsky? Word is that the Padres and Angels need a #3 starter…..