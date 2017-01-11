Athletics Nearing Two-Year Deal With Santiago Casilla

The Athletics are closing in on a two-year deal with free-agent righty Santiago Casilla, reports Robert Murray of FanRag Sports (on Twitter). The 36-year-old Casilla, who is represented by ACES, has spent the past seven seasons in the Bay Area pitching for the Giants. Prior to that, he spent parts of six seasons pitching for the A’s.

Casilla spent parts of four seasons serving as the closer in San Francisco, and he’d add another intriguing arm to a crowded ninth-inning scene in Oakland. Left-hander Sean Doolittle and right-hander Ryan Madson each has recent experience closing out games for manager Bob Melvin, while righty John Axford is just a season removed from picking up 25 saves for the Rockies. Casilla would join that mix and give Melvin another late-inning option with a strong track record.

In his seven seasons with the Giants, Casilla has logged a pristine 2.42 ERA with 8.3 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and a 51.7 percent ground-ball rate. He’s saved 123 games for the Giants in that time and, of course, been a part of three World Series victories as well. The 2016 season, though, represented somewhat of a struggle. While he finished the year with a respectable 3.57 ERA, Casilla also suffered nine blown saves and ultimately lost his grip on the closer’s role in San Francisco. Casilla has seen his ground-ball rate decline over the past two years, and perhaps unsurprisingly his home-run rate has spiked as well.

The 2016 season came with plenty of positives as well, however, as Casilla’s 10.1 K/9 rate was the best of his career, and his 93.6 mph average fastball perfectly matched his average velocity from the 2011 campaign — his age-30 season. Casilla’s 2.95 BB/9 rate was also the second-best mark of his career. If Casilla can rein in the home runs to which he’s suddenly become susceptible, his mid-3.00s ERA could trend more closely to its previous levels, as the majority of his secondary stats remain strong.

It’s been a busy week for Athletics president of baseball operations Billy Beane, GM David Forst and the rest of the Oakland front office, as Casilla would be the third free agent signed by the A’s in that stretch. Oakland has also picked up veteran outfielder Rajai Davis (another former Athletic) and infielder Trevor Plouffe on a pair of one-year deals in recent days.