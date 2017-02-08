Twins To Sign Craig Breslow

The Twins have agreed to a minor-league deal with lefty Craig Breslow, the veteran hurler tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Terms are not known at this time, though Breslow suggests he turned down potentially more lucrative offers from other organizations.
Breslow, 36, may have preferred Minnesota for its open staff opportunities, though it probably doesn’t hurt that he first fully established himself in the majors there back in 2008. After stops with the Padres, Red Sox, and Indians, Breslow checked in with the Twins before moving on to the Athletics. He threw well for three years in Oakland before moving to the Diamondbacks and then back to Boston, where he stayed for four years.
Most recently, Breslow contributed 14 frames to the 2016 Marlins. He allowed seven earned runs on 21 hits, with seven strikeouts and four walks, before being designated for assignment. Though he did not end up signing on with another MLB organization in 2016, Breslow spent the offseason overhauling his delivery in an attempt to stage a late-career renaissance.
While it may be optimistic to expect those new mechanics to spur a full-blown revival, Breslow tells Rosenthal that he hopes to be able to function as a force against left-handed hitters. And it’s only fair to note that the southpaw has long defied expectations. Chosen in the 26th round out of Yale, Breslow has accumulated over 500 innings of 3.35 ERA pitching across 11 MLB seasons.
For Minnesota, Breslow represents both another depth piece and a respected voice in camp. The club surely is in need of southpaw relievers, and Breslow figures to battle for a roster spot this spring with pitchers such as Taylor Rogers, Buddy Boshers, Ryan O’Rourke, and Mason Melotakis.
Comments
Ben0692
L
SamFuldsFive
All that news and hoopla for a Minor League deal, great job.
mitchbau
Well worth a minor league deal
Eck
Lets see if he can replicate his mimicking of other pitchers in game action.
vtadave
Who takes LESS money to play in Minnesota? This guy I guess.
JA
Listen, the Twins lost 103 games last year, but that’s not indicative of their talent. They have a very talented, vet unproven everyday roster. I am going to guess people won’t be making fun of them for much longer.
vtadave
I don’t know. Their pitching staff appears well below average on all fronts, and Dozier is probably going to be traded. Sure, guys like Kepler, Buxton, Sano, and Berrios all have talent, but they aren’t all going to morph into superstars.
babyk79
I think it’s more opportunity for him in MN they were successful in raising the value of both Abad and Kintzler last year, and per PECOTA they are to take second in the division
hobie004
More trade bait at the deadline. Stubbs too. If either one gets off to a good start they are gone for decent prospects. Especially since they are cheap rentals. I’m liking the new front office more and more by the day….
SamFuldsFive
Nobody is giving decent prospects for either of those guys.
TheMichigan
Decent? Unless Breslow turns into Rich Hill I don’t see him garnering any decent prospects.
If he throws a sub 3.5 ERA I could see him getting traded for a Low A pitcher who can hit 100 but with no control.
Stubbs too. I don’t see a lot of value for a guy who’s “best” season came in Coors.
Boof
I hope the GMs have some long-term plan because signing veteran relievers doesn’t make a lot of sense if we aren’t contending in the short term.