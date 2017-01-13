Braves Acquire Micah Johnson From Dodgers

The Braves announced that they’ve acquired second baseman Micah Johnson from the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Johnson was designated for assignment earlier this week to clear a spot on the roster for Kenley Jansen when his deal was formally announced.
In Johnson, the Braves are adding a left-handed-hitting utility option with plenty of control and perhaps some upside, too. He has been on the prospect radar for some time, though he hasn’t performed well in limited major league action.
The Dodgers acquired Johnson as part of the three-team Todd Frazier deal. At the time, he was coming off of a year in which he started out as Chicago’s second baseman, and put up excellent numbers at the Triple-A level following a demotion. But Johnson struggled at the highest level of the minors in 2016, slashing just .261/.321/.356, and saw only scant action with Los Angeles.
Speed and plate discipline have long been Johnson’s calling cards, but there are some worrying developments in both regards of late. He no longer tries to steal quite as much as he did in his breakout 2013 season, and was cut down on 11 of 37 attempts last year. Also, he surged to a 20.4% strikeout rate at Triple-A in 2016, far more than had been his custom.
[RELATED: Updated Braves Depth Chart]
It doesn’t help that Johnson isn’t regarded as a top-quality fielder and doesn’t have much pop. Still, it’s easy to see why the Braves were willing to take a shot on his talent. That’s not to say that Johnson is likely to make a serious challenge for MLB time right off the bat, as Atlanta already employs a similarly functioning player in Jace Peterson — another 26-year-old, left-handed hitter who spends most of his time at second base.
Comments
yankees500
Knew he’d be picked up by the first team available.
Steve Adams
Not the first team available. He didn’t even go to waivers. They traded him to the team that offered the most cash (or, possibly, was willing to offer the best list of PTBNLs).
redsfanman
Braves were 5th in waiver priority, after Twins, Reds, Padres, and Rays. I guess they wanted him and didn’t think he’d get past the Padres if he went to waivers.
BravesBoi
Eh, I’m fine with this. More so if it’s just money
dodgerfan711
Jose peraza hit over 300 last year and plays 2B. Dodgers may have made a huge mistake in that 3 team deal. Thompson is the only player from that deal still here but he showed he can be a promising player
Zach725
Every team made a terrible deal. Worst deal that coppy has made a most likely will make.
BravesBoi
And the braves made a mistake in giving y’all peraza (and Alex wood) in the deal with y’all lol
Fred
They got Rich Hill, their #2 starter, out of Montas though. Peraza also profiles more as a utility player.
Just Another Fan
Do you not understand how trades work? They got Reddick and Hill for Montas which helped them make the postseason. Even Peraza-Thompson straight up isn’t a horribly 1-sided. “Huge mistake”? Not in the slightest. Not any mistake at all. And I’m not a Dodgers fan. You even literally say Thompson can be promising, so how can something be a huge mistake if it nets a promising player?
Straws: youre graspin at em
chesteraarthur
I’m not sure you should ask someone if they understand how trades work and then claim that they got 2 players for Montas while ignoring Cotton and Holmes, who also went in the deal.
dodgerfan711
my 1st reply didnt post for some reason so hope this one does. 1st of all they didnt trade montas straight up so that does not work as a reason the reds deal was a positive trade. In fact montas was probably the last piece of the oakland trade. Your telling me the dodgers would not take a 300 hitting 2b back right now? ok man. They DFA 1 player, trade another and get an OF with back problems. meanwhile they still dont have a 2b for 2017. But no im just reaching ok
mcdusty31
It wasn’t a huge mistake considering the pieces we ended up with but I wouldn’t mind seeing Peraza at 2B this year if he builds off of what he got going last season…maybe we should just avoid any kind of trading when it comes to the 2B position, the last few that come to mind have kind of blown up on us (especially if Peraza takes a leap this season and Dee picks up where he left off before the suspension)
redsfanman
Jose Peraza will be the Reds’ starting SS if they can move Zack Cozart out of the way.
While Micah Johnson is a 2b, Peraza is a SS/2b/CF
bigkempin
They also got Alex Wood. They also used pieces from that trade to acquire Hill and Reddick
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Yeah there’s no way they are regretting that trade. It helped obtain Hill and Thompson. It’s also pretty clear they don’t want guys who are just going to pound the ball into the ground. Average is kind of shallow when it’s lead with an unsustainable babip. It’s also extremely telling if he’s not going to really walk. The game is evolving with shifts and athleticism in which pounding balls into ground is going extinct unless you can provide significant gap power. His value is the ability to play a plus SS he holds little value at 2nd really especially seeing as we are starting to see 2b becoming a source of pop.
palehose79
Yeah, I wish the Sox still had Trace Thompson. Not sure what to expect out of Charlie Tilson. Still hoping they can trade Frazier and Quintana soon.
alexgordonbeckham
Thompso had about a good month and has a bad back. Platoon bat at best.
rainbirdmuse
Okay, I can see the pile of cash adequately manning second base. But can it hit left handed pitching.? You just have to wonder exactly what the Dodgers have in mind. They have been cheerfully jettisoning second basemen (Gordon, Peraza, Kendrick) for a couple of years now and – as of right this minute – they have nothing to show for it. Unless, of course, the deal for Dozier is more “on” that they are saying or Willie Calhoun is the next coming of Davey Lopes. Guess we’ll find out when the pile of cash gets a spot on the 25 man roster. Or Dansby Swanson is the PTBNL
stl_cards16
This is pure speculation on my part. But I have a feeling they know they can acquire Josh Harrison easily. If they can’t land Dozier, they will go take on Harrison’s contract and start him at 2nd.
schellis
Johnson actually opened 2015 as the White Sox 2B, and got sent down around June that year because he didn’t really do anything other than have a solid average. No power, no speed, didn’t get on base. He played well in AAA though and was called back up in Sept, but really hasn’t done anything since. Still could be a good bench player, but I think the White Sox rushed him a bit
As for Peraza, he needs to be a SS to really max his upside. Probably the Braves wish they still had him since they moved him when he was blocked and have since traded Simmons though they also have Swanson now too so I’m sure they aren’t to upset about it.
redsfanman
The counterpoint to the ‘rushed’ argument is that he debuted in his age 24 season, and just turned 26. To me guys who don’t debut by age 24 or 25 start to lose their luster…
bravesfan1
Great pickup for the braves. Seems like a low risk with potential for high reward type of deal. Hopefully it’s cash. The player to be named later better not be anyone decent in all honesty. Dodgers would be smart to take the cash.
redsfanman
As a guy DFA’d to make room who the Braves just wanted to ensure wasn’t claimed off waivers before they got a shot, I sure doubt they gave up much of anything. If he had noteworthy trade value he wouldn’t have been DFA’d.
Definitely a good low risk, high reward pickup.
chesteraarthur
He went to the braves, so he has high reward potential now! Let the overrating of Micah Johnson and his ‘potential” begin
BlueSkyLA
Hollowing out the depth at 2B when they lack an incumbent at that position is a strange move. Some other shoe about to drop?
dodgerfan711
I understand johnson since he just isnt that good, but trading howie makes no sense. Other then the 10 million salary dump there was nothing positive about that deal. They better get a solid 2b on the trade market because howie is by far better then any current option