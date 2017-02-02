Brewers Claim Jesus Aguilar, Designate Ehire Adrianza

The Brewers have claimed first baseman Jesus Aguilar off waivers from the Indians, Milwaukee announced. Infielder Ehire Adrianza was designated for assignment to clear roster space.
In Aguilar, Milwaukee has acquired a 26-year-old power bat who has a track record of production in the upper minors. He has spent quite a bit of time at Triple-A, compiling a .271/.346/.472 slash across 1,647 plate appearances. That success hasn’t carried over to the majors, though Aguilar has received only 64 opportunities to bat at the game’s highest level. He’s out of options, though, after bouncing up and down over the past three seasons.
As for Adrianza, who was just claimed from the Giants and is also out of options, Brewers GM David Stearns notes that the organization hopes to keep him as a non-roster player if he clears waivers, as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel tweets. The 27-year-old, a switch-hitting utility infielder, has slashed .220/.292/.313 in his 331 MLB plate appearances across the past four years. Adrianza previously inked a deal with San Francisco that would pay him $600K in the majors or $300K in the minors for the coming season.
Comments
alexgordonbeckham
Bench bat and possible platoon with Thames? Looks like this guy has some pop.
TribeTime3
He has plenty of pop, in the minors. Aguilar hasn’t hit a lick each time he has been promoted to the majors.
alexgordonbeckham
Doesn’t look like he has really gotten much of a chance in the majors though. First call up: 4-33. Second call up: 6-19 and third call up: 0-6. So very small sample sizes.
sufferfortribe
Exactly. Chewy loves playing his veterans, so Aguilar never got anything more than mop-up duty.
hill
Wow 30 HR @ AAA Columbus last year.
And @ 26 years old…still has a possible future. looks like he’s been in the Indians system forever so it might be a nice change of scenery
daveineg
Didn’t hit well vs, LHP at Columbus, so not a real great platoon option. Besides, they didn’t sign Thames to platoon him and Perez can play there too. Thames can play some OF though too. Brewers probably want to take a look just based on power potential. They really don’t have a spot for him.
Michael
Hope Adrianza enjoyed his time as a Brewer.
sacball
I’d love to see the G’s sign him to a minor league deal for depth, but it looks like they have tons of depth already for IF help
tattooed trash
Why? He sucks.
theArchitect
Agreed. Pretty sure all Giants fans but you were ecstatic that we FINALLY got rid of him
gmenfan
No. Please no. We just finally got him off the roster.
cgeorge321
Mlbtr chat today, Jeff?
davbee
I will fondly remember the Adrianza era with the Brewers and eagerly await his statue outside Miller Park.
biasisrelitive
chat????