Rangers Claim David Rollins, Designate Tyrell Jenkins

The Rangers have announced that they’ve claimed lefty David Rollins off waivers from the Phillies. In a corresponding move, they’ve designated righty Tyrell Jenkins for assignment.
The Phillies designated Rollins for assignment last week. His claim by the Rangers marks the fourth such time he’s been claimed in a little over a month. The Cubs claimed him from the Mariners in November, only to lose him on a claim to the Rangers four days later. The Phillies claimed Rollins from the Rangers early this month, and now the Rangers are claiming him for a second time.
Rollins spent most of the 2016 season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 3.77 ERA, 6.4 and a strong 1.2 BB/9 in 45 1/3 innings of relief. The former Rule 5 pick has struggled in parts of two big-league seasons with the Mariners. He turns 27 today.
The Rangers only acquired Jenkins earlier this month, getting him along with lefty Brady Feigl from the Braves in exchange for hard-throwing righty Luke Jackson. Jenkins was once a well-regarded prospect in the Cardinals system before going to the Braves in the Jason Heyward deal. Since then, though, Jenkins has posted unimpressive peripheral numbers in both the minors and Majors, culminating in a 5.88 ERA, 4.5 K/9, 5.7 BB/9 and an awful 11 home runs in 52 innings in his big-league debut last season. Jenkins is still just 24 and has never been used much as a reliever, so another team could see upside in him, either as a starting option or out of the bullpen.
Comments
Ezlove
What????
TheBoatmen
He’s on second
opethsdeliverance
Damn poor Jenkins!
roberty
Does that mean Jenkins can be claimed off waivers?
tim815
Unless someone trades for him first, yeah.
doodlebds
Maybe the Braves will pick him back up.
tdmorgan
Doubtful…they were going to drop him from the 40 man roster before they traded him.
bleacherbum
Also doubtful because he has to make it past the AL in the waiver wire to get to ATL. Minnesota or LAA will snag him.
mrkinsm
Incorrect.
For Outright Assignment Waivers: If a player is claimed by only one club, that club is awarded the claim. If more than one club makes a claim, the club with the lowest winning percentage (REGARDLESS OF LEAGUE) from the previous season is awarded the claim.
If the Twins, Reds, Padres, and Rays pass on him and the Braves want him and the Rangers can’t find a trade partner then he goes to the Braves. The only way the Angels would get him is if 9 other teams pass on him and they claim him or they simply trade for him.
bleacherbum
Didn’t know that, Thank you.
krillin
Wow, That is weird that they would do that. I mean Jenkins was not a star or anything, but He has potential to be a #5 starter or depth piece I think.
yankees500
Not sure why the rangers did that. IMO plenty of other teams would like to have him.
tim815
If that’s the case, plenty of teams will make an offer for him.
Phillies2017
…..ok
WazBazbo
“David, where are you pitching next season?”
“No idea…”
chesteraarthur
“Rollins spent most of the 2016 season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 3.77 ERA, 6.4 and a strong 1.2 BB/9 in 45 1/3 innings of relief..”
I assume this is 6.4 k/9?
realgone2
DFA’d him already? Weird.
AidanVega123
Whyyyyyy
madmanTX
Hoooooowwww
Whoooooo
Whheeeerrrreee
Whiiiicccchhh
Ok, I think I got all of em now
BillGiles
The Phillies should claim Jenkins so they have 15 starters on the the 40 man roster
rgreen
We already have 15 starters on the 40.16 if you include Alberto Tirardo,who made 11 starts for the crosscutters.
BillGiles
Okay, 16 starters
hooligan
“so another upside could see upside in him” pretty sure y’all meant another team
bill small market Giles
Does anybody really care
halos101
yeah, that’s why they check the website
Outlaws12
Obviously, people care enough to comment. I doubt people care that you don’t seem to care though.
halos101
eppler loves taking chances on prospects that never lived up to the hype, so i wouldn’t be suprised if he claimed him
2016aAintSoBad
He has great ups on social media.
cubbiesn
Would like to see Cubs take a chance on Jenkins. Bosio could help fix him up