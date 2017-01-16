Phillies To Sign Michael Saunders

11:50am: All that’s left at this point is medical reviews, tweets Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com. FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that there’s an agreement in place between the two sides, adding that they’d previously been discussing a one-year deal plus an option.
11:30am: The Phillies and free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders are closing in on an agreement, reports MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi (Twitter link).
The 30-year-old Saunders, a client of Meister Sports Management, has been linked to the Phillies on multiple occasions over the past several weeks. Philadelphia has had its eye on a number of outfield bats and reportedly has a preference to add a left-handed bat to its lineup. Saunders checks both of those boxes and will deepen a Philadelphia lineup that scored the fewest runs in all of Major League Baseball last year.
Saunders turned in his first full, healthy season since 2013 last season, playing in a career-high 140 games and tallying a career-high 558 plate appearances. The overall results — a .253/.338/.478 batting line with 24 homers, 32 doubles and a pair of triples — look very strong on paper, although Saunders’ season was fairly dichotomous in nature. The first half of the 2016 season saw Saunders break out and perform at a superstar level. In 344 first-half plate appearances, Saunders hit a ridiculous .298/.372/.551 with 16 home runs — all of which was impressive enough to merit his first All-Star selection.
However, Saunders’ production fell off a cliff early in the second half. Over the final two and a half months of the season, he batted a woeful .178/.252/.357 with eight homers in 214 plate appearances. Certainly, there was some poor luck at play, as Saunders watched his BABIP plummet. While his first-half mark of .377 was never sustainable, his second-half mark of .221 seems equally fluky. The poor second half can’t be solely attributed to luck, though; Saunders’ strikeout rate spiked from 26 percent to more than 30 percent, and his infield-fly rate more than doubled as well (3.8 percent first half to 7.2 percent second half). He also saw his hard-contact rate drop by about six percent while his weak-contact rate rose accordingly.
Saunders once rated as a plus defender in the outfield corners, but his work in both left field and right field checked in below-average last season (per Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating). Saunders will enter the 2017 campaign one more year removed from surgery on his left knee, however, and he won’t have to play half of his games on artificial turf next season. As such, it’s possible that his glovework could experience a rebound. It should also be noted that Saunders has had shoulder troubles in the past as well, so durability has to be at least somewhat of a concern.
While there are a number of red flags with Saunders, the bottom line is that he’s been a decidedly above-average bat when healthy enough to take the field. Dating back to the 2012 season, Saunders owns a .249/.325/.435 batting line, which is more impressive than it first appears when considering the fact that the majority of those games have come in Seattle’s cavernous Safeco Field. Park-adjust metrics like wRC+ and OPS+ grade Saunders’ overall offensive output at 10 percent and 11 percent better than the league-average bat, respectively, in that span.
Saunders averaged 21 homers per 162 games in that time, and as he demonstrated last year when hitting 24 home runs, there’s the potential for a greater total in a more hitter-friendly setting than Seattle. He’s also hit quite a bit better against left-handed pitching in recent years than he did early in his career (.277/.364/.486), although that improved production has come across just 200 plate appearances, so it’s perhaps worth taking with a grain of salt. If he struggles against southpaws like he did earlier in his career, Saunders could potentially platoon with the right-handed-hitting Aaron Altherr.
Assuming Saunders’ deal is pushed across the finish line, he’ll slot into right field alongside trade acquisition Howie Kendrick in left field and recently extended Odubel Herrera in center field. The Phils do have a number of young options to whom they could’ve entrusted the right field job, but none comes with any degree of certainty. Fleet-footed Roman Quinn, for instance, looked respectable in a brief September cameo last year but hasn’t even played at the Triple-A level. Altherr showed very poorly in his return from a wrist injury, hitting .197/.300/.288 in 227 plate appearances. Top prospect Nick Williams, meanwhile, had a dismal year in Triple-A, while slugger Dylan Cozens, like Quinn, has yet to play in Triple-A.
Rbiguy35
Good they need it!
craiglambert50
Yeah they have a good rotation just need offensive help and some pen help too
mcdusty31
I would say potentially a good rotation if the stars align right
mcdusty31
They’re definitely on the right path as far as rebuilding goes
rols1026
They need it? They already have 5 OF at or near major league ready. This makes no sense
Rbiguy35
It makes perfect sense cause Roman Quinn is not 100% ready to start he’s a off the bench guy for now, Altherr can start, Oduble can start, Saunders can start. He rest of there maybe proven outfielders are in triple a and the point of this deal is to have him help some young guys and try and trade him away at the deadline either this year or next fro prospects
Rbiguy35
Double A or below*
For*
The*
rols1026
They already have Kendrick as a veteran outfielder they don’t need two. Now they’re gonna have Altherr riding the bench when he should be out there getting everyday playing time.
Brixton
K’s alot, terrible defensively and is probably gonna cost a multi year deal… why Klentak.. why?
Dark_Knight
I would doubt he gets a multi-year deal.
Why sign him? They need offensive support to take pressure off Franco, Herrera, and Joseph as they develop. He gives them depth, Quinn goes back to AAA for some additional seasoning; they don’t need to rush him, Williams, or Cozens if there’s an injury. He’s also better than Daniel Nava.
He’s also a bounceback candidate, who, if he hits the way he did in the first half could be a decent trade chip. He’s got a great relationship with Matt Stairs who may be able to coach him up.
Brixton
Herrera and Joseph were just fine last year, and Franco was just fine in the first half too. Saunders isn’t really good for anything other than home runs, which in this day and age, doesn’t mean much. I’d rather throw out Altherr for 50 games until one of Cozens, Quinn and WIlliams comes up lol.. Saunders literally has one good half season in 3 years
rols1026
Exactly. They need to see what young guys like Altherr can do. Saunders has almost no upside.
eilexx
His upside is that he’s a veteran who can take pressure off those young guys. I’d rather Saunders take at-bats away from younger players now, when it doesn’t matter for the team, then for them to come up and feel the pressure of being “the guy” and struggle because of it. Franco was horrible last year, and took a major step backwards. Was it due to him being the only player in the lineup who could hit the ball out of the park, and did it change the way he approached playing? Possibly. I don’t expect the Phillies to make the playoffs in ’17 (I expect around a .500 record), but I hope they continue to get better, and having a veteran around likely helps younger players develop.
Dark_Knight
Altherr is a John Mayberry type 4th/5th outfielder. We know that.
Quinn has 0 at bats at AAA. Cozens and Williams need to refine their approach.
There will be plenty of chances for these guys to get playing time either due to injury, trade, or ineffectiveness.
rols1026
You, along with the rest of us, have no idea what Altherr can be. He’s young, has some pop and is a good defender. He needs to be playing everyday especially on a team that’s not competing.
rols1026
You couldn’t be more wrong. This is exactly the time for young guys to come up and struggle, because the team isn’t competing. Struggle now, get used to big league pitching, and they’ll be more seasoned when the team is ready to win.
Dark_Knight
I don’t know that? That’s been his ceiling since he’s been in the system. What has he done to show otherwise?
rols1026
So unheralded prospects can never be quality big leaguers? He hit very well in his first taste of the bigs (125 wRC+ with a .489 SLG) and has proven to be an above average fielder. Last year was a struggle when he came back so late from injury. There’s potential there to be an average starter.
prich
Altherr is alterrible. We all watched him strike out every at bat and he doesn’t even use his size to generate power. Williams isn’t near ready and Cozens needs a good bit in AAA. Saunders is fine for a low price one year.
Dark_Knight
He has a .263/.325/.414 line in 8 minor league seasons. Most scouts see him as a 4th/5th outfielder. From watching him play he looks like a John Mayberry/Ben Francisco type player who could hold down an every-day gig if someone gets hurt but shouldn’t be over exposed. There’s a ton of value in that kind of role.
I don’t believe in “giving” anyone playing time. He’s done nothing to earn a crack at a regular time gig. Let’s see how he does in a part time role this year and go from there. Let him earn the opportunity. If he out performs Kendrick/Saunders he will get at bats over them.
rols1026
That batting line combined with really good defense is a starting caliber player. The reason they should “give” him playing time is because he is still young and has some upside, playing for a rebuilding team. Saunders does absolutely nothing to help the Phillies reach the ultimate goal of winning a World Series. Altherr on the other hand, whether as an everyday player or 4th OF, could play an important role. Time to see what he can do. Players often struggle when they’re given sporadic playing time, look at Jorge Soler. And remember what the Royals did? Many of their prospects (Cain, Hosmer Moose) struggled mightily for a few years. KC stuck with them, they all got better from that everyday playing time, and were the core of a championship team.
Dark_Knight
Soler and the KC guys all had better prospect Pedigrees. That’s why they’re given opportunities and allowed to struggle. That’s why when Alfaro, Quinn, Crawford, etc show up they will be given every opportunity to fail. They have the prospect pedigree and that’s earned them an opportunity when they’re ready.
Altherr has always been seen as a 4th/5th guy. He needs to change that perception. Just because he’s young and he might overachieve isn’t enough reason to give him an opportunity IMO and obviously in the Phillies opinion. Even if they felt he was worthy of the opportunity right now they didn’t have the depth to cover if they suffered significant injuries to the outfield.
If two of Kendrick/Quinn/Herrera got hurt what would’ve happened? Do they rush Williams/Cozens up? Do they start Nava? Now they have plenty of depth.
How did Jayson Werth become an every day player? He earned the opportunity. Same with Herrera, they started as part time players and moved up from there.
DeadliestCatch
Because if he has a 1st half like last year he becomes a valuable trade piece to a club looking for help at the deadline.
rols1026
Nobody gonna want Saunders at the deadline lol
Brixton
So are the Phillies continuing to tear down? They basically committed to building up at the end of last year when they benched Bourjous, Howard and Ruiz for Quinn, Rupp and Joseph, why take another step back?
alexgordonbeckham
If he’s doing good and on a 1-yera deal, flip him for anything in June/July and then call someone up to develop at the MLB level. If he’s doing bad around June/July, release him and call someone up.
rols1026
Nobody is gonna want Saunders at the deadline man, he’s just not a very good player. No reason for the Phillies to do this other than appeasing fans who think this team can compete.
prich
You can’t lose so many games in a big market. Look at the big picture. If the Phils don’t satisfy their fans, they won’t get people in the ball park. Look what happened to Montreal. Some fans never come back. I’m not renewing this year cause the Phils don’t give season ticket holders any benefits and they have a terrible team. They need a Jay Bruce in the outfield to get results and excitement. Bruce would hit 40 in Citizens Bank.
rols1026
Have you heard of the Cubs? They literally lost as many games as they could for a three year stretch, and never blocked youngsters by aging veterans. Fans were patient with the team and look how that turned out. Guess Phillies fans would rather be mediocre than do the rebuild right.
Brixton
When the phillies win, they’ll all come back… Jay Bruce isn’t any good either. Defense matters too.. and Bruce is absolutely awful at it.
davbee
115 OPS plus last season. At least 106 OPS plus in four out of the last five seasons and as high as 128 in 2014. Good power, hits lefthanded. By calling him “not very good” is not accurate. He might not be a perfect fit for the Phillies but he’s an asset and could definitely be flipped at the trade deadline.
Brixton
Which was fueled by an uncharacteristic first half last year. He didn’t hit after the ASG.
davbee
Explain the other four productive seasons then. He’s been good in the four out of five years he wasn’t injured (played only 9 games in 2015).
prich
Your right let’s get more minor leaguers for a team that has extremely high ticket prices in a market that only wants wins. It is a very smart move to get a major league player back on a one year deal and Franco was terrible last season. He swings at everything. Saunders will provide protection when Tommy Joe slumps. Idk how you can classify this as a bad deal. Williams and Quinn are not near ready and Cozens needs a full season at AAA. Don’t tell me Altherr is any good either. He can’t hit at all and will strike out 150 times and maybe walk 15 times.
Brixton
Yeah, because minor leaguers like Quinn and Williams might have a future. Michael Saunders hit .178 in the second half last year… hes basically Peter Bourjos without the glove.
Steve Adams
He’s been a considerably above-league-average bat dating back to 2012 whenever he’s been on the field. He’s nothing like Bourjos, whose OPS+ is 30 points lower than Saunders in that stretch.
prich
Williams hit less than 180 in the second half in AAA and struck out in 35% of his plate appearances. He is a long shot. Quinn has never played more than 100 games so don’t count on him being anything in the near future.
rols1026
He’s still not a very good hitter (career wRC+ of 97 is below average). Combined with awful defense Saunders just isn’t a good player. And now he’s blocking young guys from getting everyday playing time.
prich
Saunders is an upgrade no matter how you put it.
rols1026
No he’s not an upgrade he was a 1.4 fWAR player last year. And even if he was a slight upgrade who cares? They Phillies should care about developing you guys not going from 72 to 73 wins.
Steve Adams
There’s no real reason to include his age 23-25 seasons when forecasting what he’s going to do in 2017, though. He’s clearly made marked improvements from those years, as evidenced by four straight seasons with above-average offensive production.
The only guy he’s “blocking” at the moment is probably Altherr, who played terribly in his return from injury last season and may simply not be viewed as a viable everyday option by the team’s decision-makers.
rols1026
Even if you wanna give him the benefit of the doubt that he will continue hitting like he has in recent years (he’s projected for 102 wRC+ by steamer by the way) he’s still a below average defender on the wrong side of 30. Altherr may be nothing more than a bench bat, but he showed considerable promise during his brief stint in 2015. Hard to give him too much blame for what he did last year considering he wa coming back from a pretty serious injury. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be playing everyday for the Phillies, they’re a rebuilding team and need to find a few diamonds in the rough. Saunders we know is not that.
davbee
How is 30 the wrong side of 30?
rols1026
That’s what you’re gonna nitpick out of that? He’s 30, that’s past when most major leaguers start to decline especially bat first guys like Saunders.
pinkerton
Good. Took long enough.
pukelit
Hopefully a good signing! As long as it’s not a huge AAV and no more than 2 or 3 years he’s a good place holder for the young guys
rols1026
Why…. They already have Altherr, Herrera, Kendrick, Quinn and Nick Williams. Phillies are at best a 4th place team so why are you blocking young guys from playing?
prich
They have 2 outfielders in Herrera and Kendrick. You don’t know how Williams and Quinn are. They are not near MLB ready and awful Altherr will be a disaster over a full season.
rols1026
Glad you can see the future on Atherr. The Phillies aren’t gonna win more than 75 game so why not see what the kid can do? And Quinn and Williams are nearly ready, they need to be getting playing time upon arrival. A mediocre veteran on a last place team with youngsters around makes zero sense.
prich
Mediocre is Howie Kendrick. Nick Williams can’t pay off triple A pitching so he won’t be up anytime soon. Quinn may be a quick mover, but he takes Kendricks spot and Saunders plays the whole year and hits 25 bombs and drives home 80. Saunders will be better because Matt Stairs likes him as well.
Brixton
Saunders is bad too.
rols1026
Well we just aren’t living in the same world if you think Saunders is better than Kendrick, and you use RBI in your analysis. It’s not 1975.
angelsfan4life412
I think the phillies could reach 79 wins, they have a young rotation, the offense needs to score runs, they are ahead of schedule on the rebuild, give them one more year and I think they will be back at the top of the nl east.
rols1026
No chance man they won’t be reaching the top of the east for at least 2-3 more years.
prich
The name of the game is scoring runs and you don’t score runs if you can’t hit them in. Your not worth a damn if you can’t hit when a pitcher bears down with runners on second and third with 2 outs. That is why Granderson isn’t worth much to me.
prich
I think the Phils big jump will be after the 2018 season. Nats lose Harper and the Phils make big signings and win the division in 2019 with 95 wins.
rols1026
I don’t even know what you’re talking about anymore. Granderson is way better than Saunders. And who cares about scoring runs when you’re trying to rebuild?
davidcoonce74
This again? RBI aren’t a skill. They are a function of how many guys are on base ahead of you when you bat. Remember that terrible season of Ryan Howard’s a few years back where he still drove in almost 100 runs? He didn’t have good numbers in “clutch” situations. He just happened to bat with more runners on base than any other hitter in baseball.
tcrash247
Quinn and Williams could absolutely use more AAA time, Altherr was pretty bad last year but will still get his at-bats and Kendrick will be a super utility guy. There’s no down-side to a 1 year deal for Saunders.
Gunnerson
good player, just makes a lot of boneheaded defensive and baserunning mistakes. wish him the best
prich
Phillies need a major league bat and Jay Bruce was the best option. Saunders is a good consolation prize. Probably a 1 year around 10 mil with incentives. He will slot in 4th behind Franco and will give Franco much needed protection.
rols1026
The Phillies suck who cares about run production this year. They need to be figuring out which of their young OF are legit.
crazysull
Sign Saunders move Kendrick to 2nd and trade Hernandez to the Dodgers for prospects
rols1026
Selling high on Hernandez would be smart.
stryk3istrukuout
I wonder if this means Kendrick is now the utility guy barring a poor showing from both Quinn and Altherr. Have to assume it’s about 7 million AAV, which wouldn’t make a lot of sense if he wasn’t starting.
angelsfan4life412
I think the phillies will be a sleeper team this year if the offense can score runs, the pitching is there, and so is the bullpen, they just need to score runs.
rols1026
The Phillies are terrible and at best a 4th place team. Max 75 wins.
angelsfan4life412
they got off to a nice start last year, then they just fell flat. they have a nice young rotation led by Nola, then adding bucholz and bringing back hellickson, they will be improved this year I think.
rols1026
They got off to a nice start by flukily outperforming their Pythagorean record (aka their run differential was terrible and they fluked into a lot of wins). The second half was the real Phillies.
BillGiles
The best part? No Jay Bruce!
Z-A
If he comes close to matching his 1st half 2016 production he’s going to be pretty tradeable at the break.
double
It really was a choice between Saunders and Daniel Nava, as the team didn’t have enough players to fill out a 25 man roster.
rols1026
Should’ve gone with Nava who at least wouldn’t be taking everyday at bats away from Altherr. They needed a veteran bench bat, not a veteran starter.
freefall
good move for Phils – his D was atrocious last year (eye test from row 1 outfield BJ season ticket holder) but he can hit at times. if his falloff was due to stamina (plausible) should be good move for Phils. Has trade value mid-season..
slide
a .298 batting average, ridiculous? no, run of the mill.