MLBTR Originals

A roundup of MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- With the regular season approaching, Tim Dierkes released his first free agent power rankings of 2017. Tim’s list consists of the 10 players who appear poised to earn the most money if they reach the open market next winter. Aces Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, Johnny Cueto and Masahiro Tanaka are among the group, leading Jeff Todd to poll readers on which of the four will end up as the No. 1 free agent in next offseason’s class.
- Comically gifted Brewers right-hander Tim Dillard revealed what goes on inside the mind of a veteran reliever during spring training. A sampling of his inner monologue: “Today, in-between spring training activities, I made time to share some of my baseball knowledge and wisdom with a younger generation of ballplayers. And they found time to remind me that I am still the oldest and most bearded guy in Brewers Minor League camp this year. But in their defense, I did utter these phrases at the field today: “Back in my day.”, and of course, “Not my first rodeo!”’
- Tim Dierkes released his annual list of out-of-options players who are on 40-man rosters.
- This year’s Offseason In Review series continued with looks at the Astros, Braves and Cardinals.
- Finally, Jeff made the case that Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is facing a make-or-break year.
acarneglia
Tanaka will prove he’s one of the games elite this year
Tigersin2020
Hopefully the Tigers not in camp for the WBC right now can get at least ONE hit off the guy during the regular season. Think he’s 8 no hit innings now against us this spring
Tigersin2020
*think he has