Matt Wieters Among Braves’ Targets

Although the Braves have three experienced major league catchers in the fold, free agent backstop Matt Wieters is on their target list, a club source told Jim Bowden of ESPN. Atlanta’s first reported interest in Wieters came back in November, but ESPN’s Buster Olney noted then that the team was unlikely to meet agent Scott Boras’ asking price. It doesn’t seem Wieters’ market has since developed in an ideal fashion for him or Boras, though, which means the longtime Oriole might end up with a lesser deal than expected. That could enable the Braves to add him at a discounted cost and lead to a homecoming of sorts for Wieters, who played college baseball at Georgia Tech.
Baltimore is the only major league organization the 30-year-old Wieters has known, but the club may have closed the door on re-signing the four-time All-Star when it picked up Welington Castillo last week. Castillo had been on the radar of the Braves, who have Tyler Flowers, Anthony Recker and Tuffy Gosewisch on hand. General manager John Coppolella acknowledged Wieters’ ability Friday, but he indicated he’s content with his current trio of backstops.
“Matt (Wieters) is a talented player,” he told MLB Network Radio. “It would come down to price and years. We’re happy with what we have now.”
The Braves’ incumbent starter is the 30-year-old Flowers, while Recker and Gosewisch each have minor league options remaining. Flowers doesn’t carry Wieters’ track record or name recognition, but he was the superior option last season. In 325 plate appearances, the right-handed Flowers batted .270/.357/.420 (well above his lifetime mark of .232/.302/.384 in 1,720 PAs). Defensively, Flowers graded quite well in the pitch–framing department, as he’s done throughout his career, though a whopping 60 of 63 runners successfully stole on him. Those struggles were new for Flowers, who typically hovered around the league-average caught-stealing mark as a member of the White Sox from 2009-15.
Wieters has fared better than Flowers at gunning down would-be base stealers (23 of 66 last season and 33 percent to Flowers’ 23 percent during their careers), but he hasn’t been a well-regarded framer over the past few seasons. In a sport that’s putting more emphasis on catchers’ receiving skills, that’s potentially a reason Wieters is still on the market. It’s also not helping the switch-hitting Wieters’ cause that he slashed an underwhelming .243/.302/.409 in 464 trips to the plate last season after posting a more palatable .258/.320/.423 line in 3,004 PAs from 2009-15.
Comments
realgone2
no thanks.
bkfansler2
Please no
bkfansler2
Wieters upside isn’t enough to warrant him being signed. Let the nationals overpay him.
realgone2
Exactly. Let someone else hand out that albatross of a contract.
bkfansler2
In all honesty we aren’t supposed to compete. And I really don’t see signing wieters as making the braves more competitive. I trust coppy but would prefer flowers/recker.
bigkempin
Albatross of a contract? Weiters will most likely get a 2 year deal with a team option for a third. There’s a chance that he gets a 1 year deal….Weiters could be a good signing for a team with a young pitching staff.
realgone2
Boras is his agent. I don’t buy that he takes a one year deal. I also do not want to see the Braves waste 2 or possible 3 years on this guy.
billdale
It all comes down to price and length. I’m not sure what I’d be happy with, but I trust Coppy.
dingdong
Pass
david722
Not sure why the Angels are not interested in him?
marcus ryckman
I was thinking the same thing. He’d be a perfect platoon with Maldonado. It would give the Angels more Left Handed Bat options in the line-up.
Of course with his recent injury history, I can’t imagine him commanding a huge salary or lengthy contract … which would make him a great fit for the Angels.
jlv3gem
See, y’all Braves fans have some sense. I just left a Phillies thread and one dude literally just said if they signed Jose Bautista; they’re a Wild-Card team at the very least. Ahahahahahaha
I’m an O’s fan; as much as I appreciate Wieters contribution to the turnaround of our ball club, I’m happy they won’t be overpaying for him. His strength is defense and it’s on a steady decline. Power numbers are decent for a catcher but that’s overrated. His sub- .300 OBP is embarrassing. He’s worth $8/9 million for about 3 years and that’s it.
jlv3gem
8/9 annually, that is
bkfansler2
He’s a good guy and I wish him the best. I think it’s at DH or 1B though. I would not give him the money he wants to play catcher.
aamatho18
Wieters playing catcher is the only thing keeping him relevant. If he moved to DH or 1B, his bat would be very below average at either position and barely have a career left.
pukelit
I’m a Phillies fan and I don’t think Bautista even gets the passed fourth place in the division. But it makes them interesting and gives the fans a reason to go to the games
pukelit
And I’ve seen a few of your comments on here and it’s amazing how self righteous you are. You think you know everything don’t ya pal
Brandon Sans
I’m a big Weiters fan. That said, as a Braves fan I wouldn’t sign him only because I hope the Braves intend to sign Jonathan Lucroy next winter. If the plan isn’t to make a huge, wholehearted run at Lucroy then I would absolutely give Weiters something along the lines of 2/20 or 3/27
bkfansler2
I’m with you. Hopefully the braves target lucroy. Not at the trade deadline, definitely next winter.
JKurk22
This is exactly my thoughts as well.
JKurk22
That being said, if we were to sign Weiters, I would hope it would only be a one year deal. That would allow us to go after Lucroy next off season while also giving Weiters another chance to show he’s still got it with a change of scenery this year.
Braves 2015
Lucroy will be too old as a catcher imo by that point. Not saying he wont be able to play the position anymore but do we really want to sign a catcher at that age ?
RunDMC
I think he could handle it, especially consider there’s not much else out there. Flowers is getting up there and an upgrade is needed eventually, especially if we have the funds available.
ratchetpoobis
WhY?? We have Tylor Floewrs
Matt Galvin
It’s Flowers and doesn’t mean something could happen to the 3.
ratchetpoobis
yor ignorant
olereb
I just don’t want us to get in another Upton deal. He is not going to help us make the playoffs this year and his career seems to be headed in the wrong direction. I would much rather get a young catcher that can grow with the team and I don’t trust Boras at all.
chesteraarthur
which young catcher is available?
chippahawk
At the right price on a 2 year deal with a 3rd year option, I’m game. Bring the local boy back and he’ll have something to prove to Braves country in a new stadium.
RunDMC
Local boy? South Carolina is local? Sure, he played college ball at Tech — is that really worth a few million-dollar discount?
Unless it’s a short-term deal (1 year with option), I don’t see this as working out for ATL. It is interesting that we now have Dave Wallace, former BAL pitching coach, and Dom Chiti, former BAL bullpen coach, back in ATL organization. They have a lot of experience with him and his handling of pitchers, so I would think they are giving the front office a recommendation or not.
chippahawk
Never did I mention a discount and never did I mention south Carolina, he has ties to the local area in a baseball aspect which might entice him to want to go back to said area..
chesteraarthur
Do you understand how infrequently “i played college ball around there” has any influence on a choice? I see this is every thread…. 90% of players will choose the most money or best oppurtunity to play (if they aren’t a big name).
Very very few players choose to go somewhere because of ties and even fewer decide that they “have something to prove to Braves country”. If he wanted to play well and was capable, he would have.
chippahawk
I just believe he’s a good fit on a 2-3 year deal at the right price and can relate to the region as well as bringing a little more excitement to the lineup and new stadium.
I’m not saying he’s going to take a discount to come here because of that fact. What I am saying is if he’s pondering offers within the same scope of years and money it could be a factor, that’s all.
Go Braves, go get em coppy at the right Junction!
southi
I’m not opposed to the Braves signing Wieters IF (and only if) Coppy can get him for a decent price and only for a couple of years max (or say 2 and an option). I don’t really see it as likely to happen though.
blueagleace1
I think he makes some sense on a 1-year pillow deal to try and increase his value for next off-season. Would make a pretty good platoon option with Tyler Flowers and wouldn’t handicap us if we (I hope and think we will) make a run at Lucroy next year. I know Boras will try to get him a multiyear deal but if he has to settle of one year I wouldn’t mind throwing $7-9 million at him.
realgone2
Except the Braves would lose a pick for one year of Weiters trying to make himself a better payday
beajd27
Wieters doesn’t have a QO attached to him.
southi
Last season Wieters had a QO, but he doesn’t have one this season so no draft pick attached.
realgone2
My mistake. Still don’t want him
metseventually
Yes pls
radzyfsu
Some team will give him 4 for 60.
RunDMC
Coming off last season with his injury history, who is going to give a 30-year old catcher a 4-year deal?
mitt24
Try 2 for 20 with a 13 million club option
bravesfan88
I wouldn’t mind the Braves throwing a year or so at him, and seeing if he takes the bait.
At some point this upcoming season, the line-up could look like:
CF- Inciarte/Mallex
SS- Dansby
1B- Freeman
LF- Kemp
RF- Markakis
3B- Rodriguez/Garcia
C- Wieters/Flowers
2B- Albies/Rodriguez/Jace
I think that line-up, coupled with their pitching staff and their bullpen, very well could hover near the .500 mark for the season. Although, as currently constructed, I think my beloved Braves are still only a 75-80 win team.
I’ll gladly eat my own words if I’m wrong, and they somehow manage to outperform my expectations, but I just can’t seem them getting past 75-80 wins, barring everything going perfect for them!!
mitt24
Braves won’t reach the 70 win mark.
realgone2
Yawn………great insight Troll
bravesfan88
The Braves are not a great team, right now, but ALOT would have to go wrong for the Braves to not reach 70 wins…
You would definitely be in the minority with your statement!!
Some reasoning or insight to your “prediction” would be nice…
chesteraarthur
Depending on what they can do, I think the nats beat out the braves for lucroy. There are a lot of teams that can use a catcher like lucroy, how much money do the braves have to spend?
bravesfan88
I believe the Braves, as currently constructed, will go into 2018 with 76 million in commitments, add in an approx. 15 for arbitration eligible players..And counting in a payroll that should increase to approx. 130 million…The Braves should go into the 2018 season with about roughly 35-40 million to spend…
I easily could be wrong in my calculations, but that would be my best estimate…Someone feel free to correct me if I’m off…
ahale224
Ok Braves really do need a catcher who can catch a knuckleball. Don’t wanna overpay, but I’m not sure any current catcher can.
babyk79
I feel like the “name recognition” is really all weiters has anymore, Jim Bowden actually called him a slugger in his piece…..maybe he had the potential to be one but his only value right now is if he can defend well behind the plate and keep his offense of numbers from declining.
R.D.
Around 1/12 could be a great deal for both sides. Wieters regains value in his hometown and Atlanta gets a possible steal.