The Giants and shortstop Jimmy Rollins are in agreement on a minor league contract with an invite to big league Spring Training, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that Rollins’ contract comes with a $1MM base salary if he reaches the Major Leagues.

The 38-year-old Rollins is, of course, a franchise icon in Philadelphia, where he spent parts of 15 seasons and won the 2007 National League MVP (among many other accolades). At this stage of his career, however, Rollins is simply looking to make a Major League roster and contribute in a reserve capacity. San Francisco’s middle infield includes Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik, while Brandon Belt and Eduardo Nunez figure to shoulder the load at the infield corners. Rollins is a Bay Area native, though, so the idea of playing for the Giants even in a limited role likely carries some added appeal. He’ll try to beat out Kelby Tomlinson and Ehire Adrianza for a bench spot this spring.

Rollins opened the 2016 season with the White Sox and served as Chicago’s primary shortstop early in the year, but his bat didn’t bounce back from a rough 2015 campaign with the Dodgers. In 166 plate appearances with the White Sox last year, Rollins batted .221/.295/.329 with a pair of homers and five stolen bases. That lack of production ultimately led the White Sox to entrust the shortstop position to top prospect Tim Anderson, who turned in a solid rookie effort and positioned himself as Chicago’s long-term option moving forward.