Braves Acquire Luiz Gohara & Thomas Burrows From Mariners For Mallex Smith & Shae Simmons

The Braves and Mariners have announced a trade involving younger assets. Atlanta will receive lefties Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, while Seattle will pick up outfielder Mallex Smith and righty Shae Simmons. Seattle has designated righty Cody Martin to clear roster space.
The 20-year-old Gohara has only reached the Class A level, but is considered a high-quality pitching prospect. He worked to a 1.81 ERA over 69 2/3 total minor league frames in 2016, with 10.5 K/9 against 3.0 BB/9. MLB.com rated him Seattle’s fifth-best prospect, while Baseball America placed him third among the organization’s pre-MLB assets.
A rare Brazilian pitching prospect, Gohara impresses with a mid-nineties heater, promising slider, and still-developing change that give him the promise of a useful three-pitch mix that could work in a starting role at the game’s highest level.
Burrows also checked in on MLB.com’s ranking of the M’s prospects, placing 25th. The collegiate closer is a two-pitch hurler who was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He showed well at the low-A level in his first taste of professional ball, allowing just seven earned runs with 37 strikeouts against 11 walks over his 24 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old figures to move rather quickly through the system given his collegiate pedigree.
For the Mariners, Smith represents yet another fleet-footed outfielder. He’s still optionable, and may not have much daylight to crack the MLB roster to start the 2016 season, but could figure as a near-term piece who also comes with five full seasons of control. Smith had been viewed as a key prospect for the Braves, but was somewhat expendable with the team locking up Ender Inciarte for the foreseeable future and fellow youngster Dustin Peterson also rising through the system.
Smith, 23, missed time last year with a thumb injury, but got his first taste of the big leagues in a fairly extended stretch. Over 215 plate appearances, he slashed .238/.316/.365 and swiped 16 bases while drawing strong defensive ratings. He has long been a major stolen-base threat in the minors, and could yet turn into a semi-regular major leaguer if he’s able to drive up his batting average. Smith posted a roughly average .302 BABIP last year, but has traditionally carried much higher marks in the minors thanks to his speed.
The 26-year-old Simmons, meanwhile, comes with four years of remaining control. He has thrown 28 1/3 total major league innings, wrapped around a Tommy John procedure, with a 2.54 ERA and 8.3 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9. The high-octane reliever also showed well at Triple-A in 2016 and has a history of lofty strikeout totals in the minors, though he has also struggled at times with command.
Adding two 40-man players led to the move to bump Martin, a 27-year-old who has seen action in each of the past two major league seasons with three organizations (including the Braves, Athletics, and Mariners). He was hit hard in his first go-round, but posted a 3.86 ERA over 25 2/3 innings last year. Still, Martin managed only 15 strikeouts to go with nine walks while surrendering five long balls in that stretch. He was much better at Triple-A, where he worked mostly as a starter. At the highest level of the minors in 2016, Martin posted a 3.62 ERA with 9.0 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 across 114 1/3 frames.
a37H
Can dipoto stop making trades please? Pretty please?
jeremytk42
I have a really bad feeling if the M’s are “contending” in July, either Tyler O’Neil or Kyle Lewis are gone. . Very, very frustrating……
pd14athletics
As an A’s fan I want him to stop making trades as well… he is making the team better.
AidanVega123
Never thought they would trade Mallex. At least not yet.
TheWestCoastRyan
Why not? After the Inciarte extension it was pretty obvious Mallex had no place on the team.
realgone2
Exactly Ryan
falconsball1993
Always been a fan of Shae Simmons
ronnsnow
Until you find out Shae has been sleeping with Tywin.
RBI
Nice GoT reference!
00944
This is hard to comprehend. But I guess Mallex just didn’t have a spot and the braves must not believe that Simmons will be 100% again
disgruntledreader
This is incredibly easy to comprehend – unless you’re trying to explain DiPoto’s decision. The two best players in this trade both moved into the Braves system.
ffjsisk
If Seattle holds on to Mallex you may disagree. He has a very high ceiling.
layercake
Well now this is interesting. I liked Mallex but Inciarte blocks him and locating a left fielder to replace Kemp shouldn’t be overly complicated. I like me some pitching
baseball10
Dang two Braves guys i really liked….for more pitching prospects.
Its true Mallex was blocked by Inciarte but i think he will be plenty valuable for Mariners
houkenflouken
Dang. Going to miss seeing gohara with the M’s in a few years.
On the other hand mallex smith is insanely fast and hits left handed. Sort of a young jarrod dyson I suppose. Simmons has had good k rates in the minors and appeared in the majors last year.
SoCalBrave
Simmons was on track to be just as good as Kimbrel before he had to have TJ surgery. He seems to be healthy, and should be your closer soon. I’m sure you will love him.
whereslou
I am not sure he will be the closer. We have a 23 yo kid Diaz that throws over 100 mph with a nasty slider that is only going to get better. He jumped from AA last year and after a month was the closer. Simmons would have to be pretty special to beat out Diaz.
I am not sure why Dipoto was so intent on trading Gohara. He is going to be at least a really good 2 or 3 if not a 1 unless of course an injury. Has some good stuff and will move up fast. He tried to trade him for Cozart at the deadline last year which was crazy. This one doesn’t seem as bad but feels like another trade Seattle is on the wrong end of we will see though.
krillin
Wow, now this is one I’m sure no one predicted
kent814
Doesnt gohara throw like 100
strostro
I’m like Jerry Dipoto, but in fantasy baseball
bravesfan1970
As a Braves fan, I’m not too happy with this one. I thought Mallex Smith had potential. And Simmons seemed to have potential as a future closer. Maybe his arm wasn’t what it used to be. Hopefully the Braves are getting quality in return, but it sure seems like they’ve got plenty of young pitchers already, and not many outfield prospects…
baseball10
Bad deal on the surface. Must really believe in the “large” Brazilian pitcher. Its not good if a guy has to lose 30 pounds to get in shape as a 19 yr old
TheWestCoastRyan
Mallex does have potential. But as long as Inciarte is in town he would never get regular playing time with the Braves
baseball10
But you dont want sell low just because of that reason. Braves scoust might really like these guys so its hard to judge prospects trades
seamaholic
Mariners going for an 8 man defense of all center fielders. Can’t say it won’t work until you try it!
redsfanman
Reds almost acquired Luiz Gohara in a trade for Zack Cozart at least year’s trade deadline, but ran out of time. I wish they had pulled it off! Although boy would that’ve altered the Mariners’ plans since… they wouldn’t have Jean Segura, and perhaps might not have the pieces left to acquire Mallex Smith.
Turtle
Heck, give it time. The way Dipoto trades he’sll require Gohara next week and ship him to Cincinnati for Cozart. It’s kind of fun watching Dipoto. He reminds me of “Trader Jack” McKeon during McKeon’s days with the Padres. I hope Dipoto does well out there.
SoCalBrave
Really sad to see Simmons go, I thought he had a chance to be our next closer, but Burrows seems to be just as talented but from the left side. As for Mallex, he wasn’t gonna get a chance to play much with us, hopefully he’ll get his opportunity with Seattle, but they also just traded for Dyson and they’re both very similar players.
Just Another Fan
How many CFs does Seattle need???
atlbraves2010
12 i believe is their comfort zone
davbee
Interesting deal. M’s adding a quality bullpen arm to help them win now before their window closes, Braves adding two young live arms for the future. Both teams are doing what they need to do.
ATL_ranger
Loading up on even more pitching prospects? I see a top of the line starter trade on the horizon…
ncbravesfan2016
dumb move i think its the dumbest i have seen and i lived through the wren years I don’t understand this trade I have a feeling its gonna bite them in the a** on this one Mallex is a lead off hitter something that the Braves havent had since Furcal
TheWestCoastRyan
Bruh, everyone on this planet knew Mallex’s days with the Braves were numbered after they extended Inciarte.
ronjba
why, cause he runs fast? You actually have to get on.
layercake
The Braves already have Inciarte leading off. The prospects allow for Coppy and Co. To package someone like Newcombe for either a starter or a bat.
You’re not supposed to understand theethod to their madness. They have yet to let you down.
realgone2
Hahaha the “wren years”. How old are you?
J. BOO
Any chance this deal was made by either or both teams in an attempt to offer a better package for a big name pitcher?
Sam.rhodes16
Seeing as DiP is trying to flip Mallex as I type this, yes. Wouldn’t surprise me to see Gohara end up with Newcomb and another big arm in a trade for a 3B or C.
jjdunckley
Still trying to gather surplus to acquire Quintana or Archer? Neither team was interested in Mallex so we had to round up more pitching depth? As a Braves fan, I can’t help but feel that we are still aiming for a Spring Time blockbuster like years past, but this time trying to bring in the stars instead of shipping them out.
gotcha2
Crasnick reporting that another trade is incoming. We’ll see what Dipoto has up his sleeves next
24TheKid
Can’t wait.
TheWestCoastRyan
Not a bad trade for the Braves. Trade two expendable pieces to further fortify a system already deep with young arms or gear up for a blockbuster trade for Archer or Quintana. Mallex and Simmons should help the Mariners in the near future.
Gogerty
So did Braves just open up for a Frenchy and KJ reunion? Doubt they are going big for Q or Archer.
disgruntledreader
Are all Braves fans everywhere ignorant about baseball, or just the ones who post here? This is such a clear and massive win if a trade. They gave up a future 5th outfielder and interchangeable reliever for a guy with the arsenal to be a front of the rotation stud – and got a similarly interchangeable reliever with better stuff and not requiring a spot on the 40-man to boot. This is like the absurd whining you all were doing about “giving up” Jenkins last month.
SoCalBrave
I agree, I think it’s natural to overvalue your players, but it’s not like Mallex was gonna be a perennial allstar. Coppy made a good trade here and it’s probably a precursor to another trade.
dansbysdoubles
I don’t believe I’m ignorant about baseball…however I disagree with your assessment of Mallex. That said, you could certainly be correct that he only evolves into a 5th OF. The allure of speed in today’s game paired with a potential high end baserunner makes him enticing at the top of the order and an 8 hole hitter in the interim.
baseball10
Its just another trade for pitching prospects that the fan base is getting tired of hearing about. Maybe if there was some success coming from them but someone like Newcomb who is stuck in neutral doesnt win fan support. Gohara has to lose 30 pounds as a 19 yr old worries me but the Braves scouts must like him
realgone2
Don’t lump me in with those morons.
southi
While I hate to see both Mallex and Shae Simmons leave, I realize that Gohara at least has serious upside (of course whether he obtains it is another thing altogether). I can’t help but think though, that there is more to this trade that initially meets the eye. We’ve already heard rumors of another possible deal from the Mariners, but I also think it is notable that the Braves just opened up two more 40 man roster spots.
AddisonStreet
To sign Kelly Johnson and Frenchy.