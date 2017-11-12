MLBTR Originals

Recapping MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Jeff Todd took a comprehensive look at the trade market for Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, whom the payroll-slashing club looks primed to ship out on the heels of his 59-home run season. Jeff laid out reasons why acquiring the high-priced NL MVP finalist would and would not make sense for 15 major league teams.
- Fellow Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna could also end up on the move this winter, inspiring Kyle Downing to seek a logical fit via trade for the 26-year-old standout.
- As small-market teams, the Twins and Brewers aren’t known for spending big on free agents, but Steve Adams explained why this winter could be the ideal time for both clubs to make bold moves.
- Six teams made qualifying offers to free agents prior to the Nov. 5 deadline. Tim Dierkes subsequently examined draft pick compensation for those teams if they lose those players. In another piece, he detailed which draft picks each club would lose by signing a free agent who rejected a QO.
- The latest editions of this year’s Offseason Outlook series focused on the Red Sox, Cubs, Twins and Rockies.
- In the first of two polls at MLBTR this week, I asked readers whether the Dodgers will trade catcher Yasmani Grandal this offseason. Then, Kyle wondered which high-profile prospect is most likely to be dealt in the coming months. He listed the Nationals’ Victor Robles, the Astros’ Kyle Tucker, the Indians’ duo of Francisco Mejia and Triston McKenzie, and the Dodgers’ Alex Verdugo as possibilities.
- Although Mike Moustakas will probably land a much richer contract than fellow third baseman Todd Frazier in free agency, I made a case that the latter could wind up as the better signing.
