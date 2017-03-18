Headlines

Offseason In Review Series

Here are the links to each team’s entry in the MLBTR Offseason In Review series.  This post will be updated as more entries are published over the coming weeks.

AL East

  • Blue Jays
  • Orioles
  • Rays
  • Red Sox
  • Yankees

AL Central

  • Indians
  • Royals
  • Tigers
  • Twins
  • White Sox

AL West

  • Angels
  • Astros
  • Athletics
  • Mariners
  • Rangers

NL East

  • Braves
  • Marlins
  • Mets
  • Nationals
  • Phillies

NL Central

NL West

  • Diamondbacks
  • Dodgers
  • Giants
  • Padres
  • Rockies
Comments

  1. Just curious, is there a specific order that you complete these? I’ve always tried to figure out the pattern. It’s probably super obvious but I just don’t see it.

  2. Please add Tim Lincecum to the Brewers-rotation. The best bargain ever!

