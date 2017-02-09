Mets Designate Ty Kelly For Assignment

The Mets announced that they’ve designated infielder Ty Kelly for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Jerry Blevins, whose one-year deal to return to the Mets is now official.

The 28-year-old Kelly made his Major League debut with New York last season, hitting .241/.352/.345 in 71 trips to the plate. Originally drafted by the Orioles in the 13th round of the 2009 draft, Kelly has spent the bulk of his minor league career playing second base and third base, though he does have more than 1000 innings of experience in left field as well. The switch-hitter has a lifetime .275/.382/.383 batting line in 397 games and 1586 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.