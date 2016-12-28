Heyman’s Latest: Encarnacion, Trumbo, Jays, Moss, Napoli, Dozier, Padres

In the wake of Edwin Encarnacion’s signing, there are now a whole lot of power hitters who could be next in line to sign. That situation provides much of the impetus behind the latest notes column from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. You’ll want to read the whole thing to get his full take on the market, but here are a few notable items of information:
- The Athletics’ entry into the chase for Encarnacion helped push the action that led to his signing, per Heyman. Oakland proposed two separate scenarios, he notes, one of which would’ve been a straight two-year, $50MM deal and the other of which would have tacked on a third-year option in exchange for an opt-out clause. Before those offers pushed the Indians to boost their own deal, Encarnacion had been fielding many less-desirable possible arrangements. Indeed, the Blue Jays were mostly engaged with their former star on one-year possibilities most recently, Heyman notes.
- With Encarnacion now off to Cleveland, the many remaining sluggers will be looking to land with a variety of other suitors. Heyman suggests that the Blue Jays, Orioles, and Rangers are all “very likely” to add bats, while listing a number of other teams that could get involved as well. That includes the Rays, Giants, Phillies, White Sox, Angels, and Rockies, each of whom has at least some interest in the remaining market.
- Mark Trumbo is probably now the player with the highest earning capacity who has yet to sign, but his landing spot remains hard to peg. Beyond the Orioles and Rockies, Heyman says, “a couple more opportunities may have cropped up” of late.
- It seems unlikely that the Blue Jays will punt a pick to sign Jose Bautista (which they’d technically be doing, as they’d no longer be in line for the comp pick they stand to gain when he signs elsewhere), he adds, even if he’s now available on a one-year pact. Toronto does need to make some outfield additions, though, and Heyman writes that the club has kept tabs on free agents Michael Saunders and Brandon Moss, along with “many others.” The Orioles are also said to have interest in Saunders, as has been suggested previously, and Heyman suggests that the Phillies — who’d prefer to add a lefty bat — have some interest in Moss.
- Mike Napoli was said to be seeking a three-year deal earlier this winter, but this report now indicates that he’s seeking a two-year contract, which seems quite a bit more plausible. The Rangers are reportedly a “strong possibility” for Napoli, though Heyman notes the possibility of the ever-popular “mystery team” in Napoli’s market, suggesting that Napoli has at least one suitor that has yet to be linked to him publicly.
- While the Dodgers are willing to give up Jose De Leon in a trade that would net them Brian Dozier from the Twins, they’re not willing to include first base prospect Cody Bellinger or well-regarded right-handed pitching prospects Yadier Alvarez or Walker Buehler alongside De Leon. Heyman writes that some clubs feel the Dodgers are being “stingy” with their prospects and overvaluing their minor league talent, though as he points out, that approach worked to their benefit with regards to Corey Seager and Julio Urias (although none of the names listed are as well-regarded as that pair was).
- In addition to Jered Weaver, veteran right-handers Jake Peavy and Colby Lewis are on the Padres’ radar. Peavy would love the opportunity to return to San Diego, where he established himself as a star and won the 2007 National League Cy Young Award. I’ll point out that Lewis, too, has some connections to the Padres, as GM A.J. Preller was in the Rangers’ front office when Lewis returned from Japan and cemented himself as a Major League-caliber arm.
Comments
hunthutch
Don’t know why the dodger’s won’t part with buehler he’s just coming off of TJS and is very risky. They can pull a trade off with out giving to much and with out giving bellinger or Alvarez
theo2016
touching 100, flashing plus secondaries.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
It might be risky, but he’s at his lowest value. With the extended layoff and his ability to get into his offseason workout it’s really not that risky besides the normal P prospect risk. If he comes back and saddles a pretty decent workload his prospect value increases extremely. He’s has plus stuff. They can somewhat shed a little at the top to layer the system. They have 11 SP that appeared in the majors last year with another two at AAA waiting for their opportunity. It’s pretty clear they aren’t going to be able to trade Kaz,McCarthy, Ryu this offseason. So they’ll probably attempt to showcase(assuming health; which is a very dangerous assumption) them early in the season instead of just cutting money and running.
James_07
I wonder who the Cardinals would get in a trade from the Blue Jays for Brandon Moss.
Steve Adams
Moss is a free agent.
Whyamihere
That’s really going to limit his trade value. They probably could get CASH or a PTBNL though.
emo2002
No one as he is no longer a member of their team.
themed
Seriously?
Bank On It
Free agent
diehardcardsfan22
I hope that Moss will go to the phillies
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, if the A’s had interest in EE, why not Trumbo?
Also, Moss played for the Phillies a bit already
Lastly, one idea I have being trying to convey to Oriole types
Sign Franklin Gutiérrez and Angel Pagan and have a 5 man outfield rotation
That would be the best scenario rather that coughing up a draft pick or trading an established bullpen piece or prospect.
Steve Adams
Seems to me that Oakland’s interest in Encarnacion was more about the fact that they felt he was too good a value to pass up at this price point than, “We really need a right-handed bat at first base/DH.”
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Okay, but still I remember Trumbo taking Balfour (when he was good) deep a few years ago and he could help them. Then again, Trumbo might want to go to a contender
The Orioles were the only ones to do that for him.
chesteraarthur
Trumbo really is’t very good.
sacball
they already have a Trumbo in the form of Khris Davis
ejw032
I think Billy had visions of a trade deadline haul dancing in his head.
NineChampionsips
I like Trumbo too but I’m not sure I want to give up a draft pick for him while still in rebuild mode. I know it’s a 2nd round pick but it’s going to be in the late 30’s/early 40’s which is pretty high to me. I also like Napoli and would like to see the A’s take a run at him but I think he is going back to Texas.
houseoflords44
The Blue Jays aren’t guaranteed to get a 1st round pick for Bautista. He could sgn with the Rays & then they wouldn’t get a 1st rounder because the Rays’ 1t round pick is protected. I don’t know why the Jays would have any interest in Moss. He was absolutely awful last season. I’d rather have Bautista on a 1-year deal than sign Moss to any deal. The Blue Jays have to find someone better than Moss as a corner outfielder.
RytheStunner
People don’t seem to understand the QO draft pick process.
When a team loses a QO-player to another team, they do NOT get that team’s pick. They get a compensation pick that occurs between the 1st and 2nd round. So it does not matter who signs Bautista, unless they resign him themselves, they will get the exact same pick either way. It doesn’t matter that the Rays 1st round pick is protected, they’re not getting the Rays pick back anyway.
Bruin1012
Just so you know the team does actually lose there pick unless it is protected in the top 10. If it is protected then you will lose the second round pick. That is how this thing works. There is one other of you have already lost your first round pick by signing a QO free agent then you will lose a second round pick since you can’t lose a pick you don’t have.
rgreen
They’d still get a pick in the same area. The only difference would be the pick being forfeited by the signing team.
yankees500
Why would the blue jays “punt a pick” for Bautista? They gave him the QO. They just wouldn’t get another draft pick if he were to sign elsewhere.
chesteraarthur
(which they’d technically be doing, as they’d no longer be in line for the comp pick they stand to gain when he signs elsewhere)
RytheStunner
That’s still considered punting a pick. They still lose a pick they otherwise would have gotten if he had signed elsewhere.
pukelit
Phillies please sign Saunders not moss
rgreen
I’d rather have Moss,since he also has experience at 1b.he’d give us insurance for Joseph,who hasn’t really proved he can handle 125+ games.having that position versatility makes him a better bench option,if and when Roman Quinn or Nick Williams are ready to come up.and Saunders injury history would also make it more likely we’d have to force a prospect into the lineup.
comebacktrail28
Don’t know if this is Baseball Related but the Game was at Yankee Stadium ……. I had the over 64 in NW Pitt and I got screwed cause Pitt should of scored around 50 points
#DontGamble
chesteraarthur
Won’t be at all surprised if we see more teams start to put this kind of value on their prospects. It’s becoming harder and harder to fill out a roster in free agency due to cost and lack of talent.
Phantomofdb
I can see Alvarez or bellinger being a sticking point (though I think dozier is worth one of them), but Buehler? Buehler? Buehler?
Dodgers are being ridiculous. Might as well cut off trade talks
BlueSkyLA
Fine with me. Two years of Dozier already isn’t worth 6-7 years of DeLeon, let alone, DeLeon plus a bunch of other top prospects.
madmanTX
Figured the Rangers would have signed Napoli already, so there must be a chasm in their negotiations.
slider32
Freidman is always stingy with his trades, Deleon is the best prospect that the Twins will get for Dozier. The problem is that the Twins think they should get more for Dozier and the Dodgers won’t budge, Other teams haven’t given them a better package, so they will kept on coming back to the Dodgers,