Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez Elected To Hall Of Fame

Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, per an announcement from the Baseball Writers Association of America (full balloting available at that link). Both Raines and Bagwell had to wait for their enshrinement among baseball’s all-time elite, as Raines was on his 10th (and final) ballot this year, while Bagwell was on his seventh. Rodriguez, meanwhile, will receive the call to Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer — just the second catcher to ever receive that honor (joining the great Johnny Bench).
Raines, now 57, spent the majority of his career with the Expos, suiting up for Montreal in 13 of the 23 seasons during which he played a Major League game. One of baseball’s greatest leadoff hitters during his peak, the former fifth-round pick played in 2502 Major League games and tallied 10,359 plate appearances while batting .294/.385/.425 with 170 home runs, 808 stolen bases, 1571 runs scored and 980 runs batted in. Not only did Raines rack up stolen bases in bunches during his career — including four straight league-leading seasons of 71+ steals in 1981-84 — he was also extremely efficient in doing so, as evidenced by a career 84.6 percent success rate. The seven-time All-Star spent the bulk of his career playing left field, though he did have cameos in center field and at second base over the life of his illustrious career. Baseball-Reference pegs that career at 68.4 wins above replacement, while Fangraphs credits him for 66.4 WAR.
Now 48 years of age, Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career in an Astros uniform and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Astros of all time (if not the greatest). In 2150 games and 9431 plate appearances, Bagwell batted .297/.408/.540 with 449 home runs, 202 stolen bases, 1529 RBIs and 1517 runs scored. Bagwell was a near-unanimous (one vote shy) National League Rookie of the Year in 1991 when he batted .294/.387/.437 as a 23-year-old, and he was the unanimous NL MVP in a strike-shortened 1994 season that saw him hit .368/.451/.750 with 39 homers and a league-leading 116 RBIs. Bagwell earned four All-Star nods, a Gold Glove at first base and three Silver Sluggers in his brilliant career. In addition to his ’94 MVP win, he finished as second to future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones in 1999 and third behind MVP Larry Walker (who many believe should be in Cooperstown) and runner-up Mike Piazza (another Hall of Famer) in 1997. Baseball-Reference credits Bagwell with 79.6 WAR in his career, while Fangraphs is ever so slightly more bullish at 80.2 WAR.
Rodriguez, 45, spent parts of 20 seasons in the Major Leagues and finished his career as one of the most decorated catchers of all-time. A 14-time All-Star, “Pudge” also won the American League MVP Award in 1999 and was the recipient of an incredible 13 Gold Glove Awards, to say nothing of seven Silver Slugger Awards. In 10,270 career trips to the plate, Rodriguez batted .296/.334/.464 with 311 home runs, 1332 runs batted in and 1354 runs scored. He also prevented an incredible 46 percent of stolen base attempts against him in his career (661 of 1447), leading the league in caught-stealing percentage on nine occasions (including a ridiculous 60 percent mark in 2001).
Falling painfully shy of the 75 percent of votes needed to be immortalized in Cooperstown was Padres legend Trevor Hoffman, who fell just five votes and one percent short of joining this trio. Hoffman’s near-election came in just his second time on the ballot, which suggests that he’ll likely be bestowed with this honor in the years to come. Vladimir Guerrero, too, falls just shy at 71.7 percent in his first year on the ballot, though it seems exceptionally likely that he’ll eventually join Hoffman in the Hall.
Edgar Martinez (58.6 percent), Roger Clemens (54.1 percent), Barry Bonds (53.8 percent) and Mike Mussina (51.8 percent) round out the players to receive more than 50 percent of the vote from the BBWAA. Meanwhile, legendary closer Lee Smith will fall well shy (34.2 percent) of election in what was his 15th and final time on the Hall of Fame ballot.
Comments
a1544
TIM RAINES MADE IT!!
thegoat2531
Absolute blasphemy to leave vlad of the ballot? Who can possibly say he isn’t a hall of Famer? He was better than Raines?
bigpapijuicer
No he wasn’t.
Raines – 66.4 fWAR
Vlad – 54.3
frankthetank1985
He was a different position and type of player. I saw clad play and didn’t much with Raines, at least not his prime. Vlad gets my vote of if I had to chose one or the other but Raines is a discerning player. Vlad was something special. And I believe he played much fewer games than Raines (less seasons) to accumulate the war stat that u used as an example. Plus war isn’t the be all end all stat that so many people continue to use. They played in different times with different styles.
bigpapijuicer
I think Vlad should be in the HOF but he wasn’t clearly better than Raines. Both are deserving.
davbee
126 assists, 125 errors. Vlad’s defense has been overrated. Yes, he had a cannon for an arm, yes, it was often inaccurate.
davidcoonce74
Longevity is a skill too. Raines was a clearly better player than Vlad.
Cam
Can’t commit an error on balls you don’t get to…
RytheStunner
The “can’t commit errors on balls you don’t get to” argument works well with infielders. Not so much with outfielders.
cpillar12
Looks like there is a good chance he will get voted in soon, but Vlad is by no means a no-brainer first ballot HOFer.
vinscully16
I’ll take Vlad over Raines. Saw my first big league game in Montreal, early 80s, Tim Raines on site. Love Raines and Vlad, both great players. I remain unconvinced Raines is a HOFer.
cardfan2011
Surprised Vladdy wasn’t elected
AddisonStreet
Good for them. But what did Raines do in the past 10 years that suddenly made him worthy?
bigpapijuicer
Nothing. The voters got smarter.
And a lot of the dumb ones were kicked out.
gamemusic3
What was the argument against him by those dumb voters?
davidcoonce74
The ballot cleared off a bit, newer voters began replacing some of the old voters who haven’t covered baseball since the 1970s. A lot of voters are getting better at understanding value.
mike156
That’s great news for Raines. A superb player who maintained value through his career. But the news that’s really interesting is I-Rod. Certainly on the field a sure thing HOF. But the steroids? Reminds you that the dam is breaking for Steroid-Era users (and suspected users) and many are going to make it.
natsgm
I know people talk about him a steroids a lot, but i must have missed any credible links to it. Maybe im just completely blanking on it.
mike156
And I still think Mussina (and the personally revolting but accomplished Schilling) deserve entry.
frankthetank1985
I don’t know. Schilling with his playoff numbers maybe get a stronger push, but Moose while he was a superb pitcher, he was never the best pitcher of the league and was barely the best pitcher of his team. No cy youngs. And even though it’s slightly more a meaningless stat these days, only had the one 20 win season. So, while they are both top star players, hall of famers are suppose to be even better than top, they are immortal. I don’t see that with these two
mike156
These are two players who you can argue over forever, and I think that’s reflected in the writer’s ballots. Modern metrics say they should be in. But esthetics are perhaps less kind.
Kayrall
I’m astounded that Hoffman is not going to make it again.
If he was on the Yankees or red sox, he would have been first ballot.
davbee
No, he wouldn’t. As a reliever Rivera truly differentiated himself as a first ballot Hall of Famer. No one else is even close. But Hoffman probably gets in next year.
Dookie Howser, MD
I’m actually surprised that he got that many votes in his first year. Many HOF voters don’t like relievers and they hate voting people in on the first ballot, so the fact that Hoffman got so close, shows how special he really was.
davidcoonce74
Hoffman and Guerrero will get in next year. No big deal. There’s no slam-dunk candidates coming on the ballot in 2017.
BravesCanada
Chipper Jones isn’t a slam dunk to you? One of the best switch hitters of all time. Lifetime .303/.401/.529 with 468 HR, a batting title, 8 time allstar, 2 time silver slugger and an MVP award…
BravesCanada
My bad you said 2017. Thought you were continuing your next year thought…
jakem59
The fact that Bagwell, an outspoken steroid apologist and boarder line advocate for their use, is in the hall before Trevor Hoffman is sad.
bigpapijuicer
Well Bagwell belongs in the Hall and Hoffman doesn’t so it’s not too sad.
Kayrall
Does Rivera belong in the HOF?
Steve Adams
There’s really no comparison between Rivera and Hoffman.
RIvera threw 200 more regular season innings with better control and an ERA that was 60 points lower while pitching in the AL East/Yankees Stadium as opposed to Petco. And while Hoffman can hardly be blamed for the fact that his team rarely reached the postseason, Rivera is going to earn a whole lot of credit for throwing 141 postseason innings with a 0.70 ERA.
Outside of the fact that each saved 600 games, there’s no parallel between them. Rivera was worlds better than Hoffman, and it’s not especially close.
mike156
Sooner or later another Rivera will come along, but for sustained excellence he’s basically on his own planet. A relief pitcher with 11 separate seasons of 3.2bWar or higher. By comparison, Hoffman, who was very good, had 3 such seasons, as did Lee Smith, Kimbrel, and Papelbon, Wagner 2, Chapman has had just one so far. Andrew Miller, none.
Rivera is just qualitatively different.
Dookie Howser, MD
This is a very confusing statement coming from somebody with that screenname.
gamemusic3
Maybe he likes juicers?
jakem59
Hoffman is one of the top three closers of all-time, and unlike Rivera (who, lets be honest is in a league of his own), he played on bad teams for pretty much his whole career (guy only went to the playoffs 4 times in his career).
Bagwell came up on an Astros team riddled with steroids, and he just so happened to get enormous over the course of a season and start hitting 35-40 bombs a year. without sacrificing any of his speed on the base-paths. Shockingly he lost a ton of body mass right when the steroid issue bubbled to the surface and his body gave away.
mcdusty31
Both deserving and as suggested Hoffman will most likely get in
halos101
wow. im shocked that vladdy didn’t get elected. One of my all time favorite players and a no doubt hall of gamer
mcdusty31
He should get in due to the fact that he was such a good player even though one of his legs was longer than the other…that’s why he moved around like he had rocks in his spikes towards the end of his career
stl_cards16
Until Barry Bonds is elected, it’s all a joke.
Yankees2425
You mean it’s a joke when he gets elected.
staypuft
Might as well just put Bonds and Clemens in if we’re putting other obvious ‘roid candidates in.
Bonds was the greatest hitter I’ve ever watched, ‘roids or no ‘roids.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
So when your kid starts Little League make sure to inject him with HGH after you break in his glove.
That way he can make millions and get into the Hall of Fame.
It’s fine. No one cares.
gamemusic3
I think the millions are considerably more important and achievable than the hall.
Catch tha Taste
If I’m making an all time greatest team I take Vladdy over all 3 guys elected today, without question.
chesteraarthur
Then your team isn’t an all time greatest team
mcdusty31
I think that we will be hard pressed to ever see a pitcher enshrined into the Hall of Fame with 300 wins again
stl_cards16
Let this sink in for a moment..
career WAR, HOF ballot:
1. 1st half of Bonds’ career: 83.4
2. Mussina: 83.0
3. Schilling: 79.9
4. Bagwell, 79.6
5. 2nd half of Bonds’ career: 79.1
mcdusty31
So since the new trend is that WAR is the defining stat of MLB players do we need to go back and look at players in the past that didn’t make it in the HOF? I agree that WAR is a useful stat but it seems like some people on here live and die by it…I looked up the formula for it and, no thanks
AddisonStreet
Its an “easy” way for them to justify players they like versus ones they don’t. Lazy fandom.
stl_cards16
If this is the first stat that made you realize Barry Bonds was a lot better than everyone else, I’m not sure your opinion matters much anyway
The point is, you can take a no-doubt HOF career off of Barry Bonds career, and he’s still a no-doubt HOF. If you have something that can argue that, let’s see it.
terry
45.2 percent of the voters using all 10 slots. Meaning most used less then 10 slots which is sad.
nysoxsam
I guess my age is showing because when players like Munson, Evans and Schilling whom I believe played the game right are not in but players who I believe cheated (Rodriguez and Bagwell) are elected, the HOF no longer is worth visiting or talking about. That said and I congratulate Rock Raines for an overdue selection. That it took so long only reinforces my belief that the people voting are too young or immature to be given such a responsibility.
mcdusty31
Baseball is apparently for scientists now
Steve Adams
The younger wave of voters is what made a huge push to get Raines into the Hall. It was the older group from a decade ago that didn’t consider him worthy of Cooperstown.
gamemusic3
There is seriously no consistency to the roid penalty. How do you ignore it for Bagwell and Rodriguez and not for Bonds and Clemens as a significant number of hypocrites did?
I do not particularly take any side on the roid penalty argument but at least be consistent.
CubsFanForLife
Not relevant to these players specifically, but the article does mention All-Star nods, and with the fans voting now… I just don’t like it. If being an All-Star is something that is used as criteria for HOF voting, then leave it to the writers. Snubs and Addison Russells shouldn’t be a thing if this is seriously used as a factor to determine if someone is a HOFer.