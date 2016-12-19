The Giants and shortstop Jimmy Rollins are in agreement on a minor league contract with an invite to big league Spring Training, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that Rollins’ contract comes with a $1MM base salary if he reaches the Major Leagues.
The 38-year-old Rollins is, of course, a franchise icon in Philadelphia, where he spent parts of 15 seasons and won the 2007 National League MVP (among many other accolades). At this stage of his career, however, Rollins is simply looking to make a Major League roster and contribute in a reserve capacity. San Francisco’s middle infield includes Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik, while Brandon Belt and Eduardo Nunez figure to shoulder the load at the infield corners. Rollins is a Bay Area native, though, so the idea of playing for the Giants even in a limited role likely carries some added appeal. He’ll try to beat out Kelby Tomlinson and Ehire Adrianza for a bench spot this spring.
Rollins opened the 2016 season with the White Sox and served as Chicago’s primary shortstop early in the year, but his bat didn’t bounce back from a rough 2015 campaign with the Dodgers. In 166 plate appearances with the White Sox last year, Rollins batted .221/.295/.329 with a pair of homers and five stolen bases. That lack of production ultimately led the White Sox to entrust the shortstop position to top prospect Tim Anderson, who turned in a solid rookie effort and positioned himself as Chicago’s long-term option moving forward.
Comments
JDGoat
That headlines makes me sad
Phillies2017
Hes going home
Just Another Fan
He’s from Oakland, not SF. Going home would mean going to the A’s.
Deke
@just another fan – I think that “go home” means living in the Bay Area. He’ll play for Sacramento (worst case) which means he could easily live in the East Bay and commute. I know a few people who live in Sacramento and commute into SF for work.
There’s been a lot of speculation over the years about Rollins being traded to SF (when he was with the Phillies) for that reason. I’m not sure where he lives in the off season though, anyone know?
slimjones92
Was that really a necessary correction? The post mentions him as a Bay Area native. At no point does it specify SF or OAK. I’m sure he’s just as thrilled, thanks…
Just Another Fan
Yes, it was – there is a massive media bias by SF to “whitewash” the A’s out of Bay Area sports history. The more errors like these happen, the more they win.
jonnyblah
Lol, whatever.
JD396
Now you know how everyone not on the coast or in Chicago feels like
slimjones92
Oh get over yourself. What a foolish point of view. Maybe the A’s ownership should decide to do something about it then, if that’s the case. Maybe you’d have some ideas for them, as I remember hearing on MLBN that David Forst has open office hours every week in the offseason for suggestions from fans.
aokbuddy
It only appears that way because Athletics PR are complete a-holes/morons. I work in the Bay Area sports “media,” as you say, and while it’s true the A’s don’t rate well anymore, the last two PR heads for the team are the worst I’ve ever worked with. It’s as if they have a mandate from above to either cry poor or concoct a very poorly thought out “blue/green collar” image of their team by limiting access (and really, praise) of the team.
Nobody in the media wants to “whitewash” anything… just the opposite! Believe me, there’s more work/jobs/ratings/readers with two well covered teams in this market, regardless of how they are currently faring.
The fault is, believe it or not, with the team… and most likely goes all the way up to ownership. Sorry to burst your bubble.
usafcop
Maybe because a few AAA teams are better than the A’s….
Wolf Chan
No he isn’t from Oakland – he is from Alameda. As a giants fan in Alameda I am glad to see him come home…
Just Another Fan
The A’s stadium is literally called Oakland-Alameda County Stadium, same thing.
Wolf Chan
no it isn’t, alameda is as much oakland as san francisco is. It is called oakland – almeda because oakland is part of alameda county – not the city of alameda. We here take our baseball seriously which is why the other alamedan mlb player – willie stargell has his own street and sculpture, etc here.
Alameda isn’t even attached to oakland, it is a city made up of mainly alameda island – and half of another island, bay farm.
VermontsFinest
You’re an idiot. SF and Oak. Are literally right next to each other. So if he’s from Oak, and he signs with SF, then in retrospect, he is going home.
JD396
I get it, people from St. Paul would never in a hundred years say they’re from Minneapolis…
…but it’s the same damn metro area.
rols1026
Don’t even bother responding to just another fan. All he does is troll on every article on this site. If you could get banned for being a moron, he would’ve been out a long time ago.
slimjones92
Couldn’t agree more
davidcoonce74
I kind of wondered if he was done or not, but SF seems like an odd place to try to make a comeback. Giants have two great defensive middle infielders, maybe Rollins is the platoon guy for Panik. But Rollins was also terrible the last three seasons.
Just Another Fan
Minor league signings often get moved around in spring training.
pukelit
Why would Panik need a platoon?
Deke
Panik does NOT need a platoon. He’s got a great swing built for average and his splits are fine. This last year his BABIP seemed to be terrible and he always seemed to be hitting the ball right at a fielder.
While he had a down season this last year with the bat but struggled with concussion issues, yet he still won the Gold Glove. I suspect Panik will rebound this year.
pukelit
Totally agree! I’m a Phillies fan but I’ve loved panik since he came up
Deke
He’s hard not to like huh? He just plays the game hard, hangs in there on a double play and takes the hit, often when he shouldn’t and plays the game with total class. He also knows who he is as a hitter so he’s not trying to hit the ball out of the yard, just keeps the line moving.
One of my favorite players too!! It’s hard for me to pick between him, Posey, Pence and Crawford.
Wolf Chan
there isn’t anything wrong with depth – remember that last year there was a pretty big stretch of the green, pena, gilllespie contingent in the infield – having rollins as a depth piece isn’t a terrible thing
sacball
Panik has yet to prove to be healthy for a full season, he’s more in need of an extra day off than a platoon partner
steelerbravenation
Why would this be a comeback why can’t a 38 yr old guy be willing to come in and be a role player/mentor ? It’s not like he thinks he will play 155 games. He found an opportunity close to home & he is trying to get another year in before he hangs it up. I like the signing for the Giants.
BillGiles
Cool. Even though I hate the Giants, I hope that Jimmy does well.
Deke
@davidcoonce74, I think it’s because he’s from The Bay Area maybe like Phillies2017 suggested maybe it’s a homecoming?
Nice depth piece for SF that they badly need. I’ve never liked the Phillies for completely ridiculous reasoning but I’ve always like Rollins. Seems like a guy who just plays the game with a smile on his face and as much as I do like all the potential bench players for SF, I’d LOVE to see Rollins make the big league club.
I’m never understood why SF is so excited about Adrianza, he never seems to do anything great with the bat (even in AAA), we’ve had short term players come up, hit better than him and THEY are released. To be fair to Adrianza, he’s never really seemed to have consistent ML playing time and it would be interesting what he would do if he was given an everyday job somewhere.
stephaniepetagno
Tomlinson and/or Adrianza might bring back a pitching half prospect.
Seems like a no risk move by the Giants.
Deke
Yeah very good point and agree it’s a no risk move.
But you got me thinking about something. You just suggested a trade which didn’t seem bad to me which means we actually have some infield depth!
Wolf Chan
I never got adrianza either, it seems like they protected him because he is the only depth piece that can play SS but it clogged the roster so many times that they probably would have been better off with sub par defense at SS as a utility than to keep holding onto adrianza for a fear of someone claiming him. I would hope that this year with Nunez that the giants feel like they can play with the infield a little more since he can cover all 4 IF positions and you don’t feel the need to protect adrianza as much because you can shift guys around as needed.
GrandBigB
Hoping adrianza gets moved or outrighted off the 40 man. The spot could be used for someone that has experience with some hitting. Ehire hasn’t done anything and probably will be a career AAA player/ ML deep bench piece at best
champsummers
Wish him the best, as I have huge respect for him and his career. He actually clubbed RHP last year, just couldn’t hit lefties.
champsummers
Whoops, opposite I mean. Clubbed LHP.
rols1026
Rollins is completely finished. Did the Giants even watch him last year. Sad that some guys just don’t know when to hang it up. The chance of him even breaking spring training with the club is almost 0%.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
Some guys don’t know when to hang them up? if teams are willing to let him play what he loves why should he stop?
rols1026
Because he’s complete trash and won’t make the roster no matter what. Cmon man use your brain. No team is “willing to let him play”. They’re gonna bring him to spring as an extra body and then release him.
ericl97
you’re a jerk
rols1026
No, I’m just realistic.
gmenfan
Minor League signing, use your brain.
TheMichigan
Some people don’t understand minor league signing
rols1026
Why waste any time on a guy you know has zero chance of making the team? Any playing time given to Rollins is taking away from someone who could actually contribute. Rollins is being used purely as an extra body in spring training. Sad that no one else here can see that.
Just Another Fan
What if Crawford or Panik suffer a season-ending injury in spring training?
That’s why you “waste your time” on guys like a 2017 J-roll.
rols1026
Right, it’s not likes there’s 1000 other players who can be a replacement level infielder. Smh… If he name was Andres Blanco instead of Jimmy Rollins no one would think twice about this move. Man, people on here really are clueless.
GrandBigB
Hmmmm 1000 other players to play in the MLB with over 10 years experience at shortstop?? Prolly guy
BlueSkyLA
Still a great presence in any clubhouse if a spot on the roster can be found for him. Rollins has future coach written all over him.
datwaterboy
I am a Giants fan and a jimmy Rollins fan, I hope that Nunez gets traded and Rollins plays a full season at 3rd. It’s unrealistic but I just can’t stand Nunez.
I hope Rollins can make the team and bounce back
Deke
What is it that you don’t like about Nunez? Gotta say I’m not all that excited by him either but I think for me it’s that he replaced Duffy who I really liked. He came to SF as a .300 hitter and
It seems to me like SF is playing down expectations for Nunez this coming season, and I wonder if he’s injured and they aren’t saying? If he’s okay, I think given his speed we might see him at leadoff on days that Span isn’t playing.
datwaterboy
I think it’s just I did really like Duffy, and when he got traded for smith, (who I don’t like) I got pretty salty. I suppose Nunez could produce for us it’s just I wish we had 2015 duffy back.
Wolf Chan
2015 duffy would be great but he may or may not ever be that duffy again – duffy got traded for moore not for smith btw – and personally I think they gave up too much but I like smith since he is the ONE guy it seems that doesn’t have drastic splits. I don’t like how bochy used him last year because he used him as a specialist when if he left him in more often he probably would have had better results than putting in a matchup with a struggling guy.
datwaterboy
My bad, you are right it was Moore, I actually really like Moore if he plays a whole season. I don’t like smith, but he could be solid
kehoet83
Wasn’t Nunez decent for the Giants?
datwaterboy
.260 and like 6 home runs I think don’t quote me on that though. I couldent find it
Deke
Found them:
At MIN .296/.325/439 – 12 HR (91 games)
At SF .269/.327/.418 – 4 HR (50 games)
I don’t care so much about the HR’s because you’d expect that to disappear playing at AT&T but seeing his average take a dive concerned me. Maybe it was just regression to the mean.
datwaterboy
Yeah at&t park is hard to hit hrs, but if Nunez stays I hope the average stays up and doesn’t dip like it did last year.
rols1026
AVG means nothing lol his OBP went up in San Fran. Don’t take too much from a 50 game sample.
Deke
Good point, I missed the OBP increase and you’re right, that matter more than AVE… Clearly I learned nothing from Brad Pitt in MoneyBall!!
rols1026
Haha!
Phillies2017
Giants fans,
Dont sleep on Calixte though. He has great D and solid power. He could challenge for an infield job as well.
Nola Di Bari 67
Just retire already.
bkwalker510
Word is SF wants him to be their starting LFer
jonnyblah
Legitimately curious as to where you heard that rumor…
rols1026
He made it up.
PixelMelonz
Funny how once Nunez left NYY he started actually getting a chance to play and not be held back
CUBSOXCESSFUL
With Jimmy Rollins now signed to a minor league deal with a spring training invite, along with John Danks, I wonder where former 2016 White Sox Mat Latos, Austin Jackson and Alex Avila wind up in 2017? Pretty sure it won’t be on the South Side of Chicago.
Latos wore out his welcome after a solid start to begin the 2016 season, finally being released in mid-June. He wouldn’t be an option anyway since the White Sox currently have enough short term veterans in the rotation to hold down the fort until some of their high profile prospects are deemed ready for prime time later in 2017 or 2018.
It’s also unlikely that Avila would be needed as a platoon option at catcher since Omar Narvaez looks to be a lock from the left side of the plate in 2017. The White Sox may be on the lookout for a short term veteran right-handed hitting complement to Narvaez. If not, Kevan Smith might be the answer, along with Narvaez, at least until top catching prospect Zack Collins is deemed ready, perhaps by 2018.
Of the three, Jackson might have an outside chance of rejoining the White Sox in 2017. He was their primary starter in CF until suffering a season ending injury in mid-season. It’s possible the club may consider signing Jackson or some other short term (flip?) candidate to platoon in CF with left-handed hitting Charlie Tilson in 2017.
Wrek305
Just retire JRoll. This had me scratch my head. Sign a one day contract and retire as a Philly.
Outside of MadBum and cueto at times. They don’t have a very good rotation. Outside of buster and Crawford their lineup is awful. Connie Gillespie was a fluke and got lucky. He’s just another cody ross
rols1026
Completely agree. Finally someone else gets it
aff10
Seeing as Gillaspie’s a backup and all, I don’t think they expect much from him. Rollins probably doesn’t crack the roster (I don’t think he’s better than Adrianza), so I agree on that, but the idea that SF is some sort of terrible team is just wrong. Belt, Pence, Panik are all not “terrible”
Wrek305
Pence is pretty good but he’s been hurt the last 2 years and missed alot of time. Belt is decent he’s not great but he’s above average. He replaced Aubrey Huff. Which isn’t saying much. Crawford is good but Addison Russell is better. Panik is okay I guess. I’d take Javy Baez and Ben Zobrist over him all day. He has little power and Baez hasn’t even reached his full potential yet. He’s a Derek Jeter defensive player with Griffey Power. And he’s only 24
Michael
Jeter and Griffey comps for Baez? I wish I could be as generous as you.
Triples Alley
Come back when you have 3 rings bro.
usafcop
I totally agree about the Giants being an average team at best on paper….if u go position for position they gave only 1 player that beats out most if not all players at his position and that’s Posey at catcher….other than that they don’t have a feared lineup or a great rotation….beyond their 2 studs….the bullpen was a mess before the Melancon signing and still isn’t that great….I am surprised they even had 1 WS win none less 3….they were underdogs in every playoff series of every year….to be they are overrated but man Bochy can manage crap….look at all the guys nobody else wanted and he plugs them into the lineup and they get the clutch hits in the playoffs….Bochy has same effect as Belichek….masterminds
g55s
Dodger or A’s fan? lol
Cueto had a 2.79 ERA. Don’t think that is considered “At times”
Moore was very good in the short time.
Blach was more than decent as a #5
Samardzija is the only bad starter.
gmenfan
A Cubs fan apparently. Holding up that reputation as the new “Most Obnoxious Fanbase in the League” title.
datwaterboy
You obviously know nothing about the Giants so please just shut up. Belt, .280 18 home runs. pence when healthy Can hit .270 with 20 home runs. Panik had a amazing 2015 year, he was hurt this year and still won a good glove, matt moore and Jeff samardija is terrible? Since when? They combined for 25 wins this season. Please do more research before blurting out nonsense.
JD396
It would be nice if the baseball gods could grant him one more decent season. He was fun to watch in his prime.
JFactor
For awhile he looked like a lock to reach 3k hits. Now 2500 would be impressive.
Rollins had a very nice career, plenty to be proud of, and a quality guy
stefanoflo
with all that money they make and the tax they are paying which at 3 million is cheap .i can not see why they are scrapping on the bottom of the pile for players, makes you wonder what the Farm system really has??? I guess it can`t be to much .
CubsFanFrank
Surprising how few people understand moves of this nature. When teams sign a Jimmy Rollins or a Barry Zito to a minor league deal, they’re not expecting a star or even an everyday player. They’re expecting a high profile veteran to help mentor young players and prospects. Any on contributions are a bonus.
rivera42
The guy’s beyond done. Time to hang ’em up, Jimmy. Had a great career, but you should realize when it’s over.
MiddleIn
Hall of Famer
MiddleIn
Close to 2500 hits
Over 230 HR
Close to 1000 RBI
Over 1400 runs scored
Near 500 SB
1 MVP
4 Gold Gloves
He never NEVER made an error in a pressure situation.
Joeybats
Wasn’t Rollins a free agent
theArchitect
Yes
rangers75
Rollins potential value is his experience. Its a great investment by SF. He could provide significant contributions at some point, depending how things work out. But why do a lot of these guys hang around past their prime? They’ve got the money. Its because they love the game and to be around the game. Rollins might consider a career in coaching. Why walk away? The headline “comeback” is a misnomer. Rollins isn’t attempting a comeback, although he could feasibly see a bit of a bounceback in SF. who knows. but his main contributions by and large will not be on the playing field